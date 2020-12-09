Global Portland Cement Industry

ReportLinker

Global Portland Cement Market to Reach 5. 8 Billion Tons by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Portland Cement estimated at 4. 2 Billion Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 5.

New York, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portland Cement Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960689/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Residential, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach 1.9 Billion Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19% share of the global Portland Cement market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Portland Cement market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.2 Billion Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.1 Billion Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.1 Billion Tons by the year 2027.

Infrastructure Segment Corners a 38% Share in 2020

In the global Infrastructure segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1.2 Billion Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.6 Billion Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 793.3 Million Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.

  • Buzzi Unicem SpA

  • China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

  • Italcementi S.p.A

  • UltraTech Cement Ltd.

  • EUROCEMENT group

  • LafargeHolcim

  • Heidelberg Cement AG




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960689/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Portland Cement Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Portland Cement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Portland Cement Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 26: China Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Portland Cement Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Portland Cement by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 35: France Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 44: UK Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Portland
Cement by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Billion Tons for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Portland Cement by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

INDIA
Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 65: India Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Portland Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Billion Tons for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Portland
Cement by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Billion Tons for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Portland Cement by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use
- Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Portland Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Billion Tons for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Portland Cement by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Portland
Cement by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Billion Tons for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Portland Cement by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IRAN
Table 97: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 98: Iran Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 99: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 100: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 101: Israel Historic Review for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 102: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 104: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 107: UAE Historic Review for Portland Cement by End-Use -
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 108: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Portland Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Infrastructure and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Billion Tons for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Portland
Cement by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 112: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Portland Cement
by End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Billion Tons
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 113: Africa Historic Review for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Billion Tons for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 114: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Portland Cement by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial, Infrastructure and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960689/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • Biden will face uphill battle confirming retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as Pentagon chief

    If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would become the first Black defense secretary. This would put Austin, who retired in 2016, in the same position in which President Trump’s first nominee for defense secretary, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, found himself.

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.

  • Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

    Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super-spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask."No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."Giuliani did admit that his high profile is why he's receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying: "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying."More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup U.K. advises people with 'significant history' of allergic reactions to skip Pfizer vaccine for now

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

    Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. The violence happened in broad daylight, and by evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying he was authorizing Portland Police “to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation ... There will be no autonomous zone in Portland." “It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end,” Wheeler said in a statement that also acknowledged the issues the protesters want to fix, such as housing and health care.

  • Biden is reportedly considering nominating Pete Buttigieg, his former presidential opponent, to be ambassador to China

    Axios reported that President-elect Joe Biden is considering former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg to be his China ambassador.

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • Many Georgia Republicans put Trump ahead of party and expect him to stay as president, hurting chances in Senate runoff

    Georgia Republicans are facing a dilemma at a historic turning point in their state’s politics, having to choose between loyalty to their party and loyalty to their party’s national leader — President Trump, who will be out of office next month.

  • France's next-generation aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered, says Macron

    France's next-generation aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered and replace the national fleet's flagship warship, the Charles de Gaulle, in 2038, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. The 11th carrier-vessel in the French Navy's history will be built by French defence contractor Naval Group and equipped with the new electromagnetic aircraft launch system developed by U.S. company General Atomics, French officials said.

  • Pope makes grim seasonal visit to statue

    Pope Francis made an unannounced, pre-dawn visit to a Rome landmark on Tuesday (December 8) after he was forced to cancel the annual public ceremony because of the coronavirus. The event, which is usually attended by thousands of people and is considered the start of the capital's Christmas season, was cancelled. Francis went unannounced at 7 a.m. and placed a basket of white roses at the base of the statue in the rain. During the 15-minute visit he prayed for the city and for all people around the world affected by COVID-19, a Vatican statement said. He then went to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he said Mass before returning to the Vatican.

  • Israeli guards shoot unarmed Palestinian man at crossing

    Israeli police said Monday that private security guards shot and wounded an unarmed Palestinian man at a checkpoint in the West Bank. In a statement, police said the guards at the Qalandia crossing ordered the man to stop. Amateur video captured by a passerby and shown on Israel's Channel 13 TV showed the man falling down after being shot, then hopping toward the security men and being shot again.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in New Orleans

    Explore the most unique properties the Big Easy has to offerOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pfizer's CEO says skipping the second dose of its coronavirus vaccine would be 'a very big mistake,' despite data suggesting partial protection from a single shot

    The vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19, as long as people get both doses.

  • Republican leaders reportedly block Inaugural Committee vote to acknowledge Biden's win

    The presidential inaugural committee is reportedly refusing to acknowledge there will be a new president inaugurated next month.The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is made up of top leaders of both congressional bodies -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) -- as well as Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). They kicked off preparations Tuesday by considering a resolution basically acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win, but the committee's three Republicans voted it down, Politico reports.> The resolution was very basic, per folks with knowledge. It would've notified American people that Congress is preparing for inauguration of Biden and Harris "in coordination with health experts" as "we observe this transition of power."> > -- Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020The inaugural committee is historically bipartisan, and has been planning inaugurations for president-elects of both parties for more than a century. But Republicans told Politico they felt like this resolution was a way for Democrats to force them into formally acknowledging Biden's win, and isn't necessary to begin planning the inauguration. Hoyer followed up by calling Republicans' blockade an "astounding" development in the GOP's refusal to acknowledge President Trump's loss. > And now statement from Hoyer:> > "The extent to which Republicans are refusing to accept the outcome of the election and recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President is astounding," he said. https://t.co/6CCdFgPiUS> > -- Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020More stories from theweek.com Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup

  • Trump supporters urged to buy president's childhood home in $3m parting gift

    Donald Trump's childhood home in New York - already sold twice since 2016 – is back on the market. But this time, the real estate agency is appealing directly to the president's fans to buy the house for the unprecedented price of $3 million and offer it to Mr Trump as a gift. Paramount Realty agency on Tuesday launched a fundraiser on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, calling on Trump fans to contribute towards the goal of reaching $3 million. If the money is raised, the house will be given to the outgoing president. The agency had recently tried to sell the house, located in the affluent Jamaica Estates neighbourhood in New York's Queens borough, for $3 million at classic auctions, but without success. But then they came up with the crowdfunding strategy, which has "never been done before," Paramount real estate agent Misha Haghani told AFP. "It is more likely that one million people who love Trump would each give three dollars, rather than a wealthy buyer giving three million," he said.

  • Russian police hunt thieves who plundered top secret 'Doomsday Plane'

    Police in Russia said on Wednesday they were searching for thieves who plundered technical equipment from a top-secret military aircraft known as the Doomsday Plane that is designed for use during a nuclear war. Police in the southern region of Rostov said in a statement that a search for the culprits was under way. Russian military experts speculated that the items had been stolen because some of the units had been assembled using precious metals such as gold and platinum.

  • Legal panel: Free Minneapolis man jailed for life as teen

    A national panel of legal experts recommended the immediate release of a Black man who was sentenced to life in prison as a teenager nearly two decades ago. The panel also said Minneapolis police appeared to have suffered from “tunnel vision” while investigating the case of Myon Burrell, who was convicted of killing a little girl hit by a stray bullet in 2002. Furthermore, police ignored witnesses and evidence that might have helped eliminate Burrell as a suspect, it found.

  • Fact check: No, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler was not wearing a wire during recent debate

    Social media users have falsely claimed that GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler wore a wire or earpiece at a recent debate against her Democratic challenger.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Very Own MAGA Superspreader?

    On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republican leaders turned the backyard of the governor’s mansion into a GOP gloatfest with a pandemic twist.Some of the top players in the party that has overseen coronavirus chaos in the Sunshine State tweeted photos and a video of DeSantis addressing a crowd of roughly 50 GOP grassroots organizers. Almost no one appeared to be wearing masks—including DeSantis, who had appeared with a mask at Donald Trump’s strange vaccine summit in D.C. on Tuesday.One of the images, tweeted by Florida Republican Party Vice-Chairman Christian Ziegler, shows a maskless DeSantis from behind, facing his guests, a majority of whom were elderly—a population at especially high risk of death by way of COVID-19. Ziegler boasted: “Florida is in great hands and everyone in this photo is going to work like hell to crush whomever runs against him in order to keep it going.”The GOP official retweeted the same photo the following day. This time, he identified another reliable target of Republicans and DeSantis: “It’s gonna be fun working for him and crushing the Socialists in Florida.”The Florida GOP chairman, state Sen. Joe Gruters, tweeted a photo of the crowd from a different angle that showed him flanking the governor. Gruters wrote: “Thank you Governor @GovRonDeSantis for loving freedom and liberty and for all of your help in delivering record success this cycle here in Florida.”Gruters also tweeted a two-minute clip of DeSantis, who slyly suggested he still backed the current commander-in-chief’s false narrative that Joe Biden only won the presidency because of massive election fraud.“In Florida, people can have the confidence that this [election] was done above board and done right,” DeSantis crowed. “We don't wait three weeks to then change the winner with vote dumps and all this other stuff that you are seeing go around.”Gruters, Ziegler and the GOP footsoldiers lapped it up, cheering their governor. But MAGA conspiracies aside, the scene was an emphatic prelude to the trouble a new Biden administration faces in coronavirus-skeptical states like Florida, where DeSantis has tripled down on a strategy that scoffs at mask mandates and non-essential business shutdowns and allows large gatherings of people.Photos Show Why Miami Public Schools Could Be the Next Ron DeSantis Coronavirus DebacleIn the meantime, experts said, he could have put his own diehards at risk.“Unfortunately this event contradicts the advice of public health experts in a large number of ways,” infectious disease expert and University of South Florida professor Dr. Jill Roberts told The Daily Beast. “This event may have needlessly exposed people to coronavirus.”> .@GovRonDeSantis addressing his @FloridaGOP Grassroots County Generals from the steps of the Governor’s Mansion. > > Florida is in great hands and everyone in this photo is going to work like hell to crush whomever runs against him in order to keep it going.MAGA FlaPol pic.twitter.com/zmE89IVcle> > — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) December 5, 2020Roberts added that while no cases have been linked to the affair as of yet, it was “entirely possible” DeSantis had hosted a so-called superspreader event given the close proximity of the attendees who were not wearing masks.Gruters, Ziegler, and a spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to requests for comment for this story.In the months leading up to the election and in its immediate aftermath, DeSantis has stood out for his cowboy approach to the pandemic. One of the last governors to lock his state down, he was especially aggressive in opening it back up again, and has refused to issue a mask mandate. More recently, a Sun-Sentinel investigation found that the governor and his administration ordered Department of Health officials at the county level not to discuss COVID-19 with the public during the run-up to the election.The governor's office disputed the paper's characterizations, insisting DeSantis has been consistent in promoting COVID-19 precautions. But from reopening bars arbitrarily to pressuring schools to hold classes in-person, the governor has been slammed by virtually every pressure group imaginable for pandemic recklessness.At the same time, DeSantis has enabled COVID-19 deniers by hiring an Uber-driving conspiracy theorist as a data analyst and allowing his staff to share death records with a conservative blogger who has written columns downplaying the severity of the pandemic.During a Nov. 30 press conference, DeSantis reiterated his false claims that mask mandates and lockdowns are ineffective in fighting the spread. Regarding masks, DeSantis said, “I don’t think you have to (be) strung up by a bayonet to do it. Fining people is totally overboard.”His position is in direct conflict with Biden’s plan to ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his administration and mandating mask-wearing for interstate travel on planes, trains, and buses. DeSantis is also handicapping efforts by the new mayor of Miami-Dade, the county with the largest number of coronavirus cases in the state and that is experiencing a third surge, from reinstating fines for not wearing masks. County Mayor Daniella Levina Cava, who revealed last week she had contracted COVID-19 herself, said during a Dec. 4 Zoom call that she has been unable to speak with DeSantis since the election, according to the Miami Herald.The images of the GOP event at the governor’s mansion didn’t generate headlines, but have been retweeted several hundred times, including by some of DeSantis’ harshest critics. Among them: Orlando state Rep. Anna Eskamani and Rebekah Jones, Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard architect and former Health Department data scientist who alleges she was fired because she refused to manipulate data about Florida’s coronavirus numbers.On Monday, after state police raided her home with guns drawn to seize her computer and cellphone, Jones accused the DeSantis administration of targeting her by initiating a criminal investigation. According to a search warrant, however, someone using Jones’ IP address illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert email system to send an unauthorized mass email, an allegation she disputes.“DeSantis has been trying—and failing—to shut me down and silence me since May,” Jones told The Daily Beast. “It didn't work then, and it won't work now.”‘Pointed a Gun in My Face’: Florida Police Raid Home of Fired COVID-19 Dashboard ArchitectEskamani, the state legislator, said the photos depicted a wanton disregard for COVID-19 guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), such as encouraging people to wear masks when they are in close contact with one another even when outdoors. In September, DeSantis eliminated most of the state’s measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including an executive order that limited social and recreational gatherings to no more than 10 people.“The photos demonstrated how reckless our governor is acting in enabling the spread of COVID-19,” Eskamani told The Daily Beast. “He is not modeling good behavior and is taking his role for granted. It’s completely discouraging.”Ignoring the increases in cases, hospitalizations, and data continuously demonstrating that social distancing works—not to mention the incredible stress faced by health-care workers at the moment—is “rather tone-deaf,” Roberts added. On Dec. 5, the day of the event, the Florida health department reported more 10,000 cases for the third consecutive day. Since then, the state added roughly another 23,000 new cases, bringing Florida’s cumulative total to 1,073,770 cases since the pandemic began.As for the GOP gathering, the precedent set by what appears to have been a superspreader event at the White House Rose Garden party touting the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett loomed. Dr. Marissa Levine, another University of South Florida infectious disease professor, said even outdoor, well-ventilated events can be considered high-risk when there is a large turnout, no face coverings, and prolonged contact time.But with cases setting new records nationwide, DeSantis seemed determined to set a new bar for pandemic absurdity.“It certainly does not send the right message with respect to our efforts needed to control the pandemic at this time,” Levine said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.