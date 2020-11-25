Souring Financials of Railway Operators Crushes Railway Fleet Expansion Plans. Rail Wheel & Axle Sales Plummets by -7. 1%. The global market for Rail Wheel & Axle is expected to slump by -7.

New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Wheel and Axle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900178/?utm_source=GNW

1% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach US$4.2 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The COVID-19 outbreak and associated restrictions on travel and movement have severely impacted transport connectivity across regions. The pandemic prompted various countries to close borders for passenger transport as well as impose varying bans on freight transport. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on train operators around the global has already been severe. To contain the spread of the virus, countries all over the world, restricted the passenger and freight transport along their borders. Economic conditions have a direct correlation to movement of goods & the rail freight sector is the barometer of economic conditions. Border shutdowns and travel restrictions imposed worldwide are expected to reduce global merchandize trade by over 28% in the year 2020. With global supply chains disrupted, rail transport of petroleum products, coal, chemicals, minerals & metals etc. stands massively impacted. With the world in a steep recession at -4.9% GDP, consumer demand & manufacturing remains muted killing all hopes of a quick rebound in trade, logistics & transport. In addition, passenger rail transport services have also been severely impacted with all non-essential travel plans put on hold.



Diminished rail traffic numbers is a common thread cutting across countries worldwide. Lockdowns and interstate restrictions have interrupted rail movement. Virus led recession coupled with the decline in manufacturing output additionally is triggering huge traffic losses. Feeling the repercussions of the disruptions is upstream locomotive manufacturing including rail wheel and axle. Across countries, railroads are downsizing and closing yards as idle locomotives push up revenue losses. Freight operators are coming under pressure due to the low margins within the transport sector. For instance, a potential re-introduction of lockdowns in the anticipation of resurgence of the coronavirus in autumn may result in 40% decline in the passenger traffic for the year 2020, while the freight transport throughout the European continent is expected to fall by 20%. COVID-19 outbreak is having significant impact on freight transportation and logistics industries, as increasing costs and shrinking capacity having a considerable impact on the industry activity. In the US, for instance, rail intermodal traffic declined by about 50% during the Q1 2020. With the global supply chains coming under the impact of the virus outbreak, there will be significant impact on shippers in terms of capacity and pricing.



In Post-COVID-19 period, railways are nevertheless expected to bounce back. The travel mode is anticipated to gain from resurgence in domestic tourism market post-COVID-19 phase. Rail is likely to be considered by a large number of customers for regional travel to neighboring destinations. Rail is expected to provide a perfect option compared the slow sea travel and expensive flights. In contrast to airlines that are anticipated to face tax hikes by various governments, railways are expected to benefit from several initiatives. Rail is likely to benefit significantly from technological advances such as the Hyper loop intended to reduce travel time along with rising popularity of rail holidays. The concept of rail holidays is also anticipated to erode the share of cruise industry. The COVID-19 pandemic is slated to accelerate the transition of passengers from other modes to rail in the coming years. In addition, the consistent focus on curbs on carbon emissions by the year 2050 is expected to drive more passengers to pay more attention to trains. The trend is likely to gain traction from the availability of more high-speed trains in China and Europe for business and leisure activities, which is estimated to reduce air traffic growth rate. Already second half of 2020 is beginning to witness increasing number of freight trains running between Europe and China. Freight trains along with container count registered a notable growth during the third quarter of 2020. The gains registered for rail freight are credited to its distinct advantages over other modes. While the use of less manpower requires fewer quarantine checks, considerably higher load capacity makes rail freight transport a more effective option than road transport. In addition, railway border crossing is relatively easier and effective, which reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19. The pandemic caused major disruptions for landlocked countries that are affected by high transportation cost. The use of international rail freight transport is expected to help these countries in minimizing disruptions and recover quickly in the post-COVID-19 scenario. In addition, rail freight transport is being extensively used for transportation of medical supplies along with other essential products to several European countries. Operators of rail transport are proactively implementing desirable measures for mitigating the impact of the outbreak. While Russian Railways has announced an Emergency Response Center for supporting shippers and pushing coordination across different components of the transportation chain, Turkish Railways is pursuing transport of specific goods with Iran without any human contact. On the other hand, Uzbekistan Railways has come up with a software solution to process and provide customers with preliminary electronic information related to goods transferred by rail.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

Amsted Rail

ArcelorMittal SA

Bharat Forge Limited

Bombardier, Inc.

Bonatrans Group A.S.

CAF USA Inc.

Comsteel

CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd.

Kolowag

Lucchini RS SpA

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Rail Wheel Factory

Semco India (P) Ltd.

Simmons Machine Tool Corporation

United Metallurgical Company (OMK)

VELTRUP Technik Philippines,Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900178/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Economic Recession II-1

Exhibit 1: COVID-19 Impact on Railways: YoY Change (%) for Rail

Freight and Passenger Rail in Europe for 2020 and 2021 II-2

Rail Freight Transportation Comes Under Pressure Due to COVID-

19 Pandemic II-2

Exhibit 2: Hurting Drop in Rail Cargo as COVID-19 Interrupts

Transport Routes: Rail Freight Traffic Growth in the US (In %) II-4

Railways to Bounce Back in Post-COVID-19 Era II-4

Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, Potential Opportunities Emerge in

International Rail Travel II-5

Rail Wheel and Axle: An Introduction II-5

Evolution of the Railroad Wheel II-6

Global Market Outlook & Prospects II-6

Asian Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities II-8

Competition II-8

Select Innovations in Rail Wheels II-9

Recent Market Activity II-9



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-10



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-11

Increase in New Railway Projects and Consequent Rise in

Locomotive and Bogie Production Drives Demand for Rail Wheel

and Axle II-11

A Snapshot of Select Major Ongoing & Upcoming Projects Focused

on Rail Freight Transport II-12

Rise in Rail Passenger and Freight Traffic Translates into

Market Growth II-12

Exhibit 3: Global Rail Passenger Traffic (in Billion Passenger

Kilometers) by Region for 2018 and 2019 II-13

Development of Urban Rail Transport Infrastructure Presents

Growth Prospects for Rail Wheel & Axle Market II-14

A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects II-15

Exhibit 4: Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail

Projects (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025 II-15

Expanding Metro Train Network Drives Demand for Metro Train Wheels II-16

With Rail Freight Transport Being Indispensable for the Global

Logistics Chain, Long-term Network Expansion Initiatives Bode

Well for the Market II-16

Exhibit 5: Global Rail Freight Transportation Market Size in

US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027 II-18

World Trade Flows Determine Growth Dynamics of Rail Freight

Transport Market, Setting Trends in the Rail Wheel Axle Market II-19

Exhibit 6: Global Merchandise Trade Exports Volume Growth (in %)

by Region for 2018-2020 II-20

Exhibit 7: Global Merchandise Trade Imports Volume Growth (in %)

by Region for 2018-2020 II-20

Development of Europe-Asia Railway Line and Resultant Rise in

Trade Flows Augurs Well for the Market II-21

Growing Electrification of Rail Lines in Developing Economies

Presents Growth Opportunity II-21

Imperative Need to Replace Aging Diesel Locomotives to Reduce

Emissions Supports Market Growth II-22

Smart Urban Spaces and Emphasis on Smart Railway

Infrastructure: Potential for Growth II-22

As Governments Focus on Development of High-Speed Trains and

Bullet Trains, Rail Wheel and Axle Market to Benefit II-24

Exhibit 8: Global Level of Deployment of High-Speed Rail Lines

by Select Leading Countries II-25

Aftermarket Segment Poised to Benefit from Growing Demand for

Rail Wheel Machining II-26

Advent of Solar Powered Trains Emerges as a Potential Driving

Factor II-26

R&D Efforts of Manufacturers Focused on Development of

Lightweight Rail Wheels & Axles II-27

Rail Operators Bet on Advanced Vibration Sensors to Detect

Wheel Flats II-27

Laser Triangulation Sensors Offer Compelling Option to Measure

Lateral Positions of Rail Bogie Wheels II-28

Bayesian DLM Presents Effective Option for Real-Time Detection

of Wheel Defects in High-Speed Trains II-28

With Few Countries Moving Towards Alternative Rail Technologies

Such as Maglev, Challenges Ahead for Rail Wheel & Axle Market II-29



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-30

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-30



Table 2: World Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-31



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-32



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solid Axles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-33



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solid Axles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-34



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solid Axles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-35



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hollow Axles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-36



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hollow Axles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-37



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hollow Axles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-38



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Mainline Trains

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-39



Table 11: World Historic Review for Mainline Trains by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-40



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mainline Trains by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-41



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Freight Trains by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-42



Table 14: World Historic Review for Freight Trains by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-43



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Freight Trains by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-44



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Metro Trains by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-45



Table 17: World Historic Review for Metro Trains by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-46



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Metro Trains by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-47



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Very High Speed

Trains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-48



Table 20: World Historic Review for Very High Speed Trains by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-49



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Very High Speed Trains

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-50



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-51



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 II-52



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-53



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

COVID-19 Crisis Halts the Progress of Rail Transportation Industry III-1

Pandemic Severely Impacts the Freight and Logistics Industry III-1

Exhibit 9: YoY Change in Monthly Rail Freight Traffic in the US

for the Period Jan-Jul 2020 III-3

Market Analytics III-4

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and Axle

by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-4



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle

Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-5



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles

and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and Axle

by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-7



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-8



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline

Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9



CANADA III-10

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-10



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-11



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles

and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro

Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-14



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline

Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



JAPAN III-16

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-16



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle

Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-17



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles

and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro

Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-20



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline

Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21



CHINA III-22

Rail Transportation Sector Presents Opportunities for Rail

Wheel and Axle Market III-22

Exhibit 10: Rail Freight Traffic in China (in Trillion Ton

Kilometers) for the Years 2011-2019 III-23

China?s Long-term Plans for Railway Network Expansion Augurs

Well for Wheel and Axle Market III-23

Market Analytics III-24

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-24



Table 44: China Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle

Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-25



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles

and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro

Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-27



Table 47: China Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-28



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline

Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-29



EUROPE III-30

Rail Transportation Industry in Europe: An Overview III-30

Emergency Funding Provides Respite to European Rail Supply

Market amid COVID-19 III-30

Rail Freight Networks Emerge as Critical Support System During

COVID-19 Crisis III-30

Market Analytics III-32

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-32



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-33



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-34



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-35



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-36



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles

and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro

Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-38



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-39



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline

Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-40



FRANCE III-41

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-41



Table 59: France Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-42



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles

and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-43



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro

Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-44



Table 62: France Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-45



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline

Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-46



GERMANY III-47

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-47



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-48



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle

by Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid

Axles and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-49



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro

Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-50



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-51



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed

Trains and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-52



ITALY III-53

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-53



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle

Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-54



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles

and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-55



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro

Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-56



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-57



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline

Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-58



UNITED KINGDOM III-59

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and Axle

by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-59



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle

Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-60



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles

and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-61



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and Axle

by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-62



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-63



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline

Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-64



SPAIN III-65

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-65



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by Axle

Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-66



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid Axles

and Hollow Axles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-67



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro

Trains, Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-68



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Mainline Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains,

Very High Speed Trains and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-69



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mainline

Trains, Freight Trains, Metro Trains, Very High Speed Trains

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-70



RUSSIA III-71

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Rail Wheel and

Axle by Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-71



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Rail Wheel and Axle by

Axle Type - Solid Axles and Hollow Axles Markets - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900178/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



