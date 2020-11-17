Global Pump Market Outlook Report 2020-2025: Industry is Expected to Witness Truncated Growth on Account of the Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pump Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pump market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2025.



The industry is expected to witness truncated growth on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pump sale in the APAC region is expected to have steady growth, with the increasing expenditure on infrastructural development projects and investment is likely to aid market growth. Several Asia Pacific countries, including China and India, are expected to witness remarkable gains with expansion in agriculture, industrial, and building services sectors during the forecast period.



In 2019, the US was the third-largest market owing to its strong process manufacturing firms, wastewater treatment plants, and the well-established oil and gas industries. Although growth modalities in major industries such as oil & gas, maritime, pulp & paper, and metals and mining have temporarily suppressed in 2020 on account of the pandemic, the demand for freshwater supplies and sanitation is expected to influence the market in developing countries.



Global Pump Market Segmentation



The global pump market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, end-user, geography. The global centrifugal pump market is expected to reach over $56 billion by 2025. Although the product centrifugal devices are experiencing increased applications across end-user sectors, they are particularly useful for low viscosity and thin materials such as liquids or wastewater.



They have a high demand in China, India, Vietnam, and other Asian countries in the power plants sector. High demand from the water and wastewater industry in North America and APAC is expected to augur well for the growth of the centrifugal segment. Single Stage, Multistage, Submersible, and Turbine are the major revenue contributors to the centrifugal market.



The demand for the pump is expected from end-user industries such as oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemicals and petrochemicals, and the mining industry. The recovery in crude oil prices and the increasing volume of onshore and offshore fields, including development, evaluation, and construction activities of the fields will lead to an expansion in the oil & gas sector. The expansion is expected to contribute to the development of deep-water offshore enterprises, for deeper offshore areas, thereby increasing demand for centrifugal, particularly submersible pump.



Insights by Vendors



The global pump market is highly competitive, and the major key competitive factors are differentiating product line along with efficiency, product reliability, service capabilities, and cost-efficiency. Vendors are actively investing in R&D to develop fundamental technology to establish competitiveness. They are differentiating themselves by enhancing product development, focusing on aftersales services, and increased operational efficiency. A high level of competitive capability through technological upgrades, particularly in the area of energy efficiency and digitalization, is expected to boost the competition in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of Covid-19

7.3 Global Economy: 2019



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 High Demand For Water And Wastewater Treatment Plants

8.2 Increase In Infrastructure Projects In Developing Regions

8.3 Growth In Merger And Acquisition Activities



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Launch of Wastewater Treatment Schemes In Middle East

9.2 Demand For Efficient And Advanced Pump Technology

9.3 Strong Replacement Demand



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Volatility In The Oil & Gas Industry

10.2 Fluctuations In Raw Material Prices

10.3 Highly Competitive And Fragmented Market



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 Centrifugal

13.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.3 Single Stage

13.4 Multistage

13.5 Submersible

13.6 Turbine

13.7 Other Centrifugal Pumps



14 Reciprocating

14.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.3 Piston

14.4 Diaphragm



15 Rotary

15.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.3 Gear

15.4 Lobe

15.5 Peristaltic

15.6 Vane

15.7 Other Rotary Pumps



16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview



17 Industrial Sector

17.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.3 Oil & Gas

17.4 Water & Wastewater

17.5 Food & Beverage

17.6 Chemical

17.7 Power Generation

17.8 Mining

17.9 Pharmaceutical

17.10 Others



18 Agricultural Sector

18.1 Market Size & Forecast



19 Commercial Sector

19.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.2 Hospitality

19.3 Public Utilities

19.4 Others



20 Residential Sector

20.1 Market Size & Forecast



21 Geography

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Alfa Laval

Baker Hughes

CIRCOR

Desmi A/S

Flowserve

Franklin Electric

Kirloskar Brothers

KSB

Nikkiso

SPX Flow

Sulzer

Torishima

Weir

Wilo

Xylem

Other Prominent Vendors

AR North America

Bosch Rexroth

CP Pumpen AG

Dover

Ebara

Grundfos

Global Pump

Haight Pumps

HERMETIC-Pumpen

IDEX Corp

Iwaki America

Klaus Union

Kracht

Leitritz Group

Naniwa Pump

Netzsch

Pentair

Roper Pumps

Ruhrpumpen

Seepex

Seko

Summit Pump

Vaughan

