Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry

·25 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Move Over Offshoring, Here Comes Nearshoring Rising on the Wave of COVID-19 Disruptions. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenues Slump by -1.4%


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443575/?utm_source=PRN


The global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing is expected to slump by -1.4% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow on the back of newly emerging dynamics to reach US$136.5 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. With the pandemic exposing the weakness of health systems worldwide, governments are stepping up the emphasis and policy led support for strengthening their healthcare infrastructure. Governments worldwide have voiced plans to strengthen healthcare system. Already governments have announced budgetary support to strengthen the health system's response to COVID-19. From stepping up research activities, constructing new hospitals, adding more capacity in the form of additional beds, procuring critical care life support devices such as ventilators to training, hiring healthcare staff, several measures are being implemented. The disruption and chaos unleashed by the pandemic has led pharmaceutical companies to rethink their supply chains and outsourcing strategies. The pandemic's impact on pharma supply chains was largely evident in the broken and stranded logistics as countries world over closed their borders, although late to prevent the further spread of the infection. Complete disruption and halting of the transportation and logistics sector temporarily impacted pharmaceutical drug production in countries heavily dependent on imports for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

The pandemic has exposed the risk of over dependence on a single country for raw materials. China supplies a lion's share of pharma raw materials demanded worldwide. For several antibiotics and drugs that treat high blood pressure, China is the sole source of API in the country. Over the last decade, the number of facilities in China supplying active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to the U.S. alone has doubled since 2010 highlighting the blunder made by the U.S. government in prioritizing the Chinese manufacturing industry over its own. In addition, decisions take by governments to ban exports of certain high value and critically important ingredients in a proactive move to mitigate drug and medical device supply shortages in domestic markets. In the world's most populous country India, for instance, fears over the pandemic spread and anticipated increase in demand for drugs the led the Indian government to ban the exports of over 26 pharma ingredients. These protectionist trade policies aimed at securing domestic pharmaceutical supplies has severely undermined global equitable drug availability and access. Supply chain management over the long-term is in for some of the biggest changes not witnessed in over a century. Countries world over are encouraging pharma companies to secure themselves against volatility in supplies from Asia and from China in particular.

While an immediate shift in pharmaceutical chemical supply lines is not a pragmatic possibility, the change is expected to gradually sink in. Spearheading the new self-sufficient sentiment in the global drug manufacturing space is India, country which is ambitiously focused on turning a crisis into an opportunity by rethinking and rejuvenating its pharmaceutical supply chain management practices and ideologies. Going forward over the long-term decisions to outsource manufacturing activities will be governed by more than just cost efficiency benefit. As companies emerge wiser from the lessons taught by the pandemic outsourcing drug manufacturing will mean greater focus will be shed on maintaining good reactive capacity close to where it is needed. Also, companies will now begin to outsource manufacturing to multiple countries and regions to ensure resilience in case of disasters similar to the current healthcare crisis or natural disasters. Until now, pharma companies have leveraged outsourcing as a great way to take advantage of cheap labor and raw materials available in countries like China. As the world tries to disengage dependence on China, nearshoring as a sub-set of offshoring is gaining whole new significance and reenergized focus. The closer manufacturing partners are to the home country, greater will be level of control over quality and lesser will be vulnerability to disruptions. Communication becomes easier, time-to-market is significantly reduced, chances of errors and product recalls become smaller, and control, flexibility and agility are increased x times. Vulnerability to transport disruptions also becomes significantly lower. Also nearshoring to contract manufacturers in the same time zone means lesser regulatory bottlenecks. In addition to protecting against unforeseen disaster scenarios and disruptions, nearshoring also reduces quality defects, random interruptions in manufacturing processes, order processing difficulties, untimely delivery of products and mismatch between market demand and supplier responsiveness. Nearshoring is increasingly perceived to be a part of the bigger reshoring trend set into motion by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, to mitigate the effects of supply chain disruptions, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly recalibrated their strategies by greater insourcing and nearshoring of core products, and outsourcing non-core products and developing offshore insourcing capabilities through 'captives'. The B2G is poised to balloon into a major trend as public-private partnerships come to the spotlight as countries initiate policy changes to bring back domestic production.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Aenova Group

  • Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

  • Albany Molecular Research Inc.

  • Alcami Corporation

  • Baxter International, Inc.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

  • Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.

  • Cobra Biologics Holding AB

  • CordenPharma International

  • Dishman Group

  • Famar Health Care Services

  • Hospira, Inc.

  • Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

  • Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd.

  • Lonza Group Ltd.

  • LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

  • NextPharma Technologies Holding Ltd.

  • Nipro Pharma Corporation

  • Recipharm AB

  • Vetter Pharma International GmbH


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443575/?utm_source=PRN

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1

II. EXE7CUTIVE SUMMARY II-1

1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - A Prelude II-1
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1
COVID-19 Breaks All Things Normal, Pushes Pharmaceutical
Industry into an Era of Change II-1
COVID-19 Exposes US Pharmaceutical Makers to Risk of Supply
Shortages II-2
US Federal Government & FDA Take Unprecedented, Bold Steps to
Deal with Shortage of Pharmaceuticals II-3
What Does this Spell for Pharmaceutical Outsourcing & Contract
Manufacturing? II-3
Market Outlook II-5
The US and Europe Constitute the Largest Markets for PCM II-6
Asia-Pacific to Drive the PCM Market Growth II-6
Competition II-6
M&A Activity High in the Contract Manufacturing Space II-7

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-9
Recent Market Activity II-13

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-15
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing II-15
Exhibit 1: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025 II-16
Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for CDMOs II-16
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturers Adopt Advanced
Manufacturing Technologies II-17
Embracing Emerging Technologies II-18
Exploring & Exploiting New Technologies for Rich Dividends II-19
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Contract
Manufacturing II-19
Exhibit 2: Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2020 II-21
Exhibit 3: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for
the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025 II-21
Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Supports Market Demand II-21
Exhibit 4: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025 II-22
Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs
Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth II-23
Exhibit 5: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050 II-24
Exhibit 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 II-25
Exhibit 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,
2030 & 2045) II-25
Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for PCM II-25
Exhibit 8: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion):
2015-2025 II-26
Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for
Pharma Contract Manufacturing Market II-27
Exhibit 9: Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %):
2020E II-27
Increasing Outsourcing of Clinical Trials to Emerging Markets II-28
New Technology Promises to Improve Sterile Manufacturing Process II-28
Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector II-29

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-30
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-30

Table 2: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 II-31

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-32

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for API/Bulk Drugs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-33

Table 5: World Historic Review for API/Bulk Drugs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-34

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for API/Bulk Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-35

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Advanced Drug
Delivery Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 II-36

Table 8: World Historic Review for Advanced Drug Delivery
Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 II-37

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Drug Delivery
Formulations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-38

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-39

Table 11: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-40

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 II-41

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Finished Dose
Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 II-42

Table 14: World Historic Review for Finished Dose Formulations
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-43

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Finished Dose
Formulations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-44

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-45

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-46

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-47

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-48

Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-49

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-50

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Biopharmaceutical
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-51

Table 23: World Historic Review for Biopharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-52

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-53

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sterile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-54

Table 26: World Historic Review for Sterile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-55

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sterile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 II-56

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Sterile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-57

Table 29: World Historic Review for Non-Sterile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-58

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Sterile by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-59

III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

UNITED STATES III-1
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,
Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose
Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-1

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug
Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-2

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations,
Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other Product Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-3

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-4

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-5

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-7

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 III-8

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9

CANADA III-10
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,
Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose
Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-10

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug
Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-11

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery
Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-13

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-14

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-16

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 III-17

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-18

JAPAN III-19
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,
Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose
Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-19

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug
Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-20

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations,
Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other Product Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-22

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-23

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-25

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 III-26

Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-27

CHINA III-28
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,
Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose
Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-28

Table 59: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug
Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-29

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations,
Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other Product Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-30

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-31

Table 62: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-32

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-34

Table 65: China Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 III-35

Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36

EUROPE III-37
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 III-37

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-38

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,
Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose
Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-40

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug
Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-41

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery
Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-43

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-44

Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-46

Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 III-47

Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-48

FRANCE III-49
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,
Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose
Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-49

Table 80: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug
Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-50

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery
Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-51

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-52

Table 83: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-53

Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-54

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-55

Table 86: France Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 III-56

Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-57

GERMANY III-58
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,
Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose
Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-58

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug
Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-59

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery
Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-60

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-61

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Application - Pharmaceutical and
Biopharmaceutical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-62

Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-63

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-64

Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by End-Use - Sterile and Non-Sterile Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 III-65

Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Sterile and Non-Sterile for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-66

ITALY III-67
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Contract Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs,
Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose
Formulations and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-67

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug
Delivery Formulations, Packaging, Finished Dose Formulations
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-68

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for API/Bulk Drugs, Advanced Drug Delivery Formulations,

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443575/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-industry-301180497.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Latest Stories

  • Intelligence employees vent frustrations over being forced to return to the office

    Employees at one of the most secretive parts of government have been forced to return to the office, leading to widespread concerns about their exposure to COVID-19.

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

    China criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” “People of all ethnic groups enjoy the full rights of survival, development, and freedom of religious belief," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going

  • Russia chases off U.S. warship in row over waters in Sea of Japan

    Russia said on Tuesday one of its warships caught and chased off a U.S. destroyer operating illegally in its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but the U.S. Navy denied wrongdoing by its vessel and accused Moscow of making excessive maritime claims. The Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, verbally warned USS John S. McCain, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area, prompting it to return to neutral waters, Moscow said.

  • Yes, Mark Halperin Works at Newsmax Now

    Over the weekend, social media was abuzz with the realization that disgraced political pundit Mark Halperin is now an on-air contributor for fledgling right-wing network Newsmax, which has been making a recent play for disgruntled Trump supporters angry with Fox News.As The Daily Beast reported last month, Halperin, who became persona non grata in mainstream media after his history of alleged, widespread sexual misconduct was exposed in 2017, has been at Newsmax since at least the summer—and he even hosts his own show on the Trump-boosting channel.It was an explosive Saturday interview—one that inevitably reshaped the Trump campaign’s legal efforts to overthrow President Donald Trump’s election loss—that led many to discover that Halperin had quietly returned to cable news.> Would swear that’s Mark Halpern on the right there https://t.co/gD5QUmWr4d> > — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 22, 2020The former MSNBC and Bloomberg analyst has long been making regular appearances on several Newsmax programs, such as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s early-evening show. Beyond that, the one-time influential pundit now also hosts a weekend show called Mark Halperin’s Focus Group.When asked about Halperin’s role with the network in August, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy told The Washington Post that Halperin had “been posting or doing a focus group Zoom video on YouTube” and that they thought they “would test it on the weekends and see how the political talk did.” Ruddy added that there was “no long-term agreement to run the show.”And last month, with Halperin’s show still running on the weekends and the pundit being billed as a Newsmax political analyst on-air, the network still insisted to The Daily Beast that while they “continue to air Focus Group, a program that is developed and owned by Mr. Halperin,” Newsmax had “not made any final determination on the program.”On Sunday, Halperin, along with former Fox News host and current Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt, spoke with now-former Trump legal team member Sidney Powell, who has been peddling the outlandishly baseless allegations that Dominion voting software—apparently at the behest of late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez and liberal philanthropist George Soros—flipped millions of votes from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.During the interview, which quickly went viral, Halperin and Schmitt uncritically allowed Powell to expand her outrageous election-fraud accusations to include Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state, claiming they are part of the vast conspiracy while implying they were both bribed. She went on to vow that she would “blow up” Georgia with a “biblical” lawsuit.Also on Sunday, just a few days after Powell headlined the Trump team’s insane press conference in which she laid out her bizarre voter fraud conspiracy, Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis released a statement disavowing Powell and distancing her from their legal efforts. “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” the statement read.Newsmax TV Is Coming for Fox News by Hiring All the Crazies. Is It Actually Working?Before helping to credulously amplify Powell’s fringe theories, Halperin turned to Newsmax earlier this year when it appeared that all other avenues to a mainstream media return had been closed to him. A previous comeback last year, with the help of some of his high-profile cable news pals like the Morning Joe crew, was quickly dashed amid widespread outrage and criticism.Halperin is hardly alone at Newsmax as the network has become something of a safe haven for personalities whose scandals have made them unwelcome on other networks or outlets.The network’s star host Greg Kelly, a former Fox News correspondent and one-time New York City local news fixture, was previously accused of sexual assault (prosecutors decided not to file charges) and has an alleged history of creepy behavior with female colleagues.And one of the network’s top legal analysts, Alan Dershowitz, has largely seen his frequent Fox News appearances dry up in the wake of his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking scandal, especially after Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest and a Netflix documentary that included explosive allegations about Dershowitz. (He has vehemently maintained his innocence.)Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther.

  • Scott Peterson among death row prisoners who got Covid unemployment benefit from California

    Officials say more than 35,000 prisoners have filed claims during the pandemic

  • Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

    In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are -- don't you?" His dog barked in agreement -- and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. > I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler's ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63> > -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going

  • UK wants fines for telcos using firms like Huawei

    British telecoms companies could soon face big fines if they deal with tech firms like China's Huawei. A new law put forward Tuesday (November 24) aims to fine British telcos 10% of turnover - or around $133,000 a day - if they break a ban on using equipment made by Huawei. The UK government said the new bill would raise security standards of the country's telco firms, and remove the threat of high-risk suppliers. In July, Britain banned the use of Huawei in its 5G networks from the end of 2027. Officials feared U.S. sanctions on chip technology meant the Chinese company would not be a reliable supplier. The new bill aims to enshrine that decision in law and manage threats from other high-risk vendors in the future. The British government also said the bill's tougher security standards would help protect the UK from potential cyber attacks from countries and criminals. In response, Huawei said it was disappointed the government was looking to exclude it from the roll-out of 5G. Huawei called the decision 'politically motivated' and said it was not based on a 'fair evaluation of the risks'.

  • Two blasts kill seven in Syrian rebel-held northwest near Turkish border

    Two bomb blasts killed at least seven people and wounded scores on Tuesday in areas of northwest Syria near the Turkish border and under heavy Turkish influence, witnesses and police sources said. A few hours later, at least two civilians was killed and 17 wounded in a car blast in the city of Afrin, a mainly Kurdish area which Turkish forces and their Syrian allies took from the Kurdish YPG militia in 2018. The two cities, which Turkey administers with the help of Syrian Arab rebels it backs, have in the last year been frequently hit by bombings detonated in crowded civilian areas.

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Uighurs: China rebuffs Pope's criticism as 'groundless'

    Beijing says remarks by the Pope about the persecution of China's Muslim Uighurs are "groundless".

  • Cuomo Defends Trump against ‘Unprofessional’ and ‘Really Biased’ Media

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo criticized media treatment of President Trump, in a Monday interview on the Albany-based WAMC.Cuomo's remarks came after he had his own testy exchange with Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind at his own press conference the same day. After Vielkind pressed him on whether New York City schools were about to shut down, Cuomo yelled at Vielkind that he was "confused" regarding the issue.However, during the subsequent interview with WAMC's Alan Chartock, Cuomo said reporters had adopted a "nastier tone" and "disrespect that never existed" toward politicians."The way they question President Trump at some of these press conferences is just—I’ve never heard that tone with the president," Cuomo said. "There are reporters who just are unprofessional, don’t know the facts and ask really biased questions….You want to say ‘well I don’t like the president and I disrespect him,’ I know but it’s still the office of the president."The relationship between Trump and reporters has itself been the subject of intense media coverage. Reporters and the president have sparred since the 2016 presidential campaign began, with Trump labelling various media outlets "fake news."Cuomo's own coronavirus press briefings were widely covered in March when the pandemic slammed New York City and its surrounding environs. The governor also regularly appeared for interviews with his brother Chris, an anchor at CNN.

  • Lawyer: Epstein's ex Maxwell faces onerous jail conditions

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Early Black Friday Sales

    You don't have to wait until #smallbusinesssaturday to shop smallOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians held abroad - website

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has exchanged a jailed British-Australian academic, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, with three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday. Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, was detained in Iran in September, 2018 and had been serving a 10-year sentence for espionage. The Young Journalist Club news website YJC gave no further details about the three Iranians, but said they were detained for trying to circumvent U.S. sanctions, reimposed on Iran in 2018 when Washington exited Iran's nuclear deal with six powers.

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy

    Despite his tweets and frequent fundraising emails, President Trump knows "the battle is effectively over" and he's already moved on to asking allies "how he can stay relevant in the media and in the Republican Party and how he can earn money" next year and beyond, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing Trump advisers. "Privately, even the few advisers to the president who had argued he still had a shot over the last week now largely concede he has no path to victory."Trump's lawyers, led by Rudy Giuliani, are expected to keep up the appearance of a legal fight until the Electoral College votes Dec. 14, the Journal reports. "While there are just a handful of people left urging the president to keep up the legal fight — among them, Mr. Giuliani — there are equally few people telling him to end it." One official explained, "Everybody's trying to straddle the fence and avoid him flipping out." They have other reasons to give Trump a wide berth, the Journal adds:> In a West Wing where advisers have often loitered near the Oval Office in the hopes of being asked inside, there has been noticeably less angling among aides to get an audience with the president in recent weeks, administration officials said. Aides have said privately they are concerned that the president might ask them for something that would draw them into the legal battle. [The Wall Street Journal]"Usually everybody's looking for an opportunity to go in. Now it's the opposite," said an administration official. "You never know where there's going to be this moment where he's like, well why don't you do X-Y-Z crazy thing." Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump to reportedly join Rudy Giuliani at Pennsylvania election event after aides 'tried talking him out of' going Obama the pretender