Global Rate Hike Cycle Has ‘Ways to Go,’ Singapore’s Menon Says

Natalie Choy and Kevin Varley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- While central banks have slowed the pace of tightening, more interest-rate increases loom as inflation hovers above targets across the world, according to the head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Expectations by some market participants that the tightening cycle will end soon and that central banks may even starting easing are excessively optimistic,” MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon said before the Investment Management Association of Singapore on Thursday. “So long as labor shortages continue, prices will edge higher compounding the pressure on central banks to hike further later this year.”

Across the world, headline inflation has come off their peaks but core inflation and other key price measures have proved stubborn, prompting authorities including the Federal Reserve to flag the possibility of a return to bigger rate hikes just a month after slowing the pace to a quarter-point. The Fed’s preferred inflation measures unexpectedly accelerated in January and remains way above the central bank’s 2% target, a situation that plays out in other jurisdictions including Singapore.

The speed of disinflation, Menon said in his opening remarks at the IMAS-Bloomberg Investment Conference, depends on the status of labor markets, food and energy prices and China’s reopening where a “stronger-than-expected infrastructure-led rebound” could pose an upward risk to global price pressures.

The MAS, which uses the exchange rate as its main monetary tool, has tightened the policy five times since October 2021 and is due to review settings next month in the backdrop of still-hot inflation and momentum in economic activity after China’s reopening.

The extent to which demand boost from China’s reopening creates a renewed impulse to global inflation isn’t clear at this point, he said.

“For now, China’s near-term developments appear unlikely to decisively reverse the global disinflation trend in 2023,” the MAS chief said. “However, a sharp rebound in economic activity in China on the back of robust infrastructure spending and an accelerated recovery of the property market could lead to higher global commodity prices.”

A resurgence in prices of goods and any fresh shocks to food and energy costs could interrupt the nascent trend of disinflation, he said. “Financial markets may take a while to adjust to this new regime of higher interest rates and that adjustment may not be smooth,” Menon said. Against this backdrop, investors need to build greater resilience in their portfolios, he said.

--With assistance from Joyce Koh.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Byju’s Is Said to Seek $250 Million in Aakash Pre-IPO Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech startup, is seeking to raise as much as $250 million through the issuance of convertible notes by its tutoring service unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Si

  • 'Steel Magnolias' blossoms at Cocoa Village Playhouse

    Laughter through tears: Cocoa Village Playhouse stages the popular, enduring dramedy "Steel Magnolias."

  • QVC Boosts Adaptive, Accessible Product Offerings

    The company has begun capitalizing on its video commerce and livestreaming capabilities to call out products for those with disabilities, illnesses, injuries, recovering from surgery or aging.

  • Is ARYZTA AG's (VTX:ARYN) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Most readers would already be aware that ARYZTA's (VTX:ARYN) stock increased significantly by 25% over the past three...

  • CLSA's Noble on Policy Signals From China's NPC Meeting

    Lance Noble, Head of China Reality Research at CLSA, says he expects it will take two to three months to get more clarity on how China's new economic team will act on targets set out during the National People's Congress. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Japan's lower house approves Ueda as next BOJ chief

    Japan's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved the government's nominees for next central bank governor and deputy governors, signing off on a new leadership that will be tasked with steering a smooth exit from ultra-loose monetary policy. With the approval, government nominee Kazuo Ueda will officially succeed incumbent BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda whose second, five-year term ends on April 8. The two deputy governor nominees, career central banker Shinichi Ueda and former banking regulator head Ryozo Himino, will take office from March 20 - succeeding Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe.

  • Decentralized Social Collaboration Network DreamLand Opens Founding Member Partnership Recruitment

    MAJURO, Marshall Islands - (NewMediaWire) - March 8, 2023 - Decentralized social collaboration network DreamLand will be officially launched in mid-March, and its first NFT, Chill Parrot, will be released in April. DreamLand will open Founding Member partnership recruitment, and users who become Founding Members can enjoy multiple benefits and privileges, including but not limited to getting Token and Chill Parrot airdrops, having the first batch of referral IDs, attending the Hall of Fame activity, and communicating face-to-face with the world's top internet and blockchain entrepreneurs. DreamLand is the first decentralized social collaboration network connecting "Dreamers" and "Builders".

  • Forkast 500 NFT index dips, Vitalik-linked NFT token gains momentum

    The Forkast 500 NFT Index dipped 1.25% to 4,235.97 in the 24 hours through 10:00 a.m. in Hong Kong on Thursday.

  • Malaysia’s Next Rate Move Is Too Close to Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists are almost evenly split on whether Malaysia’s central bank will hold or hike interest rates on Thursday, amid looming risks to inflation and slowing global growth.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingElev

  • With dealmaking slowing, activist hedge funds target companies' top brass

    Activist hedge funds that often push companies to sell themselves or divest divisions are increasingly calling for top executives to be replaced, a change in tactics driven by a slowdown in mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The push to oust executives also highlights the hedge funds' frustration with companies' stock performance after the S&P 500 Index tumbled 20% last year, said Ken Squire, who tracks activists at research firm 13D Monitor. Last year, activist investors' portfolios were down an average 17%, according to Hedge Fund Research, a poor showing after three years of double-digit gains.

  • Crypto bank Silvergate to close, return all deposits; becomes latest victim of 2022 crypto turmoil

    Silvergate Capital said Wednesday it will cease operations and liquidate its bank unit.

  • Exclusive-China promises Sri Lanka deal on debt treatment in coming months -letter

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -The Export-Import Bank of China has told Sri Lanka it will try to finalise in the months ahead how it treats debt owed by the crisis-hit nation, according to a letter seen by Reuters which also reiterated a moratorium for debt due in 2022 and 2023. The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that Sri Lanka had secured financing assurances from China, India and all its major bilateral creditors, setting the stage for final approval of the IMF's $2.9 billion, four-year bailout for the island nation on March 20. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and a shortage of dollars has disrupted imports of essentials, though the situation has improved this year from last year when protesters ousted its president.

  • JP Morgan Debuts Active Small Cap Value ETF

    It’s the issuer’s first nontransparent active ETF in its lineup.

  • 22 Ubers That Went Above And Beyond In The Best Ways

    *immediate 5-star rating*

  • Oil flat as China hopes, US stock draw contend with economic concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were in a holding pattern on Thursday, as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks and hopes for China demand contended with worries that more aggressive U.S. interest rate rises would slow economic growth and dent oil consumption. Brent crude futures had edged up by 2 cents to $82.68 per barrel by 0400 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased by 1 cent to $76.65 a barrel. On Tuesday, oil futures fell more than 3% and posted their largest daily fall since early January after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data.

  • Hugh Jackman shares look at his intense diet to bulk up for Wolverine role

    The actor is gearing up to play Wolverine once more in Deadpool 3.

  • Silvergate Bet Everything on Crypto, Then Watched It Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. spent its final days under siege.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingBombarded by shortsellers, deserted by depositors and shunned by business partners, executives at the crypto-focused ban

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood never stops trying to catch lightning in a bottle the way she did in 2020. The founder, CEO, and primary stock picker of the Ark Invest family of growth-oriented exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has struggled since her aggressive investing style delivered monster results three years ago. Whether you want to be more active in your community or you're just a nosy neighbor, Nextdoor is a hub for strangers living near one another.

  • 1 Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now Before an Epic Rebound Later In 2023

    Universal Display is suffering from a depressed smartphone market, but the pain won't last forever.

  • This Indicator Has Called Every Bull Market Since 1960: Here's What It's Saying Stocks Will Do Now

    What will the stock market do next? That's the question every investor would love to be able to answer correctly. Unfortunately, there's no way to know what stocks will do. Or is there? Many investors like to look at indicators that have been reliable in the past to get a feel for which direction the market could move.