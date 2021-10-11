Global PC Sales Stunted by Supply and Logistics Snarls

Vlad Savov
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Computer sales grew at the slowest rate since the start of the pandemic due to component shortages and logistics snarls, according to the latest report by IDC.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The key U.S. market shrunk for the first time since sales cratered in the first quarter of 2020 with the coronavirus outbreak, the market researcher said. Shipments there fell 7.5% in the third quarter of 2021 relative to the prior year, whereas the industry recorded overall growth of 3.9%. Apple Inc., whose supply chain is among the most resilient, saw 10% annual growth while Dell Technologies Inc. marked a 27% jump with the help of momentum in developing markets, IDC said.

The pandemic accelerated a transition to more flexible and remote work and study and that demand boost has endured. It pushed sales up by double-digit percentages every three months until the most recent period, which has been marked by an intensifying shortage of basic components and delays in securing orders and production capacity.

Read more: The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

“The PC industry continues to be hampered by supply and logistical challenges and unfortunately these issues have not seen much improvement in recent months,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers. “We are seeing some vendors reprioritize shipments amongst various markets, allowing emerging markets to maintain growth momentum while some mature markets begin to slow.”

(Updates with U.S. shipments drop in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

