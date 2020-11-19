New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Pipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361255/?utm_source=GNW

null





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361255/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Drop in Construction Activity Impacts Demand For Plastic Pipes II-1

Exhibit 1: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021 II-2

Exhibit 2: Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion

(2014-2022) II-3

Exhibit 3: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-4

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts

Challenging Times II-4

Exhibit 4: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Prices (in US$ per

Barrel) for Years 2010 through 2021 II-5

Plastic Pipes: A Prelude II-6

Market Outlook II-7

Emerging Markets Drive Future Growth II-9

PVC Pipes Hold Commanding Share II-10

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Witness Strong Growth II-10

Market Restraints II-11

Market Restraints

Exhibit 5: Market Share of Leading Players in Global Plastic

Pipes Market: 2019 II-12

Recent Market Activity II-13

World Brands II-15



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-28



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-32

Product Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Market

Growth II-32

Advancements in Material Grade Benefit Growth II-33

Rise in Use of 3D Printing Technology II-33

Use of Antimicrobial Additives to Improve Application of

Plastic Pipes II-34

Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market II-34

Exhibit 6: Global Water Demand by End-Use (in Billion m3) for

Years 2013 & 2030 II-35

Demand for Water Access in Developing Countries Drives Growth II-36

Plastic Pipes Gain Share in Water and Wastewater Treatment II-36

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Gain Traction II-37

PVC Pipes Maintain Stronghold Led by Material Innovations II-37

Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large

Diameter PVC-O Demand II-38

Players Improvise on Plastic Pipe Composition for Oil and Gas

Sector II-39

Global Natural Gas Demand to Witness Notable Compression Amid

COVID-19 II-40

Exhibit 7: Impact of Lockdown on Natural Gas Consumption by

Sector in Belgium, France, Italy, UK, and the US II-40

HDPE Pipes Register Strong Gains in Sewer Applications II-41

Polypropylene Pipes Gain from New Formulations II-41

Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased

Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications II-42

Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs II-42

Structured Wall and Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage II-43

Global Climate Change and Natural Disasters Drive the Demand

for Plastic Pipes II-43

Replacement Demand from Dilapidated infrastructure and Aging

Pipelines Drives Opportunities II-44

Rural Electrification in Emerging Countries Lends Traction II-45

Telecommunications Industry Drives Application for Cables and

Conduits II-45

Exhibit 8: Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market in US$

Billion: 2012 -2024 II-46

Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand II-46

Exhibit 9: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050)

(in Millions) II-47

Exhibit 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1990, 2014 & 2050 II-48



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-49

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-49



Table 2: World Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-50



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-51



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for PVC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-52



Table 5: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-53



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-54



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for cPVC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-55



Table 8: World Historic Review for cPVC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-56



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for cPVC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-57



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for PE by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-58



Table 11: World Historic Review for PE by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-59



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for PE by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-60



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for PP by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-61



Table 14: World Historic Review for PP by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-62



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for PP by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-63



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Material

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-64



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-65



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-66



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Water Supply by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-67



Table 20: World Historic Review for Water Supply by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-68



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Supply by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-69



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Sewer & Drainage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-70



Table 23: World Historic Review for Sewer & Drainage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-71



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sewer & Drainage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-72



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-73



Table 26: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-74



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-75



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-76



Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-77



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-78



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-79



Table 32: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-80



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-81



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-82



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-83



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-84



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Construction Sector Trends Impact Demand for Plastic Pipes III-2

Exhibit 11: NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: July 2019 -

July 2020 III-2

Exhibit 12: Construction Spending Trends : July 2019 - June 2020 III-3

Exhibit 13: Residential Construction in the US (Jan 2020-June

2020): Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for

Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units III-4

Exhibit 14: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019):

Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for

Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units III-4

Spending on Infrastructure to Drive Growth III-5

US Grapples with Aging Water Infrastructure III-5

Exhibit 15: US Water and Wastewater Pipes Market (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand by Material III-6

Passing of the 2020 Water Bills Critical for Water and

Wastewater Systems III-6

Oil & Gas Pipeline Infrastructure to Offer Growth III-7

Polyethylene: The Preferred Choice in Gas Distribution Pipeline III-8

Replacement of Sewer Pipes to Drive Demand III-8

Trenchless Technology Drives Gains in Plastic Pipes Market III-8

Competitive Scenario III-9

Exhibit 16: Market Share of Leading Players in the US Plastic

Pipes Market: 2019 III-9

Exhibit 17: Market Share of Leading Players in the US HDPE

Pipes Market: 2019 III-10

Market Analytics III-11

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-11



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-12



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC, cPVC, PE,

PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-13



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-14



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-15



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply, Sewer &

Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-16



CANADA III-17

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-17



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-18



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-19



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-20



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-21



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-22



JAPAN III-23

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-23



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-24



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-25



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-26



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-27



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-28



CHINA III-29

Market Overview III-29

PVC Pipes Sector: A Review III-30

Exhibit 18: Production Scenario of Plastic Pipes in China (

2008-2018) III-30

Competitive Scenario III-31

Market Analytics III-32

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-32



Table 56: China Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-33



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-34



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-35



Table 59: China Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-36



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37



EUROPE III-38

Market Overview III-38

Major Players III-38

Market Analytics III-39

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-39



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-40



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-41



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-42



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-43



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-44



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-45



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-46



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-47



FRANCE III-48

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-48



Table 71: France Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-49



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-50



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-51



Table 74: France Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-52



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-53



GERMANY III-54

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes

by Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-54



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-55



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-56



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes

by End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-57



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by End-Use -

Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil &

Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-58



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water Supply,

Sewer & Drainage, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas,

Agriculture and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-59



ITALY III-60

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-60



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Pipes by Material

Type - PVC, cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-61



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Pipes by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PVC,

cPVC, PE, PP and Other Material Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-62



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Pipes by

End-Use - Water Supply, Sewer & Drainage, Building &

Construction, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-63



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361255/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



