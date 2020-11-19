Global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market (2020 to 2024) - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, BioFire Diagnostics & bioMerieux Among Others
Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the POC molecular diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by $1.31 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.
The reports on POC molecular diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of M&A and collaborations and growing prevalence of chronic health conditions and infectious diseases.
The POC molecular diagnostics market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the POC molecular diagnostics market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The POC molecular diagnostics market covers the following areas:
POC molecular diagnostics market sizing
POC molecular diagnostics market forecast
POC molecular diagnostics market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading POC molecular diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, BioFire Diagnostics LLC, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., QIAGEN NV, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Quidel Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the POC molecular diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
PCR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Microarray and hybridization - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Infectious diseases - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Oncology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Hematology and endocrinology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
7. Customer landscape
Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Abbott Laboratories
BioFire Diagnostics LLC
bioMerieux SA
Danaher Corp.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Illumina Inc.
QIAGEN NV
QuantuMDx Group Ltd.
Quidel Corp.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
