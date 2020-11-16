Global Protein Therapeutics Market Assessment 2020-2025 - Outbreak of COVID-19 Providing Growth Opportunities, Development of Novel Recombinant Proteins Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019.



The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of protein therapeutics, such as minimal risks of side effects and high efficiency, are contributing to the market growth. Monoclonal antibodies are being widely researched and used for the treatment of various viral and bacterial diseases and pharmaceutical companies are using protein therapeutics for drug discovery and development.



The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is further providing growth opportunities to market players. For instance, Molecular Partners AG, a Switzerland-based clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a new class of protein therapeutics, called DARPin, to inhibit the proliferation of the virus.



Additionally, the development of novel recombinant proteins, peptides, antibody-based drugs and plasma proteins is acting as other-growth inducing factors. These protein therapeutics are extensively used in replacement therapies to treat genetic and autoimmune disorders, such as dysfibrinogenemia, afibrinogenemia, and hypofibrinogenemia.



Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of protein engineering, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global protein therapeutics market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global protein therapeutics market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. The report has categorized the market based on region, product, therapy area and function.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Abbvie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., CSL Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited), Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S) and Pfizer Inc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global protein therapeutics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global protein therapeutics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the therapy area?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global protein therapeutics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Protein Therapeutics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

6.2 Human Insulin

6.3 Erythropoietin

6.4 Clotting Factors

6.5 Fusion Protein

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Therapy Area

7.1 Metabolic Disorders

7.2 Immunological Disorders

7.3 Hematological Disorders

7.4 Cancer

7.5 Hormonal Disorders

7.6 Genetic Disorders

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Function

8.1 Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity

8.2 Special Targeting Activity

8.3 Vaccines

8.4 Protein Diagnostics



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Amgen Inc.

14.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

14.3.3 Abbvie Inc.

14.3.4 Baxter International Inc.

14.3.5 Biogen Inc.

14.3.6 CSL Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited)

14.3.7 Eli Lilly and Company

14.3.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

14.3.9 Johnson & Johnson

14.3.10 Merck & Co. Inc.

14.3.11 Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S)

14.3.12 Pfizer Inc.



