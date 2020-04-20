Global Retail Logistics Market Insights 2020, Featuring Key Vendor Profiles of Deutsche Post, UPS, XPO Logistics and More

DUBLIN, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Retail Logistics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges on the global retail logistics market. It also includes a key vendor analysis on the top market players. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in international retailing. In addition, use of sustainable logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the global retail logistics market as well.
This study identifies use of sustainable logistics as the prime reasons driving the global retail logistics market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global retail logistics market
The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global retail logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Deutsche Post AG, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc. .
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Conventional retail logistics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- e-commerce retail logistics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
- Deutsche Post AG
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
- FedEx Corp.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP
- Ryder System Inc.
- United Parcel Service, Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kr1gq
