Global Refrigerants Markets Report 2020-2025: Preference of Greener Refrigerants Such as Ammonia, Isobutene, Propane, and Carbon Dioxide, Over Fluorocarbons Refrigerants

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerants: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers an overview of the global market for refrigerants and analyzes global market trends, considering a base year of 2019 and estimates for 2020 and 2025.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on refrigerants type, application and region. Revenue forecasts for 2025 are given for each refrigerants type, application and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues and price of the refrigerants.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for refrigerants and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the manufacturers and includes detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the global market for refrigerants.

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the refrigerants industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the refrigerants industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented by type and application of refrigerants, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the refrigerants are procured by manufacturers.

Market-driving forces and the industry supply chain are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of refrigerants. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are also presented.

The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world has been impacted by the pandemic, and thus the refrigerants market will also be indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2021, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.


A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the regions for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.

Report Includes:

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

  • Analysis of current and future market dynamics and identification of key drivers, restraints and opportunities

  • Discussion on preference of greener refrigerants such as ammonia, isobutene, propane, and carbon dioxide, over fluorocarbons refrigerants due to high ozone depleting potential (ODP) and global warming potential (GWP)

  • Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on refrigerants market and highlights of the new products and technologies within the industry

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

  • Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including AGC Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Shandong Yue'an Chemical Co., Ltd., SRF Ltd. and The Chemours Company

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Introduction

  • Factors Driving the Growth of the Market

  • Increasing Demand for Consumer Appliances

  • Growth in Industrial and Building Automation Technology

  • Growing Industrial Activities in Emerging Economies

  • Growth in Cold Chain Market

  • Growth in the Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies

  • Growing Demand for Processed Food in Emerging Economies

  • Increasing Per Capita Income of Consumers

  • Factors Restraining the Growth of the Market

  • Stringent Environmental Regulations Against Fluorocarbon Refrigerants

  • Flammability and Toxicity Issues

  • Opportunities in the Market

  • Increasing Demand for Natural Refrigerants

  • Rising Industrial Growth in BRIC

  • History of Refrigerants

  • First-generation Refrigerants: Whatever Worked

  • Second-generation Refrigerants: Safety and Durability

  • Third-generation Refrigerants: Ozone Protection

  • Fourth-generation Refrigerants: Global Warming

  • Nomenclature of CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs

  • Technology Overview

  • Vapor Compression Refrigeration System

  • Manufacturing Process

  • Chemical Process for the Manufacture of 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane (R134a)

  • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Raw Material

  • Reacting

  • Distribution

  • Average Selling Price Trend

  • Industry Outlook

  • GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

  • Lockdowns and Economic Activity

  • Air-conditioning

  • Refrigeration

  • Cooling Degree Days (CDDs)

Chapter 4 Regulations, Policy and Environmental Issues

  • The Montreal Protocol

  • The Kyoto Protocol

  • Global Warming

  • HVAC Expansion and Energy Consumption

  • Ozone Layer Protection

  • Major Programs and Regulations

  • The Clean Air Act and Amendments

  • Sherwood-Molina

  • United Nations Environment Programme

  • U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Laws and Regulations

  • The 1990 Clean Air Act Amendment

  • CFCs Ban

  • EPA's 1993 Final Rule and Subsequent Activities

  • Greenhouse Gases (GHGs)

Chapter 5 COVID-19 Impact

  • Disruption in Major Industries

  • Disruption in HVAC Industry

  • Disruption in Automotive Industry

  • Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Automotive Industry

  • Disruption in Metal and Mining Industry

  • Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Metal and Mining Industry

  • Disruption in Construction Industry

  • Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Construction Industry

  • Disruption in Oil and Gas Industry

  • Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Oil and Gas Industry

Chapter 6 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis

  • Introduction

  • Industry Structure

  • Patent Analysis

  • Trends by Category

  • Trends by Year

  • Trends by Country

  • Trends by Assignee

Chapter 7 Global Refrigerants Market by Type

  • Introduction

  • HCFCs

  • HFCs

  • HFOs

  • HFO-1234yf

  • Isobutane

  • Factors Between Isobutane and Other Refrigerants

  • Propane

  • Ammonia

  • Carbon Dioxide

  • Others

Chapter 8 Global Refrigerants Market by Application

  • Introduction

  • Refrigeration Systems

  • Domestic Refrigeration

  • Commercial Refrigeration

  • Industrial Refrigeration

  • Transport Refrigeration

  • Chillers

  • Air-conditioning (AC) Systems

  • Window AC

  • Split AC

  • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

  • Mobile Air-conditioning (MAC)

  • Others

Chapter 9 Global Refrigerants Market by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Overview

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Major Strategic Development

Chapter 11 Company Profiles: Major Manufacturers of Refrigerants

  • A-Gas

  • AGC Inc.

  • Air Liquide (Airgas Refrigerants Inc.)

  • Arkema Sa

  • A. S. Trust And Holdings (Asth)

  • Brothers Gas

  • Changsu 3F Fluorochemical Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.

  • Dongyue Group Co., Ltd.

  • Deepfreeze Refrigerants Inc.

  • Eco-Freeze International

  • Engas Australasia

  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

  • Gas Servei S.A.

  • Harp International Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Linde Plc

  • Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V.

  • Navin Fluorine International Ltd.

  • Oz-Chill Refrigerants

  • Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Quimobasicos Sa De Cv

  • Refrigerant Solutions Ltd.

  • Shandong Yuean Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.

  • Srf Ltd.

  • Tazzetti S.P.A.

  • The Chemours Co.

  • Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.

  • Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.