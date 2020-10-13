    Advertisement

    Global Release Coatings Industry

    Global Release Coatings Market to Reach $7. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Release Coatings estimated at US$5. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.

    1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027. Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

    The Release Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • DowDupont Inc.

    • Evonik Industries AG

    • Hitac Adhesives and Coatings Inc.

    • Mayzo, Inc.

    • Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

    • Omnova Solutions, Inc.

    • Product Release Europe Limited

    • Rayven, Inc.

    • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

    • Wacker Chemie AG




