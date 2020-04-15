Global Residential Generators Industry

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Generators market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.8%. Residential Generators, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.8 Billion by the year 2025, Residential Generators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$99.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$80 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential Generators will reach a market size of US$723.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$761.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Residential Generators: Enabling Accessible, Efficient, and

Affordable Backup Power for the Powerless

Recent Market Activity

Need for Reliable and Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread

Adoption of Generators

Global Market Outlook

Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators

in Mature Developed Markets

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Residential Generators Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Residential Generators Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart

Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth

Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential

Generators Smarter

Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies

Gasoline-Powered, and Solar and Battery Combination Generators

Gain Traction

Frequent Power Outages Due to Aging and Heavily Burdened

Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion

Grid Failures Due to Natural & Man Made Disasters Also Boost

Demand for Residential Generators

List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply

for 2015 & 2016

Slow yet Encouraging Rise in Residential Construction Activity

to Sustain Growth in the Market

Growing Investments in Smart Homes that Requires Uninterrupted

Power Supply Drive Strong Business Case for Residential

Generators

Easy Portability, Low Installation & Maintenance Requirements

Drive Surging Demand for Portable Residential Generators

Bi-Fuel Portability Aid Growth

Market for Generators with Output Capacity Upto 20 KVA Gain

Momentum

Lower Prices and Lack of Proper Network for Gas Transportation

Benefit Demand for Diesel Generators

Longer Duration of Power Supply during Outages Spur Demand for

Residential Standby Generators

Select Innovative Residential Standby Generator Models

Impediments in Market Growth

Despite Lowering Prices, Cost of Operations & Maintenance

Continues to Remain High

Sputtering Economic Growth Forcing Cut in Consumer Spending

Stringent Environmental Guidelines Hampering Growth



