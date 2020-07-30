Global Powder Metallurgy Parts Industry

Global Powder Metallurgy Parts Market to Reach $35. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Powder Metallurgy Parts estimated at US$22. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027. Ferrous Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$30.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous Metals segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Powder Metallurgy Parts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Allegheny Technologies Inc.
AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
Carpenter Technology Corporation
Daido Steel Co., Ltd.
Diamet Corporation
DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.
Erasteel SAS
H.C. Starck GmbH
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
JFE Steel Corporation
Kennametal, Inc.
Miba AG
PMG Holding GmbH
Rio Tinto Metal Powders
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
Total Companies Profiled: 46
