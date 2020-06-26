Global Personal Care Services Market (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global personal care services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global personal care services market reached a value of nearly $344.3 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.79% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $344.3 billion$241.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -30.0%.



The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 ad reach $396.6 billion in 2023.

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the personal care services market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global personal care services global market opportunities and strategies to 2030: COVID 19 impact and recovery report answers all these questions and many more.

This report describes and evaluates the global personal care services market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid urbanization, economic growth in emerging markets and rise in wellness tourism. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high prices of spa services, increase in real estate rental rates, and side effects of supplements prescribed by weight management centers. Going forward, rising geriatric population, increasing internet penetration, growing wellness tourism industry, rising obese population and social media will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the personal care services market in the future include shortages of skilled professionals, rising minimum wages, and the global pandemic, COVID-19.

North America was the largest region in the global personal care services market, accounting for 33.5% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the personal care services market will be the Asia Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.3% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.99% and 3.95% respectively.

The global personal care services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 1.45% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Weight Watchers International, Inc., Great Clips, Inc., Regis Corporation, Sport Clips, Inc. and Ratner Companies, L.C.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the personal care services companies to focus on organic products, expand in emerging markets, focus on providing off premise services, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries, and leverage social media.