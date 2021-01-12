Global Pour Point Depressants Industry
Global Pour Point Depressants Market to Reach $1. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pour Point Depressants estimated at US$1. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pour Point Depressants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959752/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.3% over the period 2020-2027. Lubricant Industry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oil & Gas Industry segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $432.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Pour Point Depressants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$432.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$368.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 169-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Afton Chemical Corporation
Akzo Nobel NV
Chevron Corporation
Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd.
Croda International PLC
Evonik Industries AG
Innospec, Inc.
Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.
The Lubrizol Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pour Point Depressants Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
