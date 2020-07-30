    Advertisement

    Global Purging Compounds Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Purging Compounds Market to Reach $631. 7 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Purging Compounds estimated at US$485. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$631.

    New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Purging Compounds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900170/?utm_source=GNW
    7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mechanical Purging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$316.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Purging segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $130.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

    The Purging Compounds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$130.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$134.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

    Liquid Purging Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR

    In the global Liquid Purging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$65.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$79.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$89.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • 3M Company

    • Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

    • Calsak Corporation

    • Chem-Trend L.P.

    • Clariant AG

    • Claude Bamberger Molding Compounds Corp.

    • Daicel Corporation

    • DowDupont Inc.

    • Dyna-Purge

    • Elm Grove Industries, LLC

    • Formosa Plastics Corporation

    • Kuraray Co., Ltd.

    • Polyplast Muller GmbH

    • Purge Right

    • Purgex

    • Rapidpurge

    • Rbm Polymers, Inc.

    • Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives

    • Slide Products, Inc.

    • Ultra Plast Asia Co., Ltd.

    • Ultra System SA

    • VELOX GmbH

    • Z Clean




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900170/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Purging Compound Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Purging Compounds Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Purging Compounds Global Retrospective Market Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Purging Compounds Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Mechanical Purging (Type) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Mechanical Purging (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Mechanical Purging (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Chemical Purging (Type) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Chemical Purging (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Chemical Purging (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Liquid Purging (Type) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Liquid Purging (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Liquid Purging (Type) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Extrusion (Process) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Extrusion (Process) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Extrusion (Process) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Injection Molding (Process) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Injection Molding (Process) Historic Market Analysis
    by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Injection Molding (Process) Market Share Distribution
    in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Blow Molding (Process) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Blow Molding (Process) Market Worldwide Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Blow Molding (Process) Market Percentage Share
    Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Purging Compound Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 22: United States Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Purging Compounds Market in the United States by
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 24: United States Purging Compounds Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: United States Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Purging Compounds Market in the United States by
    Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 27: United States Purging Compounds Market Share
    Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 28: Canadian Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Canadian Purging Compounds Historic Market Review by
    Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Purging Compounds Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 31: Canadian Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Canadian Purging Compounds Historic Market Review by
    Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Purging Compounds Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 34: Japanese Market for Purging Compounds: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 35: Purging Compounds Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 36: Japanese Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: Japanese Market for Purging Compounds: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Purging Compounds Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 39: Japanese Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis by
    Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 40: Chinese Purging Compounds Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis in China
    in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Chinese Purging Compounds Market by Type: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 43: Chinese Purging Compounds Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis in China
    in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Chinese Purging Compounds Market by Process:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Purging Compound Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 46: European Purging Compounds Market Demand Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Purging Compounds Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 48: European Purging Compounds Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: European Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Purging Compounds Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
    Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: European Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Purging Compounds Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
    Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: European Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 55: Purging Compounds Market in France by Type: Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 56: French Purging Compounds Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 57: French Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: Purging Compounds Market in France by Process:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 59: French Purging Compounds Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 60: French Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis by
    Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 61: Purging Compounds Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: German Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 63: German Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Purging Compounds Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: German Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 66: German Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 67: Italian Purging Compounds Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis in Italy
    in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Italian Purging Compounds Market by Type: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 70: Italian Purging Compounds Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis in Italy
    in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Italian Purging Compounds Market by Process:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Purging Compounds: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Purging Compounds Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 75: United Kingdom Purging Compounds Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Purging Compounds: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Purging Compounds Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: United Kingdom Purging Compounds Market Share
    Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 79: Spanish Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Spanish Purging Compounds Historic Market Review by
    Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Purging Compounds Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 82: Spanish Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Spanish Purging Compounds Historic Market Review by
    Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Purging Compounds Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 85: Russian Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Purging Compounds Market in Russia by Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 87: Russian Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: Russian Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Purging Compounds Market in Russia by Process:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 90: Russian Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 91: Rest of Europe Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Purging Compounds Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 93: Rest of Europe Purging Compounds Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Rest of Europe Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Purging Compounds Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Thousand by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Europe Purging Compounds Market Share
    Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 97: Asia-Pacific Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Purging Compounds Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Purging Compounds Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 101: Asia-Pacific Purging Compounds Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Purging Compounds Market in Asia-Pacific by Process:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific Purging Compounds Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis
    by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 106: Purging Compounds Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Australian Purging Compounds Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Australian Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Purging Compounds Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Australian Purging Compounds Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Australian Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown
    by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 112: Indian Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 113: Indian Purging Compounds Historic Market Review by
    Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Purging Compounds Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 115: Indian Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Indian Purging Compounds Historic Market Review by
    Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Purging Compounds Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 118: Purging Compounds Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: South Korean Purging Compounds Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Purging Compounds Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Purging Compounds Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: South Korean Purging Compounds Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Purging Compounds Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Purging Compounds:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: Purging Compounds Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Purging Compounds Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Purging Compounds:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Process for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Purging Compounds Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Purging Compounds Market Share
    Analysis by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 130: Latin American Purging Compounds Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 131: Purging Compounds Market in Latin America in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: Latin American Purging Compounds Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 133: Latin American Purging Compounds Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 134: Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Purging Compounds Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 136: Latin American Purging Compounds Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 137: Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Purging Compounds Market by Process:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 139: Argentinean Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Purging Compounds Market in Argentina in US$
    Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Argentinean Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 142: Argentinean Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Purging Compounds Market in Argentina in US$
    Thousand by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 144: Argentinean Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown
    by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 145: Purging Compounds Market in Brazil by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 146: Brazilian Purging Compounds Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Brazilian Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Purging Compounds Market in Brazil by Process:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 149: Brazilian Purging Compounds Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Brazilian Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis by
    Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 151: Purging Compounds Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Mexican Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Mexican Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Purging Compounds Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Mexican Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Mexican Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 157: Rest of Latin America Purging Compounds Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 158: Purging Compounds Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 159: Rest of Latin America Purging Compounds Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Rest of Latin America Purging Compounds Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 161: Purging Compounds Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 162: Rest of Latin America Purging Compounds Market Share
    Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 163: The Middle East Purging Compounds Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 164: Purging Compounds Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 165: The Middle East Purging Compounds Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 166: The Middle East Purging Compounds Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: The Middle East Purging Compounds Historic Market by
    Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Purging Compounds Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
    2027

    Table 169: The Middle East Purging Compounds Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027

    Table 170: The Middle East Purging Compounds Historic Market by
    Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Purging Compounds Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 172: Iranian Market for Purging Compounds: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: Purging Compounds Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 174: Iranian Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Iranian Market for Purging Compounds: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: Purging Compounds Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 177: Iranian Purging Compounds Market Share Analysis by
    Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 178: Israeli Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 179: Purging Compounds Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
    by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Israeli Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Israeli Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020-2027

    Table 182: Purging Compounds Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
    by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Israeli Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 184: Saudi Arabian Purging Compounds Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 185: Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Saudi Arabian Purging Compounds Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 187: Saudi Arabian Purging Compounds Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 188: Purging Compounds Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Saudi Arabian Purging Compounds Market by Process:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 190: Purging Compounds Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: United Arab Emirates Purging Compounds Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Purging Compounds Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 193: Purging Compounds Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Process for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: United Arab Emirates Purging Compounds Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Purging Compounds Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 196: Purging Compounds Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Rest of Middle East Purging Compounds Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Rest of Middle East Purging Compounds Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: Purging Compounds Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Process for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Rest of Middle East Purging Compounds Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Rest of Middle East Purging Compounds Market Share
    Breakdown by Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 202: African Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 203: Purging Compounds Market in Africa by Type:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 204: African Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: African Purging Compounds Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Process: 2020 to 2027

    Table 206: Purging Compounds Market in Africa by Process:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 207: African Purging Compounds Market Share Breakdown by
    Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 42
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900170/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.