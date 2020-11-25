Global Rail Wheel and Axle Industry

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Souring Financials of Railway Operators Crushes Railway Fleet Expansion Plans. Rail Wheel & Axle Sales Plummets by -7. 1%. The global market for Rail Wheel & Axle is expected to slump by -7.

New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Wheel and Axle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900178/?utm_source=GNW
1% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach US$4.2 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The COVID-19 outbreak and associated restrictions on travel and movement have severely impacted transport connectivity across regions. The pandemic prompted various countries to close borders for passenger transport as well as impose varying bans on freight transport. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on train operators around the global has already been severe. To contain the spread of the virus, countries all over the world, restricted the passenger and freight transport along their borders. Economic conditions have a direct correlation to movement of goods & the rail freight sector is the barometer of economic conditions. Border shutdowns and travel restrictions imposed worldwide are expected to reduce global merchandize trade by over 28% in the year 2020. With global supply chains disrupted, rail transport of petroleum products, coal, chemicals, minerals & metals etc. stands massively impacted. With the world in a steep recession at -4.9% GDP, consumer demand & manufacturing remains muted killing all hopes of a quick rebound in trade, logistics & transport. In addition, passenger rail transport services have also been severely impacted with all non-essential travel plans put on hold.

Diminished rail traffic numbers is a common thread cutting across countries worldwide. Lockdowns and interstate restrictions have interrupted rail movement. Virus led recession coupled with the decline in manufacturing output additionally is triggering huge traffic losses. Feeling the repercussions of the disruptions is upstream locomotive manufacturing including rail wheel and axle. Across countries, railroads are downsizing and closing yards as idle locomotives push up revenue losses. Freight operators are coming under pressure due to the low margins within the transport sector. For instance, a potential re-introduction of lockdowns in the anticipation of resurgence of the coronavirus in autumn may result in 40% decline in the passenger traffic for the year 2020, while the freight transport throughout the European continent is expected to fall by 20%. COVID-19 outbreak is having significant impact on freight transportation and logistics industries, as increasing costs and shrinking capacity having a considerable impact on the industry activity. In the US, for instance, rail intermodal traffic declined by about 50% during the Q1 2020. With the global supply chains coming under the impact of the virus outbreak, there will be significant impact on shippers in terms of capacity and pricing.

In Post-COVID-19 period, railways are nevertheless expected to bounce back. The travel mode is anticipated to gain from resurgence in domestic tourism market post-COVID-19 phase. Rail is likely to be considered by a large number of customers for regional travel to neighboring destinations. Rail is expected to provide a perfect option compared the slow sea travel and expensive flights. In contrast to airlines that are anticipated to face tax hikes by various governments, railways are expected to benefit from several initiatives. Rail is likely to benefit significantly from technological advances such as the Hyper loop intended to reduce travel time along with rising popularity of rail holidays. The concept of rail holidays is also anticipated to erode the share of cruise industry. The COVID-19 pandemic is slated to accelerate the transition of passengers from other modes to rail in the coming years. In addition, the consistent focus on curbs on carbon emissions by the year 2050 is expected to drive more passengers to pay more attention to trains. The trend is likely to gain traction from the availability of more high-speed trains in China and Europe for business and leisure activities, which is estimated to reduce air traffic growth rate. Already second half of 2020 is beginning to witness increasing number of freight trains running between Europe and China. Freight trains along with container count registered a notable growth during the third quarter of 2020. The gains registered for rail freight are credited to its distinct advantages over other modes. While the use of less manpower requires fewer quarantine checks, considerably higher load capacity makes rail freight transport a more effective option than road transport. In addition, railway border crossing is relatively easier and effective, which reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19. The pandemic caused major disruptions for landlocked countries that are affected by high transportation cost. The use of international rail freight transport is expected to help these countries in minimizing disruptions and recover quickly in the post-COVID-19 scenario. In addition, rail freight transport is being extensively used for transportation of medical supplies along with other essential products to several European countries. Operators of rail transport are proactively implementing desirable measures for mitigating the impact of the outbreak. While Russian Railways has announced an Emergency Response Center for supporting shippers and pushing coordination across different components of the transportation chain, Turkish Railways is pursuing transport of specific goods with Iran without any human contact. On the other hand, Uzbekistan Railways has come up with a software solution to process and provide customers with preliminary electronic information related to goods transferred by rail.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Amsted Rail

  • ArcelorMittal SA

  • Bharat Forge Limited

  • Bombardier, Inc.

  • Bonatrans Group A.S.

  • CAF USA Inc.

  • Comsteel

  • CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd.

  • Kolowag

  • Lucchini RS SpA

  • Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

  • Rail Wheel Factory

  • Semco India (P) Ltd.

  • Simmons Machine Tool Corporation

  • United Metallurgical Company (OMK)

  • VELTRUP Technik Philippines,Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900178/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1

1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession II-1
Exhibit 1: COVID-19 Impact on Railways: YoY Change (%) for Rail
Freight and Passenger Rail in Europe for 2020 and 2021 II-2
Rail Freight Transportation Comes Under Pressure Due to COVID-
19 Pandemic II-2
Exhibit 2: Hurting Drop in Rail Cargo as COVID-19 Interrupts
Transport Routes: Rail Freight Traffic Growth in the US (In %) II-4
Railways to Bounce Back in Post-COVID-19 Era II-4
Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, Potential Opportunities Emerge in
International Rail Travel II-5
Rail Wheel and Axle: An Introduction II-5
Evolution of the Railroad Wheel II-6
Global Market Outlook & Prospects II-6
Asian Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities II-8
Competition II-8
Select Innovations in Rail Wheels II-9
Recent Market Activity II-9

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-10

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-11
Increase in New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in
Locomotive and Bogie Production Drives Demand for Rail Wheel
and Axle II-11
A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused
on Rail Freight Transport II-12
Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic Translates into
Market Growth II-12
Exhibit 3: Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger
Kilometers) by Region for 2018 and 2019 II-13
Development of Urban Rail Transport Infrastructure Presents
Growth Prospects for Rail Wheel & Axle Market II-14
A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects II-15
Exhibit 4: Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail
Projects (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025 II-15
Expanding Metro Train Network Drives Demand for Metro Train Wheels II-16
With Rail Freight Transport Being Indispensable for the Global
Logistics Chain, Long-term Network Expansion Initiatives Bode
Well for the Market II-16
Exhibit 5: Global Rail Freight Transportation Market Size in
US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027 II-18
World Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of Rail Freight
Transport Market, Setting Trends in the Rail Wheel Axle Market II-19
Exhibit 6: Global Merchandise Trade Exports Volume Growth (in %)
by Region for 2018-2020 II-20
Exhibit 7: Global Merchandise Trade Imports Volume Growth (in %)
by Region for 2018-2020 II-20
Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in
Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market II-21
Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies
Presents Growth Opportunity II-21
Imperative Need to Replace Aging Diesel Locomotives to Reduce
Emissions Supports Market Growth II-22
Smart Urban Spaces and Emphasis on Smart Railway
Infrastructure: Potential for Growth II-22
As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and
Bullet Trains, Rail Wheel and Axle Market to Benefit II-24
Exhibit 8: Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines
by Select Leading Countries II-25
Aftermarket Segment Poised to Benefit from Growing Demand for
Rail Wheel Machining II-26
Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving
Factor II-26
R&D Efforts of Manufacturers Focused on Development of
Lightweight Rail Wheels & Axles II-27
Rail Operators Bet on Advanced Vibration Sensors to Detect
Wheel Flats II-27
Laser Triangulation Sensors Offer Compelling Option to Measure
Lateral Positions of Rail Bogie Wheels II-28
Bayesian DLM Presents Effective Option for Real-Time Detection
of Wheel Defects in High-Speed Trains II-28
With Few Countries Moving Towards Alternative Rail Technologies
Such as Maglev, Challenges Ahead for Rail Wheel & Axle Market II-29

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-30
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-30

Table 2: World Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-31

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-32

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solid Axles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-33

Table 5: World Historic Review for Solid Axles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-34

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solid Axles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-35

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hollow Axles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-36

Table 8: World Historic Review for Hollow Axles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-37

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hollow Axles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-38

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Mainline Trains
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-39

Table 11: World Historic Review for Mainline Trains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-40

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mainline Trains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-41

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Freight Trains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-42

Table 14: World Historic Review for Freight Trains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-43

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-44

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Metro Trains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-45

Table 17: World Historic Review for Metro Trains by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-46

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Metro Trains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-47

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Very High Speed
Trains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-48

Table 20: World Historic Review for Very High Speed Trains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-49

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Very High Speed Trains
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-50

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-51

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-52

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-53

III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

UNITED STATES III-1
COVID-19 Crisis Halts the Progress of Rail Transportation Industry III-1
Pandemic Severely Impacts the Freight and Logistics Industry III-1
Exhibit 9: YoY Change in Monthly Rail Freight Traffic in the US
for the Period Jan-Jul 2020 III-3
Market Analytics III-4
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and Axle
by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-4

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle
Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-5

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles
and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and Axle
by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-7

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 III-8

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline
Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9

CANADA III-10
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-10

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-11

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles
and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro
Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-13

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 III-14

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline
Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15

JAPAN III-16
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-16

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle
Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-17

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles
and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro
Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-19

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 III-20

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline
Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21

CHINA III-22
Rail Transportation Sector Presents Opportunities for Rail
Wheel and Axle Market III-22
Exhibit 10: Rail Freight Traffic in China (in Trillion Ton
Kilometers) for the Years 2011-2019 III-23
China?s Long-term Plans for Railway Network Expansion Augurs
Well for Wheel and Axle Market III-23
Market Analytics III-24
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-24

Table 44: China Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle
Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-25

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles
and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro
Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-27

Table 47: China Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 III-28

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline
Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-29

EUROPE III-30
Rail Transportation Industry in Europe: An Overview III-30
Emergency Funding Provides Respite to European Rail Supply
Market amid COVID-19 III-30
Rail Freight Networks Emerge as Critical Support System During
COVID-19 Crisis III-30
Market Analytics III-32
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-32

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-33

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-34

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-35

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-36

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles
and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro
Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-38

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 III-39

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline
Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-40

FRANCE III-41
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-41

Table 59: France Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-42

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles
and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-43

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro
Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-44

Table 62: France Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 III-45

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline
Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-46

GERMANY III-47
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-47

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-48

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle
by Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid
Axles and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-49

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro
Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-50

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 III-51

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed
Trains and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-52

ITALY III-53
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-53

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle
Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-54

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles
and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-55

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro
Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-56

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 III-57

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline
Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-58

UNITED KINGDOM III-59
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and Axle
by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-59

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle
Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-60

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles
and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-61

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and Axle
by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-62

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 III-63

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline
Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-64

SPAIN III-65
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-65

Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle
Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-66

Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles
and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-67

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro
Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-68

Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,
Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 III-69

Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline
Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-70

RUSSIA III-71
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and
Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 III-71

Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by
Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900178/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Fauci warns of 'stunning number of deaths' from coronavirus

    The nation is entering “a very vulnerable period” that could see the number of coronavirus deaths rise rapidly, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned in conversation with Yahoo News on Monday.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender

  • Latest North Korean defector reported to be a gymnast who jumped border fence

    In the annals of great escapes, vaulting the barbed wire, heavily-surveilled fence that separates the mined no-man’s land between North and South Korea would surely feature strongly. According to the South Korean media this week, a defector who evaded security in one of the most dangerous border crossings of the world on November 3 was a former gymnast who managed to swing himself over the imposing barricades, reportedly without triggering key sensors. The authorities vowed to investigate why high-tech security systems did not work. “We will look into why the sensors did not ring and make sure they operate properly,” an official told Yonhap news agency. The man, reported to be wearing blue civilian clothes and in his twenties, later surrendered after a manhunt by the South Korean military units who discovered a breach of the fence. He was detained without incident just under a mile south of the fence and has asked for asylum.

  • China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

    China criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” “People of all ethnic groups enjoy the full rights of survival, development, and freedom of religious belief," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • Cuomo Defends Trump against ‘Unprofessional’ and ‘Really Biased’ Media

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo criticized media treatment of President Trump, in a Monday interview on the Albany-based WAMC.Cuomo's remarks came after he had his own testy exchange with Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind at his own press conference the same day. After Vielkind pressed him on whether New York City schools were about to shut down, Cuomo yelled at Vielkind that he was "confused" regarding the issue.However, during the subsequent interview with WAMC's Alan Chartock, Cuomo said reporters had adopted a "nastier tone" and "disrespect that never existed" toward politicians."The way they question President Trump at some of these press conferences is just—I’ve never heard that tone with the president," Cuomo said. "There are reporters who just are unprofessional, don’t know the facts and ask really biased questions….You want to say ‘well I don’t like the president and I disrespect him,’ I know but it’s still the office of the president."The relationship between Trump and reporters has itself been the subject of intense media coverage. Reporters and the president have sparred since the 2016 presidential campaign began, with Trump labelling various media outlets "fake news."Cuomo's own coronavirus press briefings were widely covered in March when the pandemic slammed New York City and its surrounding environs. The governor also regularly appeared for interviews with his brother Chris, an anchor at CNN.

  • CEOs at chains like McDonald's and Waffle House stop fighting a $15 minimum wage — but say it could mean higher menu prices for customers

    For years, chains have been battling against a federal minimum wage hike. Now, in 2020, some are giving up the fight.

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

    In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are -- don't you?" His dog barked in agreement -- and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. > I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler's ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63> > -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender

  • Senior leader of India's Congress party dies of coronavirus complications

    A senior leader of India's Congress party died of coronavirus related complications on Wednesday, his family said, a second veteran from the opposition group to fall victim to the virus in recent days, as total cases in the country touched the 9.2 million mark. Ahmed Patel, a lawmaker who was party treasurer and was seen as close to the Gandhi family that leads the party, was detected with COVID-19 a month ago and died of multi-organ failure, his family said in a statement. "I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend," Congress president Sonia Gandhi said in a statement.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 55-year sentence affirmed for 15-year-old MS-13 gang killer

    An appeals court affirmed a 55-year prison term Tuesday for a member of the MS-13 gang who organized the killings of four teenagers in a Long Island park when he was 15 — but it also expressed regret that the end of parole for federal prisoners means he won't have incentive to reform. A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the prosecution of Josue Portillo, now 19, is a “classic illustration of the unfortunate consequences” of a decision by Congress that eliminated parole for federal prisoners sentenced in or after 1987.

  • Former Republican House speaker Paul Ryan tells Trump to concede and stop ‘undermining democracy’

    ‘The election is over,’ says latest Republican to break ranks with president

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

    Authorities filed additional charges Monday against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. The two employees who were hospitalized are Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel link Trump's turkey pardon, odd Randy Quaid retweets, Giuliani

  • Biden says his team has spoken to Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’

    Expert says he hopes to continue his work under incoming administration

  • Georgia secretary of state: My family voted for Trump. He threw us under the bus anyway.

    I have fought to uphold the integrity of elections in Georgia. It doesn't matter if the attacks come from the guy I voted for or not.

  • Alleged mafia members 'Joey Electric,' 'Tony Meatballs,' 13 others indicted

    Conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking and drug trafficking among charges unsealed, U.S. attorney says.