Global Precious Metal Market to 2027 - Players Include AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold and Eurasia Mining Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precious Metal - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Precious Metal market accounted for $182.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $419.66 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Demand for the product in jewelry application and increasing use of palladium & platinum metal in electric vehicles industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, government restriction on mining and rare availability of the coal, gold, platinum, and silver is restraining the market growth.

A precious metal is a unique, naturally occurring metallic chemical metal of high financial value. Chemically, these are less reactive than most of the other elements. They have high luster and are usually ductile in nature. Historically, these products were significant as currency but are now more viewed mostly as investments and industrial commodities.

Based on product, the silver segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its wide usage across the industrial and jewelry sector, coupled with low cost as compared to its counterparts. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region comprises the upcoming global powerhouses, such as India, Japan, and China. The strong domestic manufacturing sector of China is the key factor driving the demand for the aforementioned commodities in the country.

Some of the key players profiled in the Precious Metal Market include AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold, Eurasia Mining PLC, Freeport-McMoRan, Gold Fields, Goldcorp, Kinross Gold, Newcrest Mining, Newmont Goldcorp, Polyus Gold International, Randgold Resources and Vale SA.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Precious Metal Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Indium
5.3 Iridium
5.4 Osmium
5.5 Rhenium
5.6 Ruthenium
5.7 Gold
5.7.1 Coins and Medals
5.7.2 Jewellery
5.8 Rhodium
5.8.1 Furnace Windings
5.8.2 Nuclear Reactors
5.8.3 Thermocouple Elements
5.9 Palladium
5.9.1 Automotive
5.10 Platinum
5.10.1 Chemical Processing
5.10.2 Medical Applications
5.11 Silver
5.11.1 Electric and Electronics
5.11.2 Investment
5.11.3 Photography

6 Global Precious Metal Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Industrial
6.3 Reserve and Currency

7 Global Precious Metal Market, By Geography
7.1 Introduction
7.2 North America
7.2.1 US
7.2.2 Canada
7.2.3 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 UK
7.3.3 Italy
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 Spain
7.3.6 Rest of Europe
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 Japan
7.4.2 China
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 Australia
7.4.5 New Zealand
7.4.6 South Korea
7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
7.5 South America
7.5.1 Argentina
7.5.2 Brazil
7.5.3 Chile
7.5.4 Rest of South America
7.6 Middle East & Africa
7.6.1 Saudi Arabia
7.6.2 UAE
7.6.3 Qatar
7.6.4 South Africa
7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8 Key Developments
8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
8.3 New Product Launch
8.4 Expansions
8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling
9.1 AngloGold Ashanti
9.2 Barrick Gold
9.3 Eurasia Mining PLC
9.4 Freeport-McMoRan
9.5 Gold Fields
9.6 Goldcorp
9.7 Kinross Gold
9.8 Newcrest Mining
9.9 Newmont Goldcorp
9.10 Polyus Gold International
9.11 Randgold Resources
9.12 Vale SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cm50cu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

