Global Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Industry

Global Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market to Reach $76. 3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Reduced Fat Packaged Foods estimated at US$63. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reduced Fat Bakery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$29 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reduced Fat Dairy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The Reduced Fat Packaged Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Reduced Fat Cereals Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR

In the global Reduced Fat Cereals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 204-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Dean Foods Company

  • General Mills, Inc.

  • Kellogg Company

  • Mondelez International

  • Tesco PLC

  • The Kraft Heinz Company




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Reduced Fat Packaged Food Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Reduced Fat Bakery (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Reduced Fat Bakery (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Reduced Fat Bakery (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Reduced Fat Dairy (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Reduced Fat Dairy (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Reduced Fat Dairy (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Reduced Fat Cereals (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Reduced Fat Cereals (Product) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Reduced Fat Cereals (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Reduced Fat Meat (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Reduced Fat Meat (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Reduced Fat Meat (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Other Packaged Foods (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Other Packaged Foods (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Other Packaged Foods (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027

Table 20: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 21: United States Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Canadian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 24: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Reduced Fat Packaged Foods:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 26: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019

Table 27: Japanese Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 29: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 30: Chinese Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 33: European Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: European Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

Table 35: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 36: European Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 37: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 38: French Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 39: French Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 40: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 41: German Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 42: German Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 45: Italian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Reduced Fat Packaged Foods:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: United Kingdom Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Spanish Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 51: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 54: Russian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

Table 56: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 57: Rest of Europe Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 59: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Australian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 66: Australian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 67: Indian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

Table 68: Indian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 69: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: South Korean Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 72: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Reduced Fat Packaged
Foods: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Reduced Fat Packaged Foods
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 77: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 78: Latin American Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 79: Latin American Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027

Table 80: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 81: Latin American Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

Table 83: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 84: Argentinean Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 85: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Brazilian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 87: Brazilian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 88: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: Mexican Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 90: Mexican Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Reduced Fat Packaged Foods
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027

Table 92: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Reduced Fat Packaged Foods
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 95: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 96: The Middle East Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 97: The Middle East Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: The Middle East Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 99: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027

IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Reduced Fat Packaged Foods:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019

Table 102: Iranian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027

Table 104: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 105: Israeli Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027

Table 107: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Reduced Fat Packaged Foods
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 111: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Reduced Fat Packaged Foods
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Reduced Fat Packaged Foods
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 115: African Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 117: African Reduced Fat Packaged Foods Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 57
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959873/?utm_source=GNW

