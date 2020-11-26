Global Poke Foods Market is Forecast to Grow by $1.2 Billion During 2020-2024, at a CAGR of 14%

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Poke Foods Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The poke foods market is poised to grow by $1.2 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of poke foods and the increasing number of new vendors offering poke foods.

The poke foods market analysis includes the product segment and geographical landscapes.

The poke foods market is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Varieties of tuna

  • Other species

By Geographical Landscapes

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

This study identifies the rising number of organized retail outlets worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the poke foods market growth during the next few years.

The poke foods market covers the following areas:

  • Poke foods market sizing

  • Poke foods market forecast

  • Poke foods market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading poke foods market vendors that include Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., ECOO Common Foods GmbH & Co. KG, FRESHFIN POKE, HARTFORD POKE Co., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, The Fish Bowl, and Western United Fish Co. Also, the poke foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Varieties of tuna - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Other species - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Ahipoki Bowl

  • ALOHA POKE Co.

  • ECOO Common Foods GmbH & Co. KG

  • FRESHFIN POKE

  • HARTFORD POKE Co.

  • POKED

  • Pokeworks

  • Sweetfin

  • The Fish Bowl

  • Western United Fish Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j52fwj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


