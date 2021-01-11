Global Preschool or Child Care Industry
Global Preschool or Child Care Market to Reach $11. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Preschool or Child Care estimated at US$4. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR
The Preschool or Child Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Children’s Tree House
EuroKids International Private Limited
Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd.
Little Einsteins
Little Elly
Modern Montessori International
SatNav Preschools Pvt. Ltd.
SHEMROCK Group of Preschools
Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd.
Zee Learn Limited
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Preschool or Child Care Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
