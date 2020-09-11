Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Tapes Market Analysis and Competitor Profiles 2020, Including 3M, Adhex Technologies, CCT Tapes, GLT Products and Johnson & Johnson

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Tapes - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for packaging Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) tapes used in essential goods including food & beverage packaging, hygiene packaging and home products packaging has increased, whereas demand for these products in industrial, luxury, and some B2B-transport packaging has declined. PSA tapes demand in e-commerce related packaging is expected to increase significantly in 2020. On the other hand, PSA packaging tapes demand in packaging applications in sectors like personal care & cosmetics, industrial, and B2B transportation is expected hit hardly by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Polypropylene backed tapes are the leading segment in the PSA tapes market globally, estimated at 59% in 2019. Further, this segment is forecast to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the 2019-2026 period reaching 39.7 billion m2 by 2026, retaining its leading position at 57%. Global PSA Tapes market is anticipated to grow negatively by 6% and 8% respectively for volume and value y-o-y 2019-2020.
Research Findings & Coverage
This global market research report on pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes analyzes the market with respect to tape types, backing material, and adhesive technology
PSA Tapes market size is estimated/projected in this report by tape type, backing material and by adhesive technology across all major countries
Cold-temperature Installation and Performance Standards Adhered to by Novel Acrylic Adhesive Insulation Tapes
Advanced PSA Tape Technology Expedites Assembly Operations in Several Industries
Adhesive Tapes Now Being Made from Lignin
Material Engineering Advancements Lead to Adhesives Replacing Mechanical Fasteners
Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
Major companies profiled - 89
The industry guide includes the contact details for 324 companies
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
7. EUROPE
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
9. SOUTH AMERICA
10. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
Companies Mentioned
3M Company
ACHEM Technology Corporation
ADERE Produtos Auto Adesivo Ltda.
Adhesive Applications, Inc.
Adhesives Research, Inc.
Adhex Technologies SAS
Advance Tapes International Ltd.
American Biltrite Inc.
Avery Dennison Corporation
Berry Global, Inc.
Biessse Tape Solutions S.p.A.
BOW Tape Co., Ltd.
BSN Medical GmbH
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Carlisle Construction Materials LLC
Carlisle Construction Materials B.V.
CCT Tapes
Certoplast Technische Klebebander GmbH
Chargeurs SA
Chase Corporation
Chomerics
Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG
Denka Company Limited
DeWal Industries Inc.
DIC Corporation
Duraco Specialty Tapes LLC.
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Edge Adhesives
Essentra Plc
FAIP S.A.I.C
FLEXcon Company, Inc.
Four Pillars Enterprise Company Limited
Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group Co., Ltd.
Functional Coatings, Inc.
Gaska Tape Inc.
GECA -Tapes B.V.
GLT Products
Green Belting Industries Ltd. (PTFE Group)
Guangdong Tamay New Materials Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou Wang Cheong Adhesive Product Factory
H.B. Fuller Company
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V.
Infinity Tapes, LLC
Intertape Polymer Group
Johnson & Johnson
Lamart Corporation
Lintec Corporation
Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG
Mactac Americas, LLC
Magnum Tapes & Films
Maxell Holdings, Ltd.
Microseal Industries, Inc.
Morgan Industries Limited
NAR S.p.A.
NAVI LUX S.A. De C.V.
Necal Corporation
Nekoosa Holdings Incorporated
Nichiban Company Limited
Nitto Denko Corporation
Oji Holdings Corporation
Orafol Europe GmbH
PPI Adhesive Products Limited
PPM Industries S.p.A.
RPM International Inc.
Saint-Gobain
Scapa Group Plc
Sekisui Chemical Company Limited
Shawsheen Rubber Company
Shurtape Technologies, LLC
Sicad Group S.p.A
Signode Industrial Group LLC
Soken Chemical & Engineering Co., Ltd.
SpecTape, Inc.
Stokvis Tapes BV
Stokvis Tapes BV (Illinois Tool Works)
Supertape BV
tesa SE
tremco illbruck Limited
Trustin Tape Pvt Ltd
Vibac Group S.p.A.
Von Roll Holding AG
Wingtai Zhongshan Co., Ltd.
Worthen Industries, Inc.
Yem Chio Co., Ltd.
Yongle Tape Company Ltd
Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Company Limited
Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.
Zhongshan New Asia Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vr0zlz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pressure-sensitive-adhesive-psa-tapes-market-analysis-and-competitor-profiles-2020-including-3m-adhex-technologies-cct-tapes-glt-products-and-johnson--johnson-301127775.html
SOURCE Research and Markets