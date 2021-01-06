Global Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Industry

Global Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Market to Reach $141. 7 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Reduced Salt Packaged Foods estimated at US$101. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$141.

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$72.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reduced Salt Packaged Meat segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Reduced Salt Packaged Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Segment to Record 4% CAGR

In the global Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 199-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • General Mills, Inc.

  • Kellogg Company

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo, Inc.

  • Tesco PLC

  • The Kraft Heinz Company




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Reduced Salt Packaged Food Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Foods
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Snacks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Snacks by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Meat
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Meat by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Reduced Salt Packaged Food Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 14: USA Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Foods
by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Foods
by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 23: China Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Foods
by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Reduced Salt Packaged Food Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 32: France Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Foods
by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Foods by
Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged
Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Foods
by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat
and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat
and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

AUSTRA¬LIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat
and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 62: India Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Foods
by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat
and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Reduced Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged
Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged
Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat
and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat
and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Reduced Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged
Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged
Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat
and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Foods
by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat
and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged Foods
by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Reduced Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged
Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Reduced
Salt Packaged Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged
Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Reduced Salt
Packaged Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks,
Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt
Packaged Meat and Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Reduced Salt Packaged
Foods by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reduced Salt Packaged Snacks, Reduced Salt Packaged Meat and
Other Reduced Salt Packaged Foods for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 58
