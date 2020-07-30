    Advertisement

    Global Rail Composites Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Rail Composites Market to Reach $1. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rail Composites estimated at US$894. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

    New York, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900176/?utm_source=GNW
    5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $241.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR

    The Rail Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$321.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

    Other Fibers Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

    In the global Other Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$47.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$200.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Aim Altitude

    • Airex Composite Structures

    • Cytec Industries, Inc.

    • Dartforfd Composites Ltd.

    • Gurit Holding AG

    • Hexcel Corporation

    • Joptek Oy Composites

    • Premier Composite Technologies

    • Teijin Ltd.

    • Tpi Composites, Inc.




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900176/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Rail Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Rail Composites Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Rail Composites Global Retrospective Market Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Rail Composites Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Glass Fiber (Fiber) World Market by Region/Country in
    US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Glass Fiber (Fiber) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Glass Fiber (Fiber) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Carbon Fiber (Fiber) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Carbon Fiber (Fiber) Historic Market Perspective by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Carbon Fiber (Fiber) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Other Fibers (Fiber) Geographic Market Spread
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Other Fibers (Fiber) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Other Fibers (Fiber) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Interior (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 14: Interior (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Interior (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Exterior (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 17: Exterior (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 18: Exterior (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Rail Composites Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 19: United States Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027

    Table 20: Rail Composites Market in the United States by Fiber:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 21: United States Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown
    by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 22: United States Rail Composites Latent Demand Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 23: Rail Composites Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 24: Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown in the United
    States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 25: Canadian Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Canadian Rail Composites Historic Market Review by
    Fiber in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 27: Rail Composites Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 28: Canadian Rail Composites Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Rail Composites Market in Canada: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 30: Canadian Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 31: Japanese Market for Rail Composites: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 32: Rail Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 33: Japanese Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rail
    Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Japanese Rail Composites Market in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Rail Composites Market Share Shift in Japan by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 37: Chinese Rail Composites Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in China in
    US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 39: Chinese Rail Composites Market by Fiber: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 40: Chinese Demand for Rail Composites in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Rail Composites Market Review in China in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Chinese Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Rail Composites Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 43: European Rail Composites Market Demand Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 44: Rail Composites Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 45: European Rail Composites Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 46: European Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Rail Composites Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
    Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: European Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: European Rail Composites Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Rail Composites Market in Europe: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 51: European Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 52: Rail Composites Market in France by Fiber: Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 53: French Rail Composites Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 54: French Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: Rail Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 56: French Rail Composites Historic Market Review in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 57: French Rail Composites Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 58: Rail Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 59: German Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 60: German Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Rail Composites Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: German Rail Composites Market in Retrospect in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in Germany
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 64: Italian Rail Composites Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
    US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 66: Italian Rail Composites Market by Fiber: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 67: Italian Demand for Rail Composites in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 68: Rail Composites Market Review in Italy in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Italian Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Rail Composites: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: Rail Composites Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 72: United Kingdom Rail Composites Market Share Analysis
    by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Rail Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 74: United Kingdom Rail Composites Market in US$ Thousand
    by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Rail Composites Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 76: Spanish Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027

    Table 77: Spanish Rail Composites Historic Market Review by
    Fiber in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Rail Composites Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 79: Spanish Rail Composites Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Rail Composites Market in Spain: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 81: Spanish Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 82: Russian Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Rail Composites Market in Russia by Fiber: A Historic
    Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 84: Russian Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 85: Russian Rail Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Rail Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
    Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 87: Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 88: Rest of Europe Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020-2027

    Table 89: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Thousand by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 90: Rest of Europe Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown
    by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Rest of Europe Rail Composites Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
    for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 93: Rest of Europe Rail Composites Market Share Analysis
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 94: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Rail Composites Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Rail Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 98: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Rail Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Historic Market Review
    in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 103: Rail Composites Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Australian Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Australian Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Rail Composites Market in Australia: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Australian Rail Composites Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 109: Indian Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027

    Table 110: Indian Rail Composites Historic Market Review by
    Fiber in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Rail Composites Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 112: Indian Rail Composites Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 113: Rail Composites Market in India: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
    2012-2019

    Table 114: Indian Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 115: Rail Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 116: South Korean Rail Composites Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 118: Rail Composites Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: South Korean Rail Composites Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rail Composites:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market Share
    Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Rail Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rail Composites Market in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Rail Composites Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 127: Latin American Rail Composites Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 128: Rail Composites Market in Latin America in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Latin American Rail Composites Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 130: Latin American Rail Composites Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 131: Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Latin American Rail Composites Market by Fiber:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 133: Latin American Demand for Rail Composites in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 134: Rail Composites Market Review in Latin America in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Rail Composites Market Share
    Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 136: Argentinean Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020-2027

    Table 137: Rail Composites Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
    by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 138: Argentinean Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown
    by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 139: Argentinean Rail Composites Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Rail Composites Market in Argentina: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 141: Argentinean Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 142: Rail Composites Market in Brazil by Fiber: Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 143: Brazilian Rail Composites Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 144: Brazilian Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Rail Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Brazilian Rail Composites Historic Market Review in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Brazilian Rail Composites Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 148: Rail Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 149: Mexican Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Mexican Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Rail Composites Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Mexican Rail Composites Market in Retrospect in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in Mexico
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 154: Rest of Latin America Rail Composites Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 155: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Fiber: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 156: Rest of Latin America Rail Composites Market Share
    Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Rest of Latin America Rail Composites Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 158: Rail Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
    Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 159: Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
    Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 160: The Middle East Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 161: Rail Composites Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 162: The Middle East Rail Composites Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 163: The Middle East Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: The Middle East Rail Composites Historic Market by
    Fiber in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 165: Rail Composites Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012,2020, and
    2027

    Table 166: The Middle East Rail Composites Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 167: Rail Composites Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    Application for 2012-2019

    Table 168: The Middle East Rail Composites Market Share
    Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 169: Iranian Market for Rail Composites: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 170: Rail Composites Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 171: Iranian Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Rail
    Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 173: Iranian Rail Composites Market in US$ Thousand by
    Application: 2012-2019

    Table 174: Rail Composites Market Share Shift in Iran by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 175: Israeli Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020-2027

    Table 176: Rail Composites Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
    Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 177: Israeli Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 178: Israeli Rail Composites Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027

    Table 179: Rail Composites Market in Israel: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 180: Israeli Rail Composites Market Share Analysis by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 181: Saudi Arabian Rail Composites Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 182: Rail Composites Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 183: Saudi Arabian Rail Composites Market by Fiber:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Rail Composites in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 185: Rail Composites Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
    Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Saudi Arabian Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown
    by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 187: Rail Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Fiber for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 188: United Arab Emirates Rail Composites Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 190: Rail Composites Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: United Arab Emirates Rail Composites Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 193: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Fiber for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: Rest of Middle East Rail Composites Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Rest of Middle East Rail Composites Market Share
    Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 196: Rail Composites Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
    Application for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Rest of Middle East Rail Composites Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Rail Composites Market Share Distribution in Rest of
    Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 199: African Rail Composites Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber: 2020 to 2027

    Table 200: Rail Composites Market in Africa by Fiber:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 201: African Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown by
    Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: African Rail Composites Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

    Table 203: Rail Composites Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
    by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 204: Rail Composites Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
    Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 42
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900176/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.