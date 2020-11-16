Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025 Featuring Prominent Players - Abbott, Hoffmann-La Roche & Siemens Healthineers

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Rapid Diagnostics Market Report



The rapid diagnostics market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2019-2025.



The global rapid diagnostics market is one of the major segments of the global in-vitro diagnostics market. The segment has experienced unprecedented growth after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The pandemic, which was initially identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, in December 2019, infected over 35.7 million people, resulting in approximately 1.05 million deaths across the globe till the end of September 2020.



In response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents, multiple diagnostic test manufacturers have developed and begun selling rapid and easy-to-use devices to facilitate testing outside of laboratory settings. These simple test kits are based either on the detection of proteins from the COVID-19 virus in respiratory samples (e.g. sputum, throat swab) or the detection in blood or serum of human antibodies generated in response to the infection.



The global rapid diagnostics market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-users, application, prescription, geography. In 2019, the blood glucose testing segment accounted for a share of over 61% of the rapid diagnostics market. Point of care testing (POCT) for glucose levels is a common procedure performed several times a day in different medical settings worldwide.



POCT glucose devices deliver rapid and relatively precise glucose measurements performed on the blood at patients' bedsides, thereby offering quick results. New technology is constantly being introduced. Implantable sensor devices for continuous glucose monitoring that last three to seven days have been approved by the FDA and allow for strict glycemic controls with less discomfort for the patient.



Insights by Vendors



The global rapid disease diagnostics market is highly dynamic with the presence of several global and local players offering a diverse range of instruments/analyzers and reagents for diagnosing infectious and other diseases. The market is consolidated with global players accounting for dominant shares.



Abbott, BD, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Luminex, Quidel, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the leading players that account for significant shares in the rapid diagnostics market. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand their product portfolio. Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher, Quidel, Luminex, and BD are continuously focusing on product development and offering new diagnostics technology to increase their market presence.



Prominent Vendors

Story continues

Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Other Prominent Vendors

Abaxis

Abingdon Health

ACON Laboratories

AgaMatrix

Arbor Vita

Assure Tech

Autobio

Beijing Wantai Biopharma

BioMedomics

Biomerica

bioMerieux

Biopanda Reagents

Chembio Diagnostic Systems

Cellex

Clinical Reference Laboratory

CTK Biotech

EKF Diagnostics

Exact Sciences

Hangzhou AllTest Biotech

Hangzhou Biotest Biotech

Healgen Scientific

Instrumentation Laboratory

Megna Health

Meridian Bioscience

MP Biomedicals

NOWDiagnostics

Salofa Oy

Sekisui Diagnostics

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS

Sinocare

SureScreen Diagnostics

Sysmex

Swiss Precision Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trinity Biotech

Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

Upcoming Companies

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings

LifeScan

BD

Quidel

Danaher

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increase In Demand For Rapid Tests Due To Covid-19

8.2 Growing Demand For Rapid Molecular Diagnostic Tests

8.3 New Rapid Diagnostics' Approvals/Launches



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increase In Prevalence/Incidence Of Several Acute And Chronic Diseases

9.2 Preference For Early Diagnosis & Disease Prevention

9.3 Focus on Innovative Rapid Diagnostic Platforms



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Stringent Regulations Coupled With Product Recalls

10.2 Limitations And Data Accuracy Challenges With Rapid Diagnostics



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Consumables

12.4 Instruments/Analyzers



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Blood Glucose Testing

13.4 Rapid Cardiometabolic Testing

13.5 Rapid Infectious Disease Testing

13.6 Rapid Blood Coagulation Testing

13.7 Rapid Hematology Testing

13.8 Rapid Cancer Testing

13.9 Rapid Drugs Of Abuse Testing

13.10 Pregnancy And Fertility/Ovulation Testing



14 Prescription

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Professional POC Diagnostics

14.4 AT-HOME/OTC-BASED Rapid Diagnostics



15 End-Users

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals And Clinics

15.4 Laboratories

15.5 Home Care

15.6 Others



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aueui7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



