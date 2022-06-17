Is Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$145 and falling to the lows of US$107. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Global Payments' current trading price of US$107 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Global Payments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Global Payments still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 29.72x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 26.08x, which means if you buy Global Payments today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Global Payments should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like Global Payments’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Global Payments?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Global Payments. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GPN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at GPN? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GPN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GPN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

