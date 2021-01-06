Global Residential Balanced Ventilators Industry
Global Residential Balanced Ventilators Market to Reach $694. 6 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Balanced Ventilators estimated at US$467. 6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$694.
New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Balanced Ventilators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959887/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$485.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heat Recovery Ventilator (ERV) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $126.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Residential Balanced Ventilators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$126.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Blauberg Ventilatoren GmbH
Broan, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
S&P Sistemas de Ventilacion S.L.U
Systemair AB
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959887/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Residential Balanced Ventilators Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Residential Balanced Ventilators Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Residential Balanced Ventilators Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Heat Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Heat Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Heat Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 11: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 12: United States Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 14: Canadian Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 15: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Residential Balanced Ventilators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Residential Balanced Ventilators Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Residential Balanced Ventilators Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 26: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Residential Balanced Ventilators Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Residential Balanced
Ventilators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Spanish Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:
2020-2027
Table 47: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 50: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Residential Balanced Ventilators
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 59: Indian Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 60: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Residential Balanced Ventilators
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Residential Balanced
Ventilators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 68: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 74: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Argentina
in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Residential Balanced
Ventilators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Residential Balanced
Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020
to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Residential Balanced Ventilators
Historic Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Residential Balanced Ventilators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 95: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Residential Balanced Ventilators Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Residential Balanced
Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Residential Balanced Ventilators
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Residential Balanced Ventilators
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 107: Residential Balanced Ventilators Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Residential Balanced Ventilators Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959887/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001