Global Preschool or Child Care Market to Reach $11. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Preschool or Child Care estimated at US$4. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.

New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Preschool or Child Care Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959773/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR



The Preschool or Child Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Children’s Tree House

EuroKids International Private Limited

Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd.

Little Einsteins

Little Elly

Modern Montessori International

SatNav Preschools Pvt. Ltd.

SHEMROCK Group of Preschools

Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd.

Zee Learn Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959773/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Preschool or Child Care Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or Child

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Preschool or Child Care

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Preschool or Child Care Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or Child

Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or Child

Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



CHINA

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 11: China Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Preschool or Child Care Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Preschool or Child

Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 16: France Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care

by Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or Child

Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Preschool or Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Preschool or Child

Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Preschool

or Child Care by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Preschool or Child

Care by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Preschool or

Child Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care

by Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



INDIA

Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 35: India Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Preschool

or Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Preschool or Child

Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Preschool or Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Preschool

or Child Care by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Preschool or Child

Care by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Preschool or

Child Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care

by Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Preschool or Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Preschool

or Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Preschool

or Child Care by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Preschool or Child

Care by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and

Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Preschool or

Child Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or Child

Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Preschool

or Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Preschool or Child

Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or Child

Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Preschool or Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



AFRICA

Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Preschool or

Child Care by Segment - Preschool or Child Care - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Preschool or Child Care by

Segment - Preschool or Child Care Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959773/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



