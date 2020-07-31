Global Pneumatic Actuators Industry

Global Pneumatic Actuators Market to Reach $3. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pneumatic Actuators estimated at US$2. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Linear Actuator, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$809.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Quarter-turn Actuator segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $739.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Pneumatic Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$739.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$653.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Multi-turn Actuator Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR
In the global Multi-turn Actuator segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$509.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$558.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$447.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ATI
- Cameron
- Crane & Co., Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Festo AB
- Flowserve Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Moog Flo-Tork
- NUTORK CORP.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- Rotork plc
- SMC Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pneumatic Actuator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pneumatic Actuators Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Pneumatic Actuators Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Linear Actuator (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Linear Actuator (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Linear Actuator (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Quarter-turn Actuator (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Quarter-turn Actuator (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Quarter-turn Actuator (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Multi-turn Actuator (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Multi-turn Actuator (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Multi-turn Actuator (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Oil & Gas (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Oil & Gas (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Oil & Gas (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Mining (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Mining (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Mining (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Power Generation (Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Power Generation (Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Power Generation (Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Chemical & Petrochemical (Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Chemical & Petrochemical (Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chemical & Petrochemical (Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other Industries (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Industries (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Industries (Industry) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pneumatic Actuator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Pneumatic Actuators Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Pneumatic Actuators Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Pneumatic Actuators Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 37: Canadian Pneumatic Actuators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Analysis by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Pneumatic Actuators: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pneumatic
Actuators in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Pneumatic Actuators Market in US$ Million by
Industry: 2012-2019
Table 45: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Pneumatic Actuators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Pneumatic Actuators Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Pneumatic Actuators in US$ Million
by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Pneumatic Actuators Market Review in China in US$
Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pneumatic Actuator Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Pneumatic Actuators Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Pneumatic Actuators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 59: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Analysis by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Pneumatic Actuators Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Pneumatic Actuators Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Pneumatic Actuators Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 72: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Pneumatic Actuators Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Pneumatic Actuators Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Pneumatic Actuators in US$ Million
by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Pneumatic Actuators Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Pneumatic Actuators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Pneumatic Actuators Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Pneumatic Actuators in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Pneumatic Actuators Market in US$
Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 84: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Pneumatic Actuators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Analysis by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Pneumatic Actuators Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Pneumatic Actuators Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Pneumatic Actuators Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 101: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Pneumatic Actuators Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Pneumatic Actuators Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 117: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Pneumatic Actuators Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 121: Indian Pneumatic Actuators Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Pneumatic Actuators Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Analysis by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Pneumatic Actuators Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Pneumatic Actuators Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Industry
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 129: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pneumatic Actuators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Actuators Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Pneumatic Actuators in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Actuators Market in
US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 135: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Pneumatic Actuators Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Pneumatic Actuators Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Pneumatic Actuators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Pneumatic Actuators Marketby Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Pneumatic Actuators in US$
Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Pneumatic Actuators Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Pneumatic Actuators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 149: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Pneumatic Actuators Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Pneumatic Actuators Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 162: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Pneumatic Actuators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Pneumatic Actuators Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Pneumatic Actuators Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Pneumatic Actuators Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Pneumatic Actuators Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Pneumatic Actuators Historic
Marketby Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Pneumatic Actuators Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Pneumatic Actuators Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 176: Pneumatic Actuators Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Pneumatic Actuators: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pneumatic
Actuators in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Pneumatic Actuators Market in US$ Million by
Industry: 2012-2019
Table 183: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Shift in Iran by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Pneumatic Actuators Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 188: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Analysis by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Pneumatic Actuators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Pneumatic Actuators Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Pneumatic Actuators Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Pneumatic Actuators in US$
Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Pneumatic Actuators Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Pneumatic Actuators Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Pneumatic Actuators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Pneumatic Actuators Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Pneumatic Actuators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 201: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Pneumatic Actuators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Pneumatic Actuators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Pneumatic Actuators Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 207: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Pneumatic Actuators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Pneumatic Actuators Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Pneumatic Actuators Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Pneumatic Actuators Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Pneumatic Actuators Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
