Global Private Banks Stop Accepting Fantasia Bonds as Collateral

Lulu Yilun Chen and Denise Wee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The private-banking units of Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG have stopped accepting the bonds of Fantasia Holdings Group Co. as collateral amid rising concerns about the Chinese developer’s financial health, according to people familiar with the matter.

The banks have assigned a zero lending value to the notes, meaning their private-wealth clients can no longer use them as security for loans, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Representatives for Citigroup and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Fantasia said it’s working on bond buybacks, declining to comment further.

The development underscores investor concerns about Fantasia as the company joins a slew of smaller Chinese developers under stress. Fantasia’s longer-tenor notes have plummeted, and were the worst performers in August in a Bloomberg index of Chinese high-yield dollar bonds.

Concerns over property giant China Evergrande Group have turned investors sour on riskier junk bonds. Fantasia is rated the equivalent of B at all three of the major international risk assessors. Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service changed their outlook on the developer to negative from stable in July.

A Fantasia 6.95% dollar bond maturing in December rose 1.4 cents on the dollar to 79.9 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Fantasia recently bought back about $12 million of its bonds on the open market, Hong Kong exchange filings showed this month.

The company has $752 million in dollar bonds coming due through the end of the year including $208 million in October, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

(Updates with bond price and buybacks in the sixth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. House Prices Defy Ending of Tax Break for Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.U.K. house prices picked up momentum in August, with the tapering of a tax break on purchases doing little to dent demand for property, according to Halifax. The average value of a home rose 0.7% to 262,954 pounds ($364,000), the mortgage lender said Tuesday. That followed a 0.4% gain in July. The annual pace of increase slowed marginally to 7.1%.A stamp-duty holiday introduced last yea

  • German factory output rebound suggests bottlenecks easing

    German industrial output rose more than expected in July after three monthly drops, data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that factories are slowly overcoming supply bottlenecks which have been holding back a recovery in Europe's biggest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output, including construction and energy, increased by 1.0% on the month after a revised decline of -1.0% in June. Construction output rose 1.1% while production in the energy sector fell 3.2%.

  • Toyota to spend over $13.5 billion to develop EV batteries and supply systems by 2030

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expects to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system. The world's largest automaker by volume uses a range of battery types in its vehicles and is also considered the front runner to mass produce solid-state batteries - a potential game changer for automakers because they are more energy dense, charge faster and are less prone to catching fire. "We are still searching for the best materials to use," Toyota's Chief Technology Officer Masahiko Maeda told a media briefing on Tuesday.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Makes $484 Million Bid for Mobile Towers

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s powerful sovereign wealth fund has made a $484 million bid for a controlling stake in the mobile phone towers unit of the kingdom’s second-largest telecom company.The Public Investment Fund offered to buy a 60% stake in Zain Saudi Arabia’s towers infrastructure in a deal that would value the unit at 3 billion riyals ($807 million), the company said in a statement. It also received bids from Prince Saud Bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Company to acquire an additional 10

  • Deutsche Telekom Nears $5.9 Billion Sale of Dutch Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG agreed to sell its Dutch unit to Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners for 5.1 billion euros ($6.1 billion), one of its largest divestments of recent years.The funds will purchase T-Mobile Netherlands from Deutsche Telekom and venture partner Tele2, which owns a 25% stake, the companies said Tuesday. Bloomberg reported on Monday that the German company could announce a sale of the unit soon. The value of Tele2’s stake is about 860 million euros.The deal would be one

  • OPEC+ keen to keep oil prices at $65-$75 a barrel, Lukoil chief says

    The head of Russia's No. 2 oil producer Lukoil said that oil prices of $65-$75 were "comfortable" for consumers and that the OPEC+ group of leading oil-producing nations was striving to maintain that price range by regulating output. In an interview with the Kommersant newspaper published on Tuesday, Vagit Alekperov said curbs on oil output would depend on market conditions. Lukoil has said previously that it could reduce its stake in Iraq's West Qurna-2 oil project.

  • Xi Jinping wants to keep IPOs closer with a new stock exchange in Beijing

    China's newest innovation-focused exchange won't be in its tech or finance capitals, but in its political capital.

  • Hong Kong Moves to Reopen China Border, Boosting Retail Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will start allowing visitors from China to skip the strict quarantine process required for most arrivals, a key first step toward reopening the border with the mainland and reviving a flow of visitors that’s long been crucial to the local economy.The city will start a “Come2hk” travel program on Sept. 15 that will allow up to 2,000 non-Hong Kong residents per day from the mainland and Macau to visit the city, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a regular press b

  • Soros says BlackRock's China investments likely to lose money - WSJ

    "Pouring billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake," Soros wrote in the op-ed. "It is likely to lose money for BlackRock's clients and, more important, will damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies." Last month, BlackRock became the first foreign asset manager to operate a wholly owned mutual fund business in China, tapping the fast-growing $3.6 trillion retail fund market.

  • This One Clip From the New 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Trailer Has Fans Seriously Upset

    What is happening?!? 🤯

  • Ex-Alibaba Manager Released After Police End Assault Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors in the northern Chinese city of Jinan decided to drop their case against a former Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. manager accused of sexual assault by a subordinate, meaning he won’t face criminal charges in a case that has shocked China’s technology industry. The manager, surnamed Wang, had been probed after a female colleague accused him of assault and rape following an alcohol-fueled dinner with clients. The Jinan prosecutors’ office didn’t approve his arrest, according

  • These Stocks Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million, and They Could Do It Again

    Assuming that you had $100,000 to invest a decade ago and decided to split that money equally between shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), you would have easily been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive gains. Shares of these semiconductor stocks have crushed the broader market over the past 10 years, with ASML alone turning a $50,000 investment in 2011 into $945,000 now. Applied Materials has also been a terrific buy, as $50,000 invested in the stock a decade ago would now be worth $610,000.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

    Philippine Airlines will return 22 aircraft, mostly Airbus and Boeing jets, to lessors as it pursues a financial restructuring programme to survive after the pandemic has decimated global travel, executives said on Monday. Philippine Airlines last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/philippine-airlines-bankruptcy-idUSL1N2Q600A in the United States, allowing it to continue operations and generate fresh capital. With the company not expecting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 to 2025, the carrier will return 22 aircraft to lessors, Philippine Airlines President Gilbert Santa Maria told a news conference.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.