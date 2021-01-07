Global Protein Bars Market to Reach $1. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Protein Bars estimated at US$938. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Bars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959811/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medium Protein Bar, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$216.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Protein Bar segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $253.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Protein Bars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$253.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$221 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



High Protein Bar Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR



In the global High Protein Bar segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$380 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$436.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$152.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Abbott Laboratories

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Mars, Inc.

NuGo Nutrition

Orgain Inc.

Premier Nutrition

Quest Nutrition, LLC

YouBar Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959811/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Protein Bar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Protein Bars Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Protein Bars Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Protein Bars Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Medium Protein Bar (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Medium Protein Bar (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Medium Protein Bar (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Low Protein Bar (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Low Protein Bar (Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Low Protein Bar (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: High Protein Bar (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: High Protein Bar (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: High Protein Bar (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Protein Bar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Protein Bars Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Protein Bars Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Protein Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Protein Bars Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Protein Bars Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Protein Bars: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Protein Bars Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Protein Bars Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Protein Bars Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Protein Bar Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Protein Bars Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Protein Bars Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Protein Bars Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Protein Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Protein Bars Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Protein Bars Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Protein Bars Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Protein Bars Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: German Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Protein Bars Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Protein Bars Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Protein Bars: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Protein Bars Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Protein Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Protein Bars Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Protein Bars Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Protein Bars Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Protein Bars Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Protein Bars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Protein Bars Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Protein Bars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Protein Bars Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Protein Bars Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Protein Bars Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Protein Bars Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Protein Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Protein Bars Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Protein Bars Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Protein Bars Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Protein Bars Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Protein Bars: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Protein Bars Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protein Bars Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Protein Bars Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Protein Bars Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Protein Bars Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Protein Bars Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Protein Bars Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Protein Bars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Protein Bars Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Protein Bars Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Protein Bars Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Protein Bars Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Protein Bars Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Protein Bars Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Protein Bars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Protein Bars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Protein Bars Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Protein Bars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Protein Bars Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Protein Bars Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Protein Bars: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Protein Bars Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Protein Bars Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Protein Bars Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Protein Bars Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Protein Bars Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Protein Bars Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Protein Bars Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Protein Bars Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Protein Bars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Protein Bars Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Protein Bars Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Protein Bars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Protein Bars Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Protein Bars Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Protein Bars Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Protein Bars Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



