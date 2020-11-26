Global Poke Foods Market is Forecast to Grow by $1.2 Billion During 2020-2024, at a CAGR of 14%
Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Poke Foods Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The poke foods market is poised to grow by $1.2 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of poke foods and the increasing number of new vendors offering poke foods.
The poke foods market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes.
The poke foods market is segmented as below:
By Product
Varieties of tuna
Other species
By Geographical Landscapes
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
This study identifies the rising number of organized retail outlets worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the poke foods market growth during the next few years.
The poke foods market covers the following areas:
Poke foods market sizing
Poke foods market forecast
Poke foods market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading poke foods market vendors that include Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., ECOO Common Foods GmbH & Co. KG, FRESHFIN POKE, HARTFORD POKE Co., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, The Fish Bowl, and Western United Fish Co. Also, the poke foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Varieties of tuna - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Other species - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Ahipoki Bowl
ALOHA POKE Co.
ECOO Common Foods GmbH & Co. KG
FRESHFIN POKE
HARTFORD POKE Co.
POKED
Pokeworks
Sweetfin
The Fish Bowl
Western United Fish Co.
