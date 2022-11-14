1

Global population will reach 8 billion Tuesday in historic milestone for humanity, UN projects

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read

It's not a small world after all.

The global population projects to reach 8 billion people Tuesday, the United Nations says, in a historic milestone for humanity as the organization gives a look into what the future could look like.

The U.N. praised the population growth as mortality levels decline and life expectancy continues to increase.  The global life expectancy is 72.8 years as of 2019, an increase of nearly nine years since 1990. Current projections believe the life expectancy could be 77.2 years by 2050.

"This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

“At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” he continued.

The U.N. projected in its World Population Prospects 2022 report, released in July, the milestone would be reached on Nov. 15.

UN: A look at the global population's future as India will become most populated country

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Immense growth starting to slow

Population has doubled in the past five decades – the global population hit 4 billion in 1974. And it took just a little more than a decade for the planet to add its latest billion in population after it reached 7 billion in 2011.

Lower-middle income and low-income countries contributed the most to the population reaching 8 billion, officials said. Asia and Africa contributed the most to the growth, while Europe's population will soon decline.

Helping drive the growth in Asia was India, which is set to overtake China as the most populated country in the world at some point in the next year. China is projected to have a population decrease in the next few decades.

Residents cross an intersection at a shopping district on October 30, 2022 in Hong Kong, China.
Residents cross an intersection at a shopping district on October 30, 2022 in Hong Kong, China.

However, it may be a little longer for us to reach another billion people on this planet; the U.N. said in 2020, the global population growth rate fell below 1% for the first time since 1950. Currently, fertility rate is at 2.3 births per woman, down from the average five births per woman in 1950. By 2050, it's expected to slightly fall to 2.1 births per woman.

The global population is projected to reach 9 billion in 2037 and 10 billion in 2058, signaling population growth is slowly declining.

The U.N. estimates the global population will reach 10.4 billion people in the 2080s, but it will stay at that level through the end of the century.

Despite the positive trends in life expectancy hailed in the U.N. report, Guterres said in an opinion piece for USA TODAY billions of people continue to struggle and gaps must be closed to end inequalities, citing climate change, famine and wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"We are setting ourselves up for an 8-billion-strong world filled with tensions and mistrust, crisis and conflict," he said.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World population to reach 8 billion people Nov. 15, UN projects

Recommended Stories

  • Herschel Walker: U.S. should keep 'gas-guzzling cars' that produce 'good emissions'

    Campaigning in Georgia, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said the U.S. is not ready to implement policies like the Green New Deal that are designed to address climate change. Instead, he said the country needs to "keep having those gas-guzzling cars" that produce "good emissions."

  • COP27: US bid to have China pay pollution costs puts climate cooperation at risk, observers warn

    Common ground on climate change between feuding superpowers US and China may shrink further, analysts have warned, as Washington tries to have Beijing join wealthy nations in paying reparations to countries suffering the impact of global warming. US attempts to "upgrade" China to a developed economy - and therefore fit to compensate its neighbours in the Global South - come amid historic calls for rich nations to repay poorer ones, as delegates from nearly 200 countries, including nearly 100 hea

  • Wealthy Countries Propose 'Global Shield,' a Climate Change Insurance Plan

    This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.

  • What Happens When Even Scientists Get Doom-Pilled?

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyThe U.N.’s yearly climate summit COP27 kicked off this week in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt with a shockingly bleak message from Secretary General António Guterres: “We are in the fight of our lives, and we are losing. Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing, global temperatures keep rising, and our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible.”To underscore his dire point, he added, “We are on a highway to cl

  • In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground

    After three years of drought in Samburu County, Kenya, the riverbeds were bone-dry. Harnessing Eastern Africa's groundwater could be a huge benefit for a region struggling to slake its thirst. Climate change is making drought more likely but, as in much of the continent, people in East Africa and the Horn of Africa lack the resources to tap groundwater on a wide and efficient scale.

  • Global Population Size Should Not Be Cause For Alarm, But A Rally Cry For Change

    UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem argues that looking exclusively at population numbers comes with great dangers.

  • Mediterranean marine heatwaves threaten coastal livelihoods

    A decade ago, Tunisian fisherman Ahmed Chelli's nets bulged with fish and octopus that he sold at the local market in the Kerkennah islands. Today, he pulls up only "ISIS" — the name locals have given to the blue crabs that have invaded their fishing grounds in the fast-warming waters of the Mediterranean. For more than 70 days this summer, a marine heatwave cooked the waters of the western Mediterranean.

  • African nations demand more money for removing emissions

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — African nations want to increase how much money they receive from schemes that offset greenhouse gas emissions and are looking for ways to address the issue at U.N. climate talks currently underway in Egypt. Carbon offsets, where polluters can effectively cancel out their emissions by paying into initiatives such as tree-planting, are currently cheaper to purchase in Africa than in many other parts of the world where schemes are more strictly regulated. African nations are looking to the climate talks to get a better price on the ‘carbon market’ to help achieve their own emissions reductions targets and move toward clean energy.

  • 72-Year-Old Bikes From Sweden to Egypt for Climate Conference as Others Arrive on Private Jets

    A 72-year-old climate activist rode her electric bicycle all the way from Sweden to Egypt, just in time to attend COP27 last week. Her mission? To raise awareness about rising emissions and climate change, the Associated Press reported.

  • Exclusive Satellite Images Show Methane Cloud Near Jordan Waste Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientists say reducing emissions of methane, which has 84 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during its first two decades in the atmosphere, is one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet. Throughout COP27, Bloomberg Green will exclusively publish new satellite images of methane releases around the world, in collaboration with emissions monitoring firm GHGSat Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Bina

  • Gen Z climate activist: Throwing paint, stopping traffic is privileged protest and unhelpful

    Young eco-activists having defaced paintings and poured onto freeways for environmental justice are not tangibly improving the climate, conservationist says.

  • Scientists fight climate change by cloning redwoods and sequoias

    As climate change and wildfires deplete tree populations across the U.S., a team of expert horticulturists is using cloning technology to replant redwoods and sequoias and save their genetic material. CBS Chicago's Charlie De Mar has more.

  • Resource-heavy African nations demand more money for removing emissions

    African nations tell the COP27 climate talks they want to increase how much money they receive from carbon schemes that offset greenhouse gas emissions.

  • China backs Glasgow language on warming targets for COP27 deal

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -China climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said on Monday that Beijing would like a COP27 deal that contains language similar to last year's agreement in Glasgow on targets for limiting global warming, and was not opposed to mentioning 1.5 degree Celsius. "Last year’s Glasgow decision already clearly says it, we should follow the Paris Agreement and Glasgow," Xie said. U.S. Special Envoy John Kerry had said late last week that a few countries at summit had resisted mentioning the 1.5C target in the official text of COP27, but didn't name them.

  • 8 billion people: Four ways climate change and population growth combine to threaten public health, with global consequences

    Hundreds of millions of people will be menaced by infectious diseases, extreme heat, food and water insecurity and poor air quality.

  • UN climate summit releases draft of long-sought ‘loss and damage’ agreement

    A draft agreement for the international COP27 climate summit includes funds for “loss and damages,” a long-sought provision paying reparations to countries on the front lines of environmental disaster. The draft, released Monday, must be agreed to by the nearly 200 nations attending the conference and will likely undergo major amendments if it survives that…

  • Douglas Brinkley on paying attention to climate change

    The historian (whose latest book is "Silent Spring Revolution") says the example of author Rachel Carson, who helped spur the environmental movement of the 1960s and '70s, should be remembered by voters – and the federal government – who need to understand climate change is the primary challenge of our time.

  • Bezos says he’ll donate most of his fortune to charity

    Story at a glance The move comes after the Amazon founder received criticism for not signing onto the Giving Pledge. Although he did not provide specific details, the funds will go toward efforts to combat climate change and support humanity’s unification, Bezos said. The billionaire is also the owner of The Washington Post and space…

  • Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

    Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt. What's not highlighted in the glossy gallery are the earth-warming fossil fuels that the country continues to pump out of the ground for global export. Fossil fuel emissions are the reason why negotiators from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the annual two-week conference, haggling over how pollution can be cut and how fast to do it.

  • What can tech do to avert the global climate change crisis?

    Future survival of humans on earth is bleak, with climatologists warning that world governments have only nine years from now to save future generations from climate change’s fatal devastation.