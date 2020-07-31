Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market to Reach $1. 4 Trillion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Peer-to-peer Lending estimated at US$120 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peer-to-peer Lending Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900042/?utm_source=GNW

4 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 42.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Credit, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 42.2% CAGR and reach US$218 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Small Business segment is readjusted to a revised 44% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 49.7% CAGR



The Peer-to-peer Lending market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 49.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35.8% and 40% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38% CAGR.



Student Loan Segment to Record 42.7% CAGR



In the global Student Loan segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 41.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$81.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$224.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 45% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 211-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Borrowers First

CircleBack Lending

CommonBond Inc.

Daric Inc.

Funding Circle Ltd.

LendingClub Corp.

Pave Inc.

Peerform

Prosper Funding LLC.

Social Finance, Inc. (SoFi)

Upstart Network, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900042/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Peer-to-peer Lending Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Peer-to-peer Lending Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Consumer Credit (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: Consumer Credit (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Small Business (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Small Business (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Student Loan (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Student Loan (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Real Estate (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Real Estate (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Traditional P2P Model (Business Model) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Traditional P2P Model (Business Model) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Marketplace Lending Model (Business Model) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Marketplace Lending Model (Business Model) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Peer-to-peer Lending Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: United States Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: United States Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Canadian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Model for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Peer-to-peer Lending in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Japanese Market for Peer-to-peer Lending: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business

Model for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Japanese Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis

by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Demand for Peer-to-peer Lending in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Chinese Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Chinese Peer-to-peer Lending Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Business Model for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Chinese Peer-to-peer Lending Market by Business

Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Peer-to-peer Lending Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Peer-to-peer Lending Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 32: European Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: European Peer-to-peer Lending Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 34: European Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020-2027



Table 36: European Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown

by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Peer-to-peer Lending Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 39: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in France by Business

Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 40: French Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis by

Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business Model

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown by

Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italian Demand for Peer-to-peer Lending in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 46: Italian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: Italian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Business Model for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Italian Peer-to-peer Lending Market by Business

Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Peer-to-peer Lending in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Peer-to-peer Lending:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Business Model for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: United Kingdom Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Analysis by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 53: Spanish Peer-to-peer Lending Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Spanish Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Spanish Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Model for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 57: Russian Peer-to-peer Lending Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Russian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027



Table 60: Russian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown

by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Peer-to-peer Lending Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Rest of Europe Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020-2027



Table 64: Rest of Europe Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Peer-to-peer Lending Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Asia-Pacific by

Business Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Analysis by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 71: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business

Model for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Australian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 75: Indian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 76: Indian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: Indian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027



Table 78: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Model for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 79: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business

Model for the Period 2020-2027



Table 82: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Peer-to-peer Lending in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 84: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Peer-to-peer Lending:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Business Model for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Peer-to-peer Lending Market

Share Analysis by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 87: Latin American Peer-to-peer Lending Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 88: Latin American Peer-to-peer Lending Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 89: Latin American Demand for Peer-to-peer Lending in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Latin American Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Latin American Peer-to-peer Lending Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Business Model for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Latin American Peer-to-peer Lending Market by

Business Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 93: Argentinean Peer-to-peer Lending Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 94: Argentinean Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: Argentinean Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020-2027



Table 96: Argentinean Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 97: Peer-to-peer Lending Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Brazilian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



Table 99: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Brazil by Business

Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 100: Brazilian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis

by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 101: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 102: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Business Model

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Mexican Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown

by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 105: Rest of Latin America Peer-to-peer Lending Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 106: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Rest of Latin America Peer-to-peer Lending Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business Model:

2020 to 2027



Table 108: Rest of Latin America Peer-to-peer Lending Market

Share Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: The Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025



Table 110: The Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 111: The Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 112: The Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 113: The Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020

to 2027



Table 114: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Business Model for 2020

and 2027



IRAN

Table 115: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Peer-to-peer Lending in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 117: Iranian Market for Peer-to-peer Lending: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Business

Model for the Period 2020-2027



Table 118: Iranian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis

by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 119: Israeli Peer-to-peer Lending Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 120: Israeli Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Israeli Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020-2027



Table 122: Israeli Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown

by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand for Peer-to-peer Lending in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 124: Saudi Arabian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 125: Saudi Arabian Peer-to-peer Lending Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Business Model for the Period

2020-2027



Table 126: Saudi Arabian Peer-to-peer Lending Market by

Business Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 127: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 129: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Business Model for the Period 2020-2027



Table 130: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 131: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 132: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Peer-to-peer Lending Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Business Model for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Rest of Middle East Peer-to-peer Lending Market

Share Breakdown by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 135: African Peer-to-peer Lending Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 136: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



Table 137: African Peer-to-peer Lending Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Business Model: 2020 to 2027



Table 138: African Peer-to-peer Lending Market Share Breakdown

by Business Model: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900042/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



