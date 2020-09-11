Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Mega Trend Report 2020: Opportunities in the Need for Customization of Products and Ingredients & Product Differentiation as a Strategy to Gain Market Share

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Mega Trends Driving the Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With increasing concern over the use of certain chemicals, for example, phthalates, consumers have shifted their preference to products with natural and safer ingredients. Improving economic standards, increasing share of working women, and growing consumer awareness regarding grooming are likely to drive the growth of personal care active ingredients.
New Trends: The male grooming industry is exploding, with numerous products entering the market every year. However, the trend is in a nascent stage, especially in countries such as India, where the beauty industry is always synonymous with women. Hence, the demand for male grooming products is expected to sustain for long, signifying strong demand for active ingredients from the segment.
Moreover, the availability of multiple distribution channels has not only helped consumers get easy access to their brand of choice but has also assisted the brand in increasing its user base. The current pandemic scenario has further strengthened the trend and importance of online buying. This will have a positive impact on new distribution channels on the cosmetic and active ingredients industry in the long run.
Factors Restricting the Demand: Although, most current consumers purchase products with an expectation of quick and visible change, it is important for cosmetic product manufacturing companies to ensure that the claims are legitimate, else, it could impact cosmetic products and active ingredients significantly.
Shift to Plant-based Products: Most companies are making a shift to plant-based active ingredients to capture the changing dynamics of the market. As stated by the publisher in Ingredient Trends in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry 2020' the market has witnessed a 30% increase in products made from plant-based extracts.
For instance, Beaute by Roquette' includes a wide range of plant-based solutions by Roquette that are used across cosmetic products, including moisturizers, emulsifiers, sunscreens, and emollients.
Market Discussion: In terms of ingredients, the anti-aging segment is expected to witness the highest growth of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025 on account of the growing aging population globally. Regionally, Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing disposable incomes and an expanding customer base.
Competitive Landscape: In 2019, the top-3 participants accounted for about 23.1% of the global personal care active ingredients market. The competitive landscape of the global personal care ingredients market is highly fragmented. The market for active ingredients producers is growing and more than 100 companies are present in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Executive Summary-Strategic Factsheet
Market Engineering Measurements
CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
Market Definitions
Industry Overview
Market Segmentation by Ingredient Type
Geographic Scope
Personal Care Active Ingredients Market-Value Chain
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Drivers and Restraints-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
Regulatory Guidelines
Regulatory Landscape-US
Regulatory Landscape-Europe
Regulatory Landscape-China
Regulatory Landscape-Rest of APAC
Regulatory Landscape-ROW
Forecasts and Trends-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market
Market Engineering Measurements
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
Percent Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
Revenue Forecast by Ingredient Type
Revenue Forecast Discussion by Ingredient Type
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
Competitive Landscape-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market
Market Share
Market Share Analysis
Competitive Environment
Product Innovation
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity 1-The Need for Customization of Products and Ingredients
Growth Opportunity 2-Product Differentiation as a Strategy to Gain Market Share
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Market Trends-Total Personal Care Active Ingredients Market
Technology Trends-Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Market Trends-Subscription Commerce
Market Trends-Social Media Influence
Product Trends-Organic and Plant-based Ingredients
Product Trends-Multifunctional Ingredients
Moisturizing Ingredients Segment Analysis
Moisturizing Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
Percent Revenue Forecast by Subsegment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Glycerol
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Sodium PCA
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Hyaluronic Acid
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Amino Acids and Ceramides
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Subsegments
Pricing Trends and Forecast-Moisturizing Ingredients
Anti-aging Ingredients Segment Analysis
Anti-aging Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
Percent Revenue Forecast by Subsegment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin A and Derivatives
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin E and Derivatives
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin C and Derivatives
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Vitamin B3 and Derivatives
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-CoQ10
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Collagen and Botanical Extracts
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Subsegments
Pricing Trends and Forecast-Anti-aging Ingredients
Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion-Anti-aging Ingredients
UV Filters Ingredients Segment Analysis
UV Filters Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
Pricing Trends and Forecast-UV Filters Ingredients
Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion-UV Filters Ingredients
Exfoliating Ingredients Segment Analysis
Exfoliating Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
Percent Revenue Forecast by Subsegment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Glycolic Acid
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Lactic Acid
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast-Salicylic Acid
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Subsegments
Pricing Trends and Forecast-Exfoliating Ingredients
Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion-Exfoliating Ingredients
Antimicrobial Ingredients-Segment Analysis
Antimicrobial Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
Pricing Trends and Forecast-Antimicrobial Ingredients
Other Ingredients Segment Analysis
Other Ingredients Segment-Key Findings
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
Pricing Trends and Forecast-Other Ingredients
Regional Analysis
The Last Word
