Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Study 2020 by Drug, Surgery, Region and Country

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market was worth $3.83 billion in 2019. North America was the largest region.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market, and compares it with other markets.

Major players in the market are Bristol-Myer Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Abbott and Addex Therapeutics Ltd.

The global rise in genetic and hormonal disorders is a key factor driving the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) treatment market

PCOS is a prevalent hormonal disorder among premenopausal women worldwide, with reproductive, endocrine, and metabolic abnormalities. The PCOS prevalence ranges from 2.2% to 26% globally and is highly variable. In China, the figures range between 2% to 7.5%, and 6.3% in Sri Lanka, 9.13% in in south India and 22.5% in Maharashtra. The rise in genetic and hormonal disorders globally is expected to increase the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.

Lack of drugs approved by regulatory bodies such as FDA (Food and Drug Administration) among many countries is a key factor hampering the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market

FDA has not approved pharmacological treatment for use in adolescents with PCOS. However, some pharmacological interventions are used to treat PCOS symptoms. In 2017, FDA removed sibutramine (a sympathomimetic core appetite suppressant) from the US market due to concerns about increased Cardiovascular disease (CVD) events with its use. Additionally, rimonabant, a key appetite suppressant cannabinoid CB1 receptor antagonist was not approved in the USA due to concerns about suicidal ideation and drug overdoses. Therefore, the lack of regulatory body approved drugs in many countries is a key factor restraining the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market.

Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a major trend driving the growth of the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market

Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a surgical treatment performed by the doctors in critical conditions that can cause ovulation in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Ovarian drilling is often used by women with PCOS who often do not ovulate despite having attempted weight loss and use of fertility drugs. According to the study published in 2019 by the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics in major hospitals in France, after laparoscopic drilling, 47.4% (137 patients) had pregnancy and 51.8% (71 patients) of these were spontaneous. 16.6% (48 patients) women had at least two pregnancies after drilling and 56.3% (27 patients) of these were spontaneous. 33 women received second drillings. Of these, 57.6% (19 patients) achieved at least one pregnancy, within this 52.6% (10 patients) were spontaneous.