Global Retail Logistics Market Insights 2020, Featuring Key Vendor Profiles of Deutsche Post, UPS, XPO Logistics and More

DUBLIN, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Retail Logistics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges on the global retail logistics market. It also includes a key vendor analysis on the top market players. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in international retailing. In addition, use of sustainable logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the global retail logistics market as well.



This study identifies use of sustainable logistics as the prime reasons driving the global retail logistics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global retail logistics market



The report provides a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global retail logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Deutsche Post AG, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc. .



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Conventional retail logistics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

e-commerce retail logistics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP

Ryder System Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kr1gq

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-retail-logistics-market-insights-2020-featuring-key-vendor-profiles-of-deutsche-post-ups-xpo-logistics-and-more-301043664.html

