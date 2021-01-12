Global Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Industry
Global Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market to Reach $7. 7 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing estimated at US$4. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
23andMe, Inc.
Abbott Molecular, Inc.
BioAxis DNA Research Centre Private Limited
Color Genomics, Inc.
Direct Laboratory Services LLC (DirectLabs)
Gene by Gene Ltd.
Genomic Diagnostics
Mapmygenome
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Pathway Genomics Corporation
Positive Bioscience, Inc.
Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in the
United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Predictive and Presymptomatic
Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 16: French Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Predictive and
Presymptomatic Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Predictive and
Presymptomatic Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Predictive and Presymptomatic
Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 50: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Rest
of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Predictive and Presymptomatic
Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Predictive and Presymptomatic
Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Predictive and Presymptomatic
Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market in
Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
