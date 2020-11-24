Global Powder Metallurgy Markets Report 2020 Featuring American Axle & Manufacturing, BASF, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering, Miba, Fine-sinter, Porite Europe, and Hitachi Chemical
This report analyzes the global and regional markets for PM parts, including manufacturer capability and demand in the regional markets. It also examines industry standards, government and industry support, and other key factors related to the upcoming demand of PM parts or components.
PM technology is still evolving, and the industry has adopted particulates (i.e., powders, materials not made solely of metals). Products are also changing, and PMs can be adapted or modified to meet their requirements.
The report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format. Tables and figures are included to illustrate current and future market scenarios. The report also covers companies that make parts or components for various end-user industries such as automotive, railway, medical and electronics.
Market drivers within the industry are identified. The value of various PM parts/components is estimated from 2019 to 2020, and then over a five-year period from 2020 to 2025. Technological issues and trends are projected, and other influences are discussed. Furthermore, this report is based on future scenarios such as pessimistic, optimistic, and consensus, while forecasts provide information for the consensus scenario.
The PM parts business is expected to account for 80% to 90% of the global PM business. Furthermore, PM parts are the only segment in the PM business which is expected to enjoy a considerable growth rate over the coming years. This is because all the industrial manufacturers are shifting towards lighter and more efficient products.
In this report, we have also considered the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base of PM components, which can be seen in the global as well as regional market analyses.
The Report Includes:
A brief general outlook and updated review of the global powder metallurgy (PM) market
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Insights into the market potential for powder metallurgy, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry
Estimation of the market size and forecasted data for powder metallurgy, volume of unit shipments, and market share analysis on the basis of type of metal, processing technology type and end user industries with major regions and countries involved
Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the powder metallurgy market, prominently driven by automotive industry
Highlights of business opportunities in powder metallurgy market, including a shift toward the use of finer powders for super finished products, increasing size of PM parts, growth of previously small end-user markets for PM and PM parts, and adoption of additive manufacturing
Competition Landscape covering key companies operating in powder metallurgy industry, their global rankings, and market development strategies
Profile descriptions of the market leading participants, including American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., BASF SE, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Miba AG, Fine-sinter Co., Ltd., Porite Europe S.A.S., and Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Overview
What's New in this Update?
Impact of COVID-19 on Powder Metallurgy Market
Expert Insights
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Intended Audience
Methodology
Data Collection
Data Validation
Data Analysis and Projection
Regional Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Powder Metallurgy Industry Structure
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background
Powder Metallurgy Technology Portfolio
Technology
History
Powder Metallurgy Process
Powder Metallurgy Applications
Market Environment
Macroeconomic Factors
Industry and Trade Support
Standards Development
Chapter 4 Global Powder Metallurgy Market
Global Powder Metallurgy Market
Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Metal Type
Ferrous Metal and Powder Characteristics and Properties
Ferrous Powder Metallurgy Applications
Stainless Steel Powders and Metals
Characteristics and Properties
Applications
Aluminum Powders and Parts
Aluminum Powder and Parts Properties
Aluminum Powder Applications
Copper Powders and Copper-based Parts
Copper Powder Properties
Copper Powder Metallurgy Applications
Nickel-based Powders and Parts
Nickel Powder Properties
Nickel Powder Applications
Tungsten and Molybdenum Powders and Alloy PM Parts
Properties
Applications
Tin Powders and Tin-based Parts
Properties
Applications
Particulates and Other Advanced Materials
Applications
Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Process Type
Global Powder Metallurgy Market by End Use Industries
Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Region
Chapter 5 Regional Powder Metallurgy Markets
Chapter 6 Business Opportunities in Powder Metallurgy Market
Shift Toward Finer Powders
Increasing Size of Powder Metallurgy Parts
Emerging End-user Markets for Powder Metallurgy and PM Parts
Heavy Equipment
Electronics and Computer Components
Rising Use of Electric Vehicles
Renewable Energy
Additive Manufacturing
Applications
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Characteristics of the Powder Metallurgy Industry
Market Leaders
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Key Developments in the Global PM Market
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
AMT PTE. Ltd.
Alpha Precision Group Llc
American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
Basf Se
Capstan Inc.
Carpenter Technology Corp.
Dorst Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg
Erasteel
Exone
Federal-Mogul Powertrain
Fine-Sinter Co., Ltd.
Gkn Sinter Metals Engineering Gmbh
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
Kennametal Inc.
Metal Powder Products Co.
Miba Ag
Mtc Powder Solutions Ab
Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd.
Ntn Corp.
Obe Gmbh & Co. Kg
Optomec Inc.
Porite Europe S.A.S.
Rainbow Ming Industrial Co., Ltd.
Stackpole International
