Global Protein Bars Industry
Global Protein Bars Market to Reach $1. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Protein Bars estimated at US$938. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medium Protein Bar, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$216.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Protein Bar segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $253.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Protein Bars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$253.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$221 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
High Protein Bar Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR
In the global High Protein Bar segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$380 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$436.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$152.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Abbott Laboratories
Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.
General Mills, Inc.
Kellogg Company
Mars, Inc.
NuGo Nutrition
Orgain Inc.
Premier Nutrition
Quest Nutrition, LLC
YouBar Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Protein Bar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Protein Bars Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Protein Bars Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Protein Bars Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Medium Protein Bar (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Medium Protein Bar (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Medium Protein Bar (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Low Protein Bar (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Low Protein Bar (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Low Protein Bar (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: High Protein Bar (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: High Protein Bar (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: High Protein Bar (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Protein Bar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Protein Bars Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Protein Bars Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Protein Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Protein Bars Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 18: Protein Bars Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Protein Bars: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Protein Bars Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Protein Bars Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Protein Bars Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Protein Bar Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Protein Bars Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Protein Bars Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Protein Bars Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Protein Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Protein Bars Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Protein Bars Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Protein Bars Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Protein Bars Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: German Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Protein Bars Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Protein Bars Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Protein Bars: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Protein Bars Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Protein Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Protein Bars Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Protein Bars Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Protein Bars Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Protein Bars Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Protein Bars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Protein Bars Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Protein Bars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Protein Bars Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Protein Bars Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Protein Bars Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Protein Bars Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Protein Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Protein Bars Historic Market Review by Segment
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 63: Protein Bars Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Protein Bars Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Protein Bars Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Protein Bars: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Protein Bars Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protein Bars Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Protein Bars Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 71: Protein Bars Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Protein Bars Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Protein Bars Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Protein Bars Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Protein Bars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Protein Bars Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Protein Bars Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Protein Bars Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Protein Bars Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Protein Bars Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Protein Bars Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Protein Bars Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Protein Bars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Protein Bars Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Protein Bars Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Protein Bars Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Protein Bars Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Protein Bars: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Protein Bars Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Protein Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Protein Bars Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Protein Bars Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Protein Bars Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Protein Bars Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Protein Bars Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Protein Bars Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Protein Bars Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Protein Bars Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Protein Bars Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Protein Bars Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Protein Bars Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
