Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, Forecast to 2027: A $42.41 Billion Opportunity

The Global Piezoelectric Devices market accounted for $26.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $42.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Factors such as rising pressure on existing infrastructure due to increasing demand for aerospace & defense sector, and technological advancements in composite materials are fuelling the growth of the market. However, high costs & complexity in the manufacturing process is likely to hamper the profit boundaries of the market.
Based on Material, Piezoelectric Polymers segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of piezoelectric device such as sensors, actuators, and motors for aerospace & defense applications. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing government initiatives, growing population and technological advancements in emerging countries are the driving factors for the region.
Some of the key players in Global Piezoelectric Devices market include Aerotech Inc, APC International, LTD, Cedrat Technologies, CeramTec GmbH, CTS Corporation, Dytran Instruments Incorporated, Kistler Group, L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc., Mad City Labs, Inc., Mide Technology Corp., Omega Piezo Technologies, Inc., PCB Piezotronics, Inc., Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. Kg., Piezo Solutions, Piezo Technologies, Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH, Piezomotor and Piezosystem Jena GmbH.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Applications Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Piezoelectric Composites
5.3 Piezoelectric Crystals
5.4 Piezoelectric Polymers
5.5 Piezoelectric Ceramics
5.5.1 Hard Ceramics
5.5.2 Soft Ceramics
6 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Piezoelectric Motors
6.3 Piezoelectric Sensors
6.4 Piezoelectric Transducers
6.5 Piezoelectric Generators
6.5.1 Multilayer Piezoelectric Generators
6.5.2 Single-Layer Piezoelectric Generators
6.6 Piezoelectric Actuators
6.6.1 Tube Actuators
6.6.2 Stripe Actuators
6.6.3 Stack Actuators
6.6.4 Shear Actuators
7 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Consumer Electronics
7.2.1 Electronic Devices
7.2.2 Wearable Devices
7.3 Healthcare
7.3.1 Surgical Tools
7.3.2 Diagnostic Equipment
7.3.3 Imaging Devices
7.4 Oil & Gas
7.5 Communication
7.6 Aerospace & Defense
7.7 Information & Communication
7.8 Industrial & Manufacturing
7.9 Automotive
8 Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Aerotech Inc.
10.2 APC International, Ltd.
10.3 Cedrat Technologies
10.4 CeramTec GmbH
10.5 CTS Corporation
10.6 Dytran Instruments Incorporated.
10.7 Kistler Group
10.8 L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, Inc.
10.9 Mad City Labs, Inc.
10.10 Mide Technology Corp.
10.11 Omega Piezo Technologies, Inc.
10.12 PCB Piezotronics, Inc.
10.13 Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG
10.14 Piezo Solutions
10.15 Piezo Technologies
10.16 Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH
10.17 Piezomotor
10.18 Piezosystem Jena GmbH
