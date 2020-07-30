Global Rapid Prototyping Materials Industry

Global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market to Reach $2. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rapid Prototyping Materials estimated at US$549. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19% CAGR and reach US$828.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metals segment is readjusted to a revised 20.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $148.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.2% CAGR
The Rapid Prototyping Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$510 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 19.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR.
Ceramics Segment to Record 28.2% CAGR
In the global Ceramics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$86.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$465.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$327.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 29.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
3D Ceram
3D Systems, Inc.
Arcam AB
Arkema Group
Carpenter Technology Corporation
CRP Group
EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
GKN PLC
Golden Plastics Corp.
Hoganas AB
Koninklijke DSM NV
Lithoz GmbH
LPW Technology Ltd.
Materialise NV
Oxford Performance Materials
Renishaw PLC
Sandvik AB
Stratasys Ltd.
Tethon 3d
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
