Global Refrigerants Markets Report 2020-2025: Preference of Greener Refrigerants Such as Ammonia, Isobutene, Propane, and Carbon Dioxide, Over Fluorocarbons Refrigerants

This report offers an overview of the global market for refrigerants and analyzes global market trends, considering a base year of 2019 and estimates for 2020 and 2025.



In this report, the market has been segmented based on refrigerants type, application and region. Revenue forecasts for 2025 are given for each refrigerants type, application and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues and price of the refrigerants.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for refrigerants and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the manufacturers and includes detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the global market for refrigerants.



This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the refrigerants industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the refrigerants industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented by type and application of refrigerants, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the refrigerants are procured by manufacturers.



Market-driving forces and the industry supply chain are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of refrigerants. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are also presented.



The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world has been impacted by the pandemic, and thus the refrigerants market will also be indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2021, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.





A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the regions for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.



Report Includes:

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Analysis of current and future market dynamics and identification of key drivers, restraints and opportunities

Discussion on preference of greener refrigerants such as ammonia, isobutene, propane, and carbon dioxide, over fluorocarbons refrigerants due to high ozone depleting potential (ODP) and global warming potential (GWP)

Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on refrigerants market and highlights of the new products and technologies within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including AGC Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Shandong Yue'an Chemical Co., Ltd., SRF Ltd. and The Chemours Company

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Factors Driving the Growth of the Market

Increasing Demand for Consumer Appliances

Growth in Industrial and Building Automation Technology

Growing Industrial Activities in Emerging Economies

Growth in Cold Chain Market

Growth in the Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies

Growing Demand for Processed Food in Emerging Economies

Increasing Per Capita Income of Consumers

Factors Restraining the Growth of the Market

Stringent Environmental Regulations Against Fluorocarbon Refrigerants

Flammability and Toxicity Issues

Opportunities in the Market

Increasing Demand for Natural Refrigerants

Rising Industrial Growth in BRIC

History of Refrigerants

First-generation Refrigerants: Whatever Worked

Second-generation Refrigerants: Safety and Durability

Third-generation Refrigerants: Ozone Protection

Fourth-generation Refrigerants: Global Warming

Nomenclature of CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs

Technology Overview

Vapor Compression Refrigeration System

Manufacturing Process

Chemical Process for the Manufacture of 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane (R134a)

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material

Reacting

Distribution

Average Selling Price Trend

Industry Outlook

GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

Lockdowns and Economic Activity

Air-conditioning

Refrigeration

Cooling Degree Days (CDDs)

Chapter 4 Regulations, Policy and Environmental Issues

The Montreal Protocol

The Kyoto Protocol

Global Warming

HVAC Expansion and Energy Consumption

Ozone Layer Protection

Major Programs and Regulations

The Clean Air Act and Amendments

Sherwood-Molina

United Nations Environment Programme

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Laws and Regulations

The 1990 Clean Air Act Amendment

CFCs Ban

EPA's 1993 Final Rule and Subsequent Activities

Greenhouse Gases (GHGs)

Chapter 5 COVID-19 Impact

Disruption in Major Industries

Disruption in HVAC Industry

Disruption in Automotive Industry

Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Automotive Industry

Disruption in Metal and Mining Industry

Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Metal and Mining Industry

Disruption in Construction Industry

Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Construction Industry

Disruption in Oil and Gas Industry

Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Oil and Gas Industry

Chapter 6 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis

Introduction

Industry Structure

Patent Analysis

Trends by Category

Trends by Year

Trends by Country

Trends by Assignee

Chapter 7 Global Refrigerants Market by Type

Introduction

HCFCs

HFCs

HFOs

HFO-1234yf

Isobutane

Factors Between Isobutane and Other Refrigerants

Propane

Ammonia

Carbon Dioxide

Others

Chapter 8 Global Refrigerants Market by Application

Introduction

Refrigeration Systems

Domestic Refrigeration

Commercial Refrigeration

Industrial Refrigeration

Transport Refrigeration

Chillers

Air-conditioning (AC) Systems

Window AC

Split AC

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

Mobile Air-conditioning (MAC)

Others

Chapter 9 Global Refrigerants Market by Region



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Market Share Analysis

Major Strategic Development

Chapter 11 Company Profiles: Major Manufacturers of Refrigerants

A-Gas

AGC Inc.

Air Liquide (Airgas Refrigerants Inc.)

Arkema Sa

A. S. Trust And Holdings (Asth)

Brothers Gas

Changsu 3F Fluorochemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Dongyue Group Co., Ltd.

Deepfreeze Refrigerants Inc.

Eco-Freeze International

Engas Australasia

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Gas Servei S.A.

Harp International Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Linde Plc

Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd.

Oz-Chill Refrigerants

Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

Quimobasicos Sa De Cv

Refrigerant Solutions Ltd.

Shandong Yuean Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.

Srf Ltd.

Tazzetti S.P.A.

The Chemours Co.

Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd.

