Global Portable Mini Fridge Market to Reach $4. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Portable Mini Fridge estimated at US$3. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.

New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Mini Fridge Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959744/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the OEMs/Commercial/Institutional segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $919.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Portable Mini Fridge market in the U.S. is estimated at US$919.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$826.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • AGA Marvel

  • ARB Corporation Ltd.

  • Avanti Products

  • Danby Products Ltd.

  • Dometic Corporation

  • EdgeStar

  • Electrolux AB

  • Felix Storch, Inc.,

  • FridgeFreeze Inc.

  • Gourmia Inc.

  • Haier Group

  • Indel B S.p.A.

  • Kegco

  • Koolatron

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • MCA Corporation

  • Midea Group

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Sears Holdings Corporation

  • The Coleman Co., Inc.

  • Uber Appliance

  • U-Line Corporation

  • Vinotemp International, Inc.

  • Whirlpool Corporation

  • Whynter LLC

  • XElectron Technologies Pvt. Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959744/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Portable Mini Fridge Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Portable Mini Fridge Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Portable Mini Fridge Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: OEMs/Commercial/Institutional (End-Use) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: OEMs/Commercial/Institutional (End-Use) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: OEMs/Commercial/Institutional (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market AnalyticsUS Por
table Mini Fridge Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Portable Mini Fridge Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Portable Mini Fridge Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 12: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Portable Mini Fridge Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 15: Canadian Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable
Mini Fridge in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Japanese Portable Mini Fridge Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 18: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Portable Mini Fridge in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Portable Mini Fridge Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 21: Chinese Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market AnalyticsEuropean Por
table Mini Fridge Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Portable Mini Fridge Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 24: European Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: European Portable Mini Fridge Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 26: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 27: European Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 28: Portable Mini Fridge Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 29: French Portable Mini Fridge Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 30: French Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 31: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 32: German Portable Mini Fridge Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 33: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Portable Mini Fridge in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Portable Mini Fridge Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 36: Italian Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Portable Mini Fridge in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: United Kingdom Portable Mini Fridge Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 39: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Portable Mini Fridge Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 42: Spanish Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Portable Mini Fridge Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Portable Mini Fridge Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 45: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Portable Mini Fridge Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 47: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Rest of Europe Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Portable Mini Fridge Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Portable Mini Fridge Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Portable Mini Fridge Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Australian Portable Mini Fridge Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 57: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 58: Indian Portable Mini Fridge Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Portable Mini Fridge Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 60: Indian Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Portable Mini Fridge Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: South Korean Portable Mini Fridge Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 63: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Portable Mini Fridge in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Portable Mini Fridge Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 66: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Portable Mini Fridge Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 68: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 69: Latin American Portable Mini Fridge Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 70: Latin American Demand for Portable Mini Fridge in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 71: Portable Mini Fridge Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 72: Latin American Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Portable Mini Fridge Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 74: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: Argentinean Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 76: Portable Mini Fridge Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 77: Brazilian Portable Mini Fridge Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 78: Brazilian Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 79: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Mexican Portable Mini Fridge Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 81: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Portable Mini Fridge Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Portable Mini Fridge Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 84: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Portable Mini Fridge Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 86: Portable Mini Fridge Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 87: The Middle East Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 88: The Middle East Portable Mini Fridge Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 89: Portable Mini Fridge Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 90: The Middle East Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Portable
Mini Fridge in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Iranian Portable Mini Fridge Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 93: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Portable Mini Fridge Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 95: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 96: Israeli Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Portable Mini Fridge in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Portable Mini Fridge Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Portable Mini Fridge Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Portable Mini Fridge Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Portable Mini Fridge Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 102: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Portable Mini Fridge Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Portable Mini Fridge Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 105: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 106: African Portable Mini Fridge Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: Portable Mini Fridge Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 108: Portable Mini Fridge Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959744/?utm_source=GNW

