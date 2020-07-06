The Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market is expected to grow by $ 2.59 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the physical security information management (PSIM) market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.59 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. Our reports on physical security information management (PSIM) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the regulatory compliance, emergence of smart cities, and need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks. In addition, regulatory compliance is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The physical security information management (PSIM) market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The physical security information management (PSIM) market is segmented as below:

By End User

• PEU

• Transportation

• Commercial

• Government and defense

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the integration of IoT with physical security as one of the prime reasons driving the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of PSIM in commercial buildings, and popularity of SaaS-based PSIM solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our physical security information management (PSIM) market covers the following areas:

• Physical security information management (PSIM) market sizing

• Physical security information management (PSIM) market forecast

• Physical security information management (PSIM) market industry analysis"



