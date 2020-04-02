Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, Forecast to 2027: A $42.41 Billion Opportunity

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Piezoelectric Devices - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The Global Piezoelectric Devices market accounted for $26.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $42.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



Factors such as rising pressure on existing infrastructure due to increasing demand for aerospace & defense sector, and technological advancements in composite materials are fuelling the growth of the market. However, high costs & complexity in the manufacturing process is likely to hamper the profit boundaries of the market.



Based on Material, Piezoelectric Polymers segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of piezoelectric device such as sensors, actuators, and motors for aerospace & defense applications. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing government initiatives, growing population and technological advancements in emerging countries are the driving factors for the region.



Some of the key players in Global Piezoelectric Devices market include Aerotech Inc, APC International, LTD, Cedrat Technologies, CeramTec GmbH, CTS Corporation, Dytran Instruments Incorporated, Kistler Group, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., Mad City Labs, Inc., Mide Technology Corp., Omega Piezo Technologies, Inc., PCB Piezotronics, Inc., Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. Kg., Piezo Solutions, Piezo Technologies, Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH, Piezomotor and Piezosystem Jena GmbH.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Applications Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Piezoelectric Composites

5.3 Piezoelectric Crystals

5.4 Piezoelectric Polymers

5.5 Piezoelectric Ceramics

5.5.1 Hard Ceramics

5.5.2 Soft Ceramics



6 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Piezoelectric Motors

6.3 Piezoelectric Sensors

6.4 Piezoelectric Transducers

6.5 Piezoelectric Generators

6.5.1 Multilayer Piezoelectric Generators

6.5.2 Single-Layer Piezoelectric Generators

6.6 Piezoelectric Actuators

6.6.1 Tube Actuators

6.6.2 Stripe Actuators

6.6.3 Stack Actuators

6.6.4 Shear Actuators



7 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer Electronics

7.2.1 Electronic Devices

7.2.2 Wearable Devices

7.3 Healthcare

7.3.1 Surgical Tools

7.3.2 Diagnostic Equipment

7.3.3 Imaging Devices

7.4 Oil & Gas

7.5 Communication

7.6 Aerospace & Defense

7.7 Information & Communication

7.8 Industrial & Manufacturing

7.9 Automotive



8 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Aerotech Inc.

10.2 APC International, Ltd.

10.3 Cedrat Technologies

10.4 CeramTec GmbH

10.5 CTS Corporation

10.6 Dytran Instruments Incorporated.

10.7 Kistler Group

10.8 L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc.

10.9 Mad City Labs, Inc.

10.10 Mide Technology Corp.

10.11 Omega Piezo Technologies, Inc.

10.12 PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

10.13 Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG

10.14 Piezo Solutions

10.15 Piezo Technologies

10.16 Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH

10.17 Piezomotor

10.18 Piezosystem Jena GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyzzjl