Global Peer-to-peer Lending Industry

Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market to Reach $1. 4 Trillion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Peer-to-peer Lending estimated at US$120 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
4 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 42.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Credit, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 42.2% CAGR and reach US$218 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Small Business segment is readjusted to a revised 44% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 49.7% CAGR
The Peer-to-peer Lending market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 49.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35.8% and 40% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38% CAGR.
Student Loan Segment to Record 42.7% CAGR
In the global Student Loan segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 41.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$81.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$224.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 45% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 211-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Borrowers First
- CircleBack Lending
- CommonBond Inc.
- Daric Inc.
- Funding Circle Ltd.
- LendingClub Corp.
- Pave Inc.
- Peerform
- Prosper Funding LLC.
- Social Finance, Inc. (SoFi)
- Upstart Network, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Peer-to-peer Lending Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Peer-to-peer Lending Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Consumer Credit (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Consumer Credit (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Small Business (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Small Business (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Student Loan (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Student Loan (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Real Estate (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Real Estate (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Traditional P2P Model (Business Model) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Traditional P2P Model (Business Model) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Marketplace Lending Model (Business Model) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Marketplace Lending Model (Business Model) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Peer-to-peer Lending Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: United States Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: United States Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Canadian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Model for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Peer-to-peer Lending in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Japanese Market for Peer-to-peer Lending: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business
Model for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Japanese Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis
by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Demand for Peer-to-peer Lending in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Chinese Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Chinese Peer-to-peer Lending Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Business Model for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Chinese Peer-to-peer Lending Market by Business
Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Peer-to-peer Lending Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Peer-to-peer Lending Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Peer-to-peer Lending Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown
by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Peer-to-peer Lending Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in France by Business
Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 40: French Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis by
Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business Model
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown by
Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Demand for Peer-to-peer Lending in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: Italian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Italian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Business Model for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Italian Peer-to-peer Lending Market by Business
Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Peer-to-peer Lending in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Peer-to-peer Lending:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Business Model for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: United Kingdom Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Analysis by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 53: Spanish Peer-to-peer Lending Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Spanish Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Spanish Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Model for 2020 and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 57: Russian Peer-to-peer Lending Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 58: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Russian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Russian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown
by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Peer-to-peer Lending Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Rest of Europe Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020-2027
Table 64: Rest of Europe Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Peer-to-peer Lending Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
Table 69: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Asia-Pacific by
Business Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Analysis by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 71: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business
Model for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Australian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 75: Indian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 76: Indian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: Indian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027
Table 78: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Model for 2020 and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business
Model for the Period 2020-2027
Table 82: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Peer-to-peer Lending in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 84: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Peer-to-peer Lending:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Business Model for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Peer-to-peer Lending Market
Share Analysis by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 87: Latin American Peer-to-peer Lending Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 88: Latin American Peer-to-peer Lending Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Latin American Demand for Peer-to-peer Lending in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 90: Latin American Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Latin American Peer-to-peer Lending Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Business Model for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Latin American Peer-to-peer Lending Market by
Business Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 93: Argentinean Peer-to-peer Lending Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 94: Argentinean Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 95: Argentinean Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020-2027
Table 96: Argentinean Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 97: Peer-to-peer Lending Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Brazilian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
Table 99: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Brazil by Business
Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 100: Brazilian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis
by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 101: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 102: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business Model
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Mexican Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown
by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 105: Rest of Latin America Peer-to-peer Lending Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 106: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Peer-to-peer Lending Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business Model:
2020 to 2027
Table 108: Rest of Latin America Peer-to-peer Lending Market
Share Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: The Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 110: The Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 111: The Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 112: The Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 113: The Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020
to 2027
Table 114: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Model for 2020
and 2027
IRAN
Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Peer-to-peer Lending in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 117: Iranian Market for Peer-to-peer Lending: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business
Model for the Period 2020-2027
Table 118: Iranian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis
by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 119: Israeli Peer-to-peer Lending Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 120: Israeli Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Israeli Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020-2027
Table 122: Israeli Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown
by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand for Peer-to-peer Lending in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Business Model for the Period
2020-2027
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Peer-to-peer Lending Market by
Business Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 127: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 129: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Business Model for the Period 2020-2027
Table 130: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 131: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 132: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Business Model for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Rest of Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market
Share Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 135: African Peer-to-peer Lending Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 136: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
Table 137: African Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027
Table 138: African Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown
by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
