The Global Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 2.71 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period

Global Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the quantum cryptography solutions market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.71 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period. Our reports on quantum cryptography solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the un-hackability of photons assured by laws of QM, possible obsolescence of traditional encryption, and proliferation of download now, decrypt later hacking paradigm. In addition, un-hackability of photons assured by laws of QM is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The quantum cryptography solutions market analysis includes end-user segments and geographic landscapes



The quantum cryptography solutions market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• G and P

• Defense

• BFSI

• Telecom

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of QKD as a service as one of the prime reasons driving the quantum cryptography solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, extending the range of secure communication using twin-field QKD, and increasing popularity of free-space QKD will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our quantum cryptography solutions market covers the following areas:

• Quantum cryptography solutions market sizing

• Quantum cryptography solutions market forecast

• Quantum cryptography solutions market industry analysis



