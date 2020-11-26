Global RF Semiconductor Market (2020 to 2030) - by Wafer Size and Application

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RF Semiconductor Market Research Report: By Wafer Size (20 V), Application (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Satellite Communications) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market is projected to reach a value of $5.0 billion in 2030, from $2.1 billion in 2019, exhibiting an 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is growing primarily because of the surging deployment of the IoT technology, increasing demand for smartphones, and rising adoption of mobile communication technologies including 5G and 4G. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into switches, power amplifiers, filters, low noise amplifiers, and tuners.

Out of these, the power amplifiers category contributed the largest revenue share to the global RF semiconductor market in 2019. These are among the key components of telecommunications and consumer electronics equipment. Owing to this, the rising demand for gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, smartphones, networking equipment, surveillance systems, and IoT devices are resulting in the increasing demand for power amplifiers. In addition to this, the swift infrastructural development in a number of countries is also predicted to drive the growth of this category during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is divided into satellite communications, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and IT & telecommunications, among which, the IT & telecommunications application held the major share of the market during the historical period (2014-2019). The surging consumption of data globally is leading to the high requirement for the upgradation of telecommunication networks. The division is then projected to lead the market during the forecast period due to the expanding mobile devices sector and increasing number of 5G deals.

Geographically, the RF semiconductor market is being dominated by the Asia-Pacific region at the present time because of the increasing demand for smartphones and rising deployment of 5G in several countries, including South Korea, China, and Japan. Other than this, North America is expected to exhibit the highest CGAR during the forecast period. The surging penetration of internet, increased adoption of smartphones, and rising 5G deployment are resulting in the growth of the regional market.

The surging demand and adoption of smartphones all across the globe is one of the primary driving factors of the RF semiconductor market. After the initial introduction of smartphones, their demands grew rapidly in developed countries, and now their adoption has been increasing considerably in emerging economies as well. The urbanization rate and spending power of people in countries including India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Nigeria are growing rapidly, which in turn, are resulting in the growing demand for smartphones.

A major trend being witnessed in the RF semiconductor market is the growing integration of AI. The technology is helping businesses expand by improving customer experience and is also allowing predictive maintenance for enhancing network reliability. AI can decrease the design complexities of RF semiconductor devices by making use of machine learning algorithms. These algorithms can further be utilized for optimizing RF parameters such as spectrum monitoring, antenna sensitivity, and channel bandwidth. Such enhancements in RF semiconductor devices is projected to result in the growth of the domain.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Wafer Size
1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Frequency Band
1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Component
1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Material
1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Operating Voltage
1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Application
1.3.7 Market Segmentation by Region
1.3.8 Analysis Period
1.3.9 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.3.9.1 Volume
1.3.9.2 Value
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.1.1 Paid
2.1.2 Unpaid
2.2 Primary Research
2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents
2.2.1.1 By region
2.2.1.2 By industry participant
2.2.1.3 By company type
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Currency Conversion Rates
2.6 Assumptions for the Study
2.7 Notes and Caveats

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Wafer Size
4.1.1.1 &lessThan; 200 mm
4.1.1.2 200 mm
4.1.1.3 300 mm
4.1.2 By Frequency Band
4.1.2.1 VHF & UHF
4.1.2.2 SHF
4.1.2.3 EHF
4.1.3 By Component
4.1.3.1 Power amplifiers
4.1.3.2 Filters
4.1.3.3 Low noise amplifiers
4.1.3.4 Tuners
4.1.3.5 Switches
4.1.3.6 Others
4.1.4 By Material
4.1.4.1 Gallium arsenide
4.1.4.2 Silicon
4.1.4.3 Gallium nitride
4.1.4.4 Indium phosphate
4.1.4.5 Silicon germanium
4.1.5 By Operating Voltage
4.1.5.1 &lessThan; 5 V
4.1.5.2 5-20 V
4.1.5.3 >20 V
4.1.6 By Application
4.1.6.1 IT & telecommunications
4.1.6.2 Consumer electronics
4.1.6.3 Satellite communications
4.1.6.4 Aerospace & defense
4.1.6.5 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Use of mmWave for 5G communication
4.3.1.2 Rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI)
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for smartphones
4.3.2.2 Technological advancements in wireless communication
4.3.2.3 Surging adoption of IoT
4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Effect of COVID-19 outbreak
4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADASs)
4.3.4.2 Rising number of smart city projects
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Wafer Size
5.2 By Frequency Band
5.3 By Component
5.4 By Material
5.5 By Operating Voltage
5.6 By Application
5.7 By Region

Chapter 6. APAC Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Wafer Size
6.2 By Frequency Band
6.3 By Component
6.4 By Material
6.5 By Operating Voltage
6.6 By Application
6.7 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Wafer Size
7.2 By Frequency Band
7.3 By Component
7.4 By Material
7.5 By Operating Voltage
7.6 By Application
7.7 By Country

Chapter 8. North America Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Wafer Size
8.2 By Frequency Band
8.3 By Component
8.4 By Material
8.5 By Operating Voltage
8.6 By Application
8.7 By Country

Chapter 9. MEA Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Wafer Size
9.2 By Frequency Band
9.3 By Component
9.4 By Material
9.5 By Operating Voltage
9.6 By Application
9.7 By Country

Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Wafer Size
10.2 By Frequency Band
10.3 By Component
10.4 By Material
10.5 By Operating Voltage
10.6 By Application
10.7 By Country

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings
11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
11.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.4 Strategic Developments of Market Players
11.4.1 Partnerships
11.4.2 Product Launches
11.4.3 Client Wins

Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 Infineon Technologies AG
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Product and Service offerings
12.1.3 Key Financial Summary
12.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.2.3 Key Financial Summary
12.3 Analog Devices Inc.
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings category
12.3.3 Key Financial Summary
12.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.4.3 Key Financial Summary
12.5 Qorvo Inc.
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.5.3 Key Financial Summary
12.6 Broadcom Inc.
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.6.3 Key Financial Summary
12.7 Qualcomm Incorporated
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.7.3 Key Financial Summary
12.8 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Product and Service offerings
12.8.3 Key Financial Summary
12.9 Skyworks Solutions Inc.
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Product offerings
12.9.3 Key Financial Summary
12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.10.3 Key Financial Summary
12.11 On Semiconductor Corporation
12.11.1 Business Overview
12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.11.3 Key Financial Summary
12.12 NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.
12.12.1 Business Overview
12.12.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.12.3 Key Financial Summary
12.13 Nokia Corporation
12.13.1 Business Overview
12.13.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.13.3 Key Financial Summary
12.14 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
12.14.1 Business Overview
12.14.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.14.3 Key Financial Summary
12.15 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
12.15.1 Business Overview
12.15.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.15.3 Key Financial Summary
12.16 Fujitsu Limited
12.16.1 Business Overview
12.16.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.16.3 Key Financial Summary
12.17 ZTE CORPORATION
12.17.1 Business Overview
12.17.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.17.3 Key Financial Summary

Chapter 13. Appendix
13.1 Abbreviations
13.2 Sources and References
13.3 Related Reports

