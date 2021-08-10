Global pharmaceutical supply manufacturer to expand Pennsylvania facility

West Pharmaceutical Services, a global designer and manufacturer of injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems, plans to invest over $18 million to expand and modernize its manufacturing plant in Williamsport.

The company currently employs 1,100 Pennsylvanians and will create a total of 200 new full-time jobs between three locations in Williamsport, Jersey Shore, and the company’s headquarters in Exton.

The expansion of the Williamsport facility will include a 12,000 square foot addition to the facility and the purchase of production equipment for a new product mixer line.

“West has been a key employer here in Lycoming County for the past several decades and has and continues to provide great jobs with family sustaining wages and benefits to those in the greater Lycoming County community. With over 650 jobs currently between the Williamsport and Jersey Shore plants, we are excited to see their growth with the addition of new jobs at these facilities,” Jason Fink, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said in a news release.

