Global Refrigerants Markets Report 2020-2025: Preference of Greener Refrigerants Such as Ammonia, Isobutene, Propane, and Carbon Dioxide, Over Fluorocarbons Refrigerants
This report offers an overview of the global market for refrigerants and analyzes global market trends, considering a base year of 2019 and estimates for 2020 and 2025.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on refrigerants type, application and region. Revenue forecasts for 2025 are given for each refrigerants type, application and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues and price of the refrigerants.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for refrigerants and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the manufacturers and includes detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the global market for refrigerants.
This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the refrigerants industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the refrigerants industry and their areas of application.
Global markets are presented by type and application of refrigerants, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the refrigerants are procured by manufacturers.
Market-driving forces and the industry supply chain are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of refrigerants. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are also presented.
The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.
The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world has been impacted by the pandemic, and thus the refrigerants market will also be indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2021, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.
A negative economic outlook has been assumed in all the regions for 2020 due to COVID-19, but a later positive economic outlook has been assumed to continue in all the regions until 2025. The growing economies are assumed to attract key companies in the market and increase consumer spending.
Report Includes:
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Analysis of current and future market dynamics and identification of key drivers, restraints and opportunities
Discussion on preference of greener refrigerants such as ammonia, isobutene, propane, and carbon dioxide, over fluorocarbons refrigerants due to high ozone depleting potential (ODP) and global warming potential (GWP)
Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on refrigerants market and highlights of the new products and technologies within the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including AGC Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Shandong Yue'an Chemical Co., Ltd., SRF Ltd. and The Chemours Company
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Introduction
Factors Driving the Growth of the Market
Increasing Demand for Consumer Appliances
Growth in Industrial and Building Automation Technology
Growing Industrial Activities in Emerging Economies
Growth in Cold Chain Market
Growth in the Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies
Growing Demand for Processed Food in Emerging Economies
Increasing Per Capita Income of Consumers
Factors Restraining the Growth of the Market
Stringent Environmental Regulations Against Fluorocarbon Refrigerants
Flammability and Toxicity Issues
Opportunities in the Market
Increasing Demand for Natural Refrigerants
Rising Industrial Growth in BRIC
History of Refrigerants
First-generation Refrigerants: Whatever Worked
Second-generation Refrigerants: Safety and Durability
Third-generation Refrigerants: Ozone Protection
Fourth-generation Refrigerants: Global Warming
Nomenclature of CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs
Technology Overview
Vapor Compression Refrigeration System
Manufacturing Process
Chemical Process for the Manufacture of 1,1,1,2-Tetrafluoroethane (R134a)
Supply Chain Analysis
Raw Material
Reacting
Distribution
Average Selling Price Trend
Industry Outlook
GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies
Lockdowns and Economic Activity
Air-conditioning
Refrigeration
Cooling Degree Days (CDDs)
Chapter 4 Regulations, Policy and Environmental Issues
The Montreal Protocol
The Kyoto Protocol
Global Warming
HVAC Expansion and Energy Consumption
Ozone Layer Protection
Major Programs and Regulations
The Clean Air Act and Amendments
Sherwood-Molina
United Nations Environment Programme
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Laws and Regulations
The 1990 Clean Air Act Amendment
CFCs Ban
EPA's 1993 Final Rule and Subsequent Activities
Greenhouse Gases (GHGs)
Chapter 5 COVID-19 Impact
Disruption in Major Industries
Disruption in HVAC Industry
Disruption in Automotive Industry
Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Automotive Industry
Disruption in Metal and Mining Industry
Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Metal and Mining Industry
Disruption in Construction Industry
Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Construction Industry
Disruption in Oil and Gas Industry
Customers' Most Impacted Regions in Oil and Gas Industry
Chapter 6 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis
Introduction
Industry Structure
Patent Analysis
Trends by Category
Trends by Year
Trends by Country
Trends by Assignee
Chapter 7 Global Refrigerants Market by Type
Introduction
HCFCs
HFCs
HFOs
HFO-1234yf
Isobutane
Factors Between Isobutane and Other Refrigerants
Propane
Ammonia
Carbon Dioxide
Others
Chapter 8 Global Refrigerants Market by Application
Introduction
Refrigeration Systems
Domestic Refrigeration
Commercial Refrigeration
Industrial Refrigeration
Transport Refrigeration
Chillers
Air-conditioning (AC) Systems
Window AC
Split AC
Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
Mobile Air-conditioning (MAC)
Others
Chapter 9 Global Refrigerants Market by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Overview
Market Share Analysis
Major Strategic Development
Chapter 11 Company Profiles: Major Manufacturers of Refrigerants
A-Gas
AGC Inc.
Air Liquide (Airgas Refrigerants Inc.)
Arkema Sa
A. S. Trust And Holdings (Asth)
Brothers Gas
Changsu 3F Fluorochemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Dongyue Group Co., Ltd.
Deepfreeze Refrigerants Inc.
Eco-Freeze International
Engas Australasia
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Gas Servei S.A.
Harp International Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
Linde Plc
Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Oz-Chill Refrigerants
Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.
Quimobasicos Sa De Cv
Refrigerant Solutions Ltd.
Shandong Yuean Chemical Co., Ltd.
Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.
Srf Ltd.
Tazzetti S.P.A.
The Chemours Co.
Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd.
