Global Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market (2020 to 2030) - by Type, Portability and Application

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care-Ultrasound Device Market Research Report: By Type, Portability, Application - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per a report by the publisher, the global point-of-care ultrasound devices market is predicted to reach a value of $4,494.4 million in 2030, rising from $2,096.6 million in 2019, progressing at a 7.4% CAGR during 2020-2030. A major factor leading to the growth of the market is the increasing number of investments that are being made in the healthcare sector by a number of countries.

As per the World Bank Group, the expenditure in the global healthcare sector rose from 8.6% in 2000 to 9.9% of the GDP in 2017. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of chronic disease and surging non-government and government initiatives for facilitating better treatment are also projected to result in the growth of healthcare expenditure, thereby driving the market. The coronavirus pandemic has, however, negatively impacted the market to some extent, and recovery is only expected to occur after the third quarter of 2020.

The European region dominated the point-of-care ultrasound devices market in 2019 due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and rising healthcare expenditure. As per the World Health Organization, cancer is the second major cause of morbidity and death in Europe, and account for about 1.9 million deaths every years. Therefore, the need for cost-effective and innovative diagnostic solutions, such as PoCUS devices, is increasing at a swift pace in the region.

Companies operating in the domain are relying on strategic partnerships and mergers for remaining competitive. Some of the key companies operating in the point-of-care ultrasound devices market are Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Esaote S.p.A, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type
1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Portability
1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application
1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Region
1.3.5 Analysis Period
1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.3.6.1 Value
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents
2.2.1.1 By region
2.2.1.2 By industry participant
2.2.1.3 By company type
2.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Research by Company and Designation
2.3 Baseline Methodology
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Data Triangulation
2.6 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Type
4.1.1.1 Diagnostic
4.1.1.2 Therapeutic
4.1.2 By Portability
4.1.2.1 Trolley/cart-based
4.1.2.2 Compact/handheld
4.1.3 By Application
4.1.3.1 Emergency medicine
4.1.3.2 Cardiology
4.1.3.3 Obstetrics and gynecology
4.1.3.4 Vascular and urology
4.1.3.5 Musculoskeletal
4.1.3.6 Others
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Technological advancements in PoCUS devices
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Surge in geriatric population
4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
4.2.2.3 Increasing awareness about benefits of portable ultrasound devices
4.2.2.4 Increasing healthcare expenditure
4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 Lack of skilled sonographers
4.2.3.2 Stringent regulatory norms
4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.2.4 Opportunities
4.2.4.1 Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4 Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5. Global PoCUS Device Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Type
5.2 By Portability
5.3 By Application
5.4 By Region

Chapter 6. Europe Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Portability
6.3 By Application
6.4 By Country
6.4.1 Germany Market Size and Forecast
6.4.1.1 By type
6.4.1.2 By portability
6.4.1.3 By application
6.4.2 France Market Size and Forecast
6.4.2.1 By type
6.4.2.2 By portability
6.4.2.3 By application
6.4.3 U.K. Market Size and Forecast
6.4.3.1 By type
6.4.3.2 By portability
6.4.3.3 By application
6.4.4 Italy Market Size and Forecast
6.4.4.1 By type
6.4.4.2 By portability
6.4.4.3 By application
6.4.5 Spain Market Size and Forecast
6.4.5.1 By type
6.4.5.2 By portability
6.4.5.3 By application

Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Type
7.2 By Portability
7.3 By Application
7.4 By Country
7.4.1 U.S. Market Size and Forecast
7.4.1.1 By type
7.4.1.2 By portability
7.4.1.3 By application
7.4.2 Canada Market Size and Forecast
7.4.2.1 By type
7.4.2.2 By portability
7.4.2.3 By application

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Type
8.2 By Portability
8.3 By Application
8.4 By Country
8.4.1 Japan Market Size and Forecast
8.4.1.1 By type
8.4.1.2 By portability
8.4.1.3 By application
8.4.2 China Market Size and Forecast
8.4.2.1 By type
8.4.2.2 By portability
8.4.2.3 By application
8.4.3 India Market Size and Forecast
8.4.3.1 By type
8.4.3.2 By portability
8.4.3.3 By application

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Type
9.2 By Portability
9.3 By Application
9.4 By Country

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Type
10.2 By Portability
10.3 By Application
10.4 By Country

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players
11.2 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players
11.2.1 Product Launches
11.2.2 Partnerships
11.2.3 Acquisitions

Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 Esaote S.p.A.
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.2 Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Product and Service Offering
12.3 Analogic Corporation
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.4 General Electric Company
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.4.3 Key Financial Summary
12.5 Hitachi Ltd.
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.5.3 Key Financial Summary
12.6 Siemens AG
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.6.3 Key Financial Summary
12.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.7.3 Key Financial Summary
12.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.8.3 Key Financial Summary
12.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.9.3 Key Financial Summary
12.10 Canon Inc.
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.10.3 Key Financial Summary

Chapter 13. Appendix
13.1 Abbreviations
13.2 Sources and References
13.3 Related Reports

