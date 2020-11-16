Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025 Featuring Prominent Players - Abbott, Hoffmann-La Roche & Siemens Healthineers

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rapid diagnostics market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2019-2025.
The global rapid diagnostics market is one of the major segments of the global in-vitro diagnostics market. The segment has experienced unprecedented growth after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The pandemic, which was initially identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, in December 2019, infected over 35.7 million people, resulting in approximately 1.05 million deaths across the globe till the end of September 2020.
In response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents, multiple diagnostic test manufacturers have developed and begun selling rapid and easy-to-use devices to facilitate testing outside of laboratory settings. These simple test kits are based either on the detection of proteins from the COVID-19 virus in respiratory samples (e.g. sputum, throat swab) or the detection in blood or serum of human antibodies generated in response to the infection.
The global rapid diagnostics market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, application, prescription, geography. In 2019, the blood glucose testing segment accounted for a share of over 61% of the rapid diagnostics market. Point of care testing (POCT) for glucose levels is a common procedure performed several times a day in different medical settings worldwide.
POCT glucose devices deliver rapid and relatively precise glucose measurements performed on the blood at patients' bedsides, thereby offering quick results. New technology is constantly being introduced. Implantable sensor devices for continuous glucose monitoring that last three to seven days have been approved by the FDA and allow for strict glycemic controls with less discomfort for the patient.
Insights by Vendors
The global rapid disease diagnostics market is highly dynamic with the presence of several global and local players offering a diverse range of instruments/analyzers and reagents for diagnosing infectious and other diseases. The market is consolidated with global players accounting for dominant shares.
Abbott, BD, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Luminex, Quidel, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the leading players that account for significant shares in the rapid diagnostics market. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand their product portfolio. Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher, Quidel, Luminex, and BD are continuously focusing on product development and offering new diagnostics technology to increase their market presence.
