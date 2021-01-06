Global Residential Balanced Ventilators Industry

Global Residential Balanced Ventilators Market to Reach $694. 6 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Balanced Ventilators estimated at US$467. 6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$694.

6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$485.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heat Recovery Ventilator (ERV) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $126.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The Residential Balanced Ventilators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$126.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Blauberg Ventilatoren GmbH

  • Broan, Inc.

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • S&P Sistemas de Ventilacion S.L.U

  • Systemair AB




