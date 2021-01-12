Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Industry
Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market to Reach $135 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) estimated at US$96.
New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959768/?utm_source=GNW
4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$135 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chromosomal Abnormalities, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$28.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aneuploidy segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
X-linked Diseases Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global X-linked Diseases segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 158-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Abbott Laboratories
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Illumina, Inc.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)
Natera, Inc.
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959768/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Chromosomal Abnormalities (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Chromosomal Abnormalities (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Aneuploidy (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Aneuploidy (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: X-linked Diseases (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: X-linked Diseases (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Single Gene Disorders (Segment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Single Gene Disorders (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: HLA Typing (Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: HLA Typing (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Gender selection (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Gender selection (Segment) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Other PGD Tests (Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Other PGD Tests (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 18: United States Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Japanese Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 24: Chinese Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: European Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 28: European Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 29: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in
France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 30: French Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 33: Italian Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 34: Italian Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 35: United Kingdom Market for Preimplantation Genetic
Diagnosis (PGD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 36: United Kingdom Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 37: Spanish Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 39: Russian Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 40: Russian Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 41: Rest of Europe Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 42: Rest of Europe Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 47: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Australian Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 49: Indian Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 51: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Preimplantation
Genetic Diagnosis (PGD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: Rest of Asia-Pacific Preimplantation Genetic
Diagnosis (PGD) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 55: Latin American Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 56: Latin American Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2020 and 2027
Table 57: Latin American Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD) Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 58: Latin American Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD) Marketby Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 59: Argentinean Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 60: Argentinean Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 61: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in
Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Brazilian Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 63: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 64: Mexican Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 65: Rest of Latin America Preimplantation Genetic
Diagnosis (PGD) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Rest of Latin America Preimplantation Genetic
Diagnosis (PGD) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 67: The Middle East Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 68: The Middle East Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 69: The Middle East Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 70: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Segment for
2020 and 2027
IRAN
Table 71: Iranian Market for Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Iranian Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 73: Israeli Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 74: Israeli Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 75: Saudi Arabian Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 76: Saudi Arabian Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 77: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 78: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 79: Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Rest of Middle East Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
(PGD) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 81: African Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 82: African Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959768/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001