    Global Polystyrene Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

    Summary Global Polystyrene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from 15. 61 mtpa in 2019 to 15. 68 mtpa by 2024. More than 2 planned and announced polystyrene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia over the next five years.

    Ineos Ltd and BASF SE are the two companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

    Scope
    - Global polystyrene capacity outlook by region
    - Global polystyrene capacity outlook by country
    - Polystyrene planned and announced plants details
    - Capacity share of the major polystyrene producers globally
    - Global polystyrene capital expenditure outlook by region
    - Global polystyrene capital expenditure outlook by country

