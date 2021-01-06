Global Railway Management System Industry

Global Railway Management System Market to Reach US$65. 7 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Railway Management System estimated at US$36. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027.Solution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8% CAGR to reach US$47.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.4% share of the global Railway Management System market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Railway Management System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Alstom SA

Amadeus IT Group SA

Ansaldo STS SpA

Atos SA

Bombardier, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

EKE-Electronics Ltd.

Eurotech SpA

Frequentis AG

GAO RFID, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Indra Sistemas SA

Nokia Networks

OptaSense

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Thales Group

Toshiba Corporation

Trimble, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Railway Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Railway Management

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Railway Management System by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solution by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solution by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solution by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Service by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Service by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Service by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Railway Management System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Railway Management System by

Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management System

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution

and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: China Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Railway Management System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: France Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Railway Management System by

Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management System

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solution

and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Railway Management

System by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



INDIA

Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: India Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Railway Management

System by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Railway Management

System by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Railway Management System by

Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Railway Management

System by Component - Solution and Service - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Railway Management System by

Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Railway Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Railway

Management System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Railway

Management System by Component - Solution and Service -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Railway Management System

by Component - Solution and Service Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Railway Management

System by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solution and Service for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

