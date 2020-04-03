Global Propylene Glycol Industry Outlook, 2027: The Eco-Friendly Production Process Drives Demand

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Propylene Glycol - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Propylene Glycol market accounted for $3.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.97 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Factors such as the growing automotive industry in APAC, the eco-friendly production process of bio-based propylene glycol and increasing geriatric population across the world will escalate spending in the pharmaceutical sector are driving market growth. However, huge investment requirement in R&D for bio-based propylene glycol is hampering market growth.



Based on the end-user, Transportation is the significant-growing end-use industry due to the growing automobile sales. The increase in the use of propylene glycols in applications, such as aircraft deicing fluid, automotive coolants, and hydraulic & brake fluids, is also driving the propylene glycol market in the transportation industry.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period in terms of both volume and value. The increasing population in the region, accompanied by increasing construction spending in the developing markets of China, India, and South Korea, is projected to make this region an ideal destination for the propylene glycol industry.



Some of the key players in global Propylene Glycol market are Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., LTD., Huntsman Corporation, The Royal Dutch Shell, SKC Co., LTD., BASF SE, Asahi Glass Co., LTD., Temix International, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Haike Chemical, Adeka Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Helm AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Temix Oleo S.R.L., Manali Petrochemicals Limited, Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Arrow Chemical Group Corp., and Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Grade

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Industrial Grade

5.2.1 Antifreeze & Functional Fluids

5.2.1.1 Heat Transfer Fluid

5.2.1.2 Aircraft Deicing Fluid

5.2.1.3 Automotive Coolants

5.2.1.4 Hydraulic & Brake Fluid

5.2.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

5.2.2.1 Non-Reinforced Thermoset

5.2.2.1.1 Gel Coats

5.2.2.1.2 Synthetic Marble Casting

5.2.2.2 Reinforced Thermoset

5.2.2.2.1 Electronic Components

5.2.2.2.2 Sheet Molding Compounds

5.2.2.2.3 Reinforced Plastic Laminates

5.2.3 Plasticizers

5.2.3.1 Phenolic Resin

5.2.3.2 Cellophane Film

5.2.4 Paints & Coatings

5.2.5 Printing Inks

5.2.6 Liquid Detergents

5.2.6.1 Industrial Soaps & Cleaning Fluids

5.2.6.2 Household & Dishwashing

5.3 Excipients

5.4 Polypropylene Glycol (PPG)

5.5 Pharmaceutical Grade

5.5.1 Food & Beverage

5.5.1.1 Dairies

5.5.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.5.2.1 Therapeutic Drugs and Medicines

5.5.2.2 Dental Care

5.5.3 Cosmetics

5.5.3.1 Skincare

5.5.4 Animal Feedstock

5.5.5 Theater Fogs & Artificial Smoke

5.5.6 Tobacco Humectants & Electronic Cigarettes

5.6 Other Grades

5.6.1 Varnishes

5.6.2 Lacquers



6 Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

6.2.1 Sorbitol

6.2.2 Glycerin

6.3 Petroleum-Based Propylene Glycol

6.3.1 Propylene Oxide



7 Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Humectants (Binding Agent)

7.3 Solvents

7.4 Emollients (Softener)

7.5 Preservative Agents

7.6 Stabilizing Agents



8 Global Propylene Glycol Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Personal Care

8.3 Transportation

8.3.1 Automotive

8.3.2 Aerospace

8.3.3 Marine

8.4 Building & Construction

8.5 Chemical Intermediary

8.6 Industrial Machinery

8.7 Packaging

8.8 Other End Users

8.8.1 Consumer Goods

8.8.2 Tobacco

8.8.3 Textile industry

8.8.4 Electronics



9 Global Propylene Glycol Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., LTD.

11.2 Huntsman Corporation

11.3 The Royal Dutch Shell

11.4 SKC Co., LTD.

11.5 BASF SE

11.6 Asahi Glass Co., LTD.

11.7 Temix International

11.8 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

11.9 Haike Chemical

11.10 Adeka Corporation

11.11 The DOW Chemical Company

11.12 Helm AG

11.13 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

11.14 Temix Oleo S.R.L.

11.15 Manali Petrochemicals Limited

11.16 Qingdao Shida Chemical Co.

11.17 Arrow Chemical Group Corp.

11.18 Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc.



