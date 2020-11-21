Global Rally of Hope to focus on 70th Anniversary of Korean War

Universal Peace Federation USA
·3 min read

World leaders and millions of participants to send a message of peace to Korea in online rallySaturday, November 21, 2020 (7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST)

Washington, DC, Nov. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturday, November 21, 2020 (7:00 p.m. EST/4:00 p.m. PST)

https://www.peacelink.live/bc

A third global Rally of Hope will be held this weekend, featuring world leaders who see new opportunities for peacebuilding in all sectors of society, the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) has announced.

The online Rally seeks to build momentum to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, which has been divided for 70 years. Its theme is “remembering yesterday’s war heroes; highlighting today’s peacemakers.”

Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, co-Founder of the Universal Peace Federation, will be the keynote speaker. Other speakers include H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia; H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya; H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan; H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka; Hon. German Alcides Blanco Alvarez, Colombia Parliament Speaker; H.E. Yves Leterme, Prime Minister of Belgium (2009-2011); The Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper, Prime Minister of Canada (2006 – 2015); Hon. Christopher Hill, (U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (2004-2005); and Hon. Charles Rangel, U.S. House of Representatives (1971-2017) and Korean War Veteran.

The Little Angels Folk Ballet of Korea will offer a special performance to honor the Korean War veterans who came to South Korea’s aid as part of the 16-nation UN Command (1950-1953).

The Rally of Hope will be broadcast from Cheongshim Peace World Center in South Korea. UPF is an NGO in general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

These Rally of Hope events are aimed at building a “unified world of lasting peace” around the core ideas of interdependence, mutual prosperity and universal values, said UPF Chairman Dr. Thomas G. Walsh. This weekend’s event “is part of UPF’s global effort to overcome the barriers that divide us and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

UPF was founded in 2005 by Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon and Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, both born and raised in what is now North Korea. Rev. Moon was imprisoned in a North Korea labor camp until he was liberated by UN forces. In her new memoir, “Mother of Peace,” Mrs. Moon explains how, as a child, she and her family escaped death several times as they fled to South Korea.

A fourth Rally of Hope is planned for December.

For additional information, please contact:

AFRICA: Mamadou Gaye gayemadou@mweb.co.za
ASIA PACIFIC: Robert Kittel rskittel@gmail.com
EUROPE & THE MIDDLE EAST: Peter Zoehrer zoehrer@gmail.com
LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN: Mario Salinas msalinashn@gmail.com
UNITED STATES & CANADA: Larry Moffitt lmoffitt@us.upf.org

https:www.upf.org

CONTACT: Larry Moffitt Universal Peace Federation USA 202-669-0387 lmoffitt@us.upf.org


