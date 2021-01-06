Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Industry

ReportLinker

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market to Reach $852. 8 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests estimated at US$599.

New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959904/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$852.8 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Serology Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$630.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $162.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$162.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$176.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Antibodies Inc.

  • Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc.

  • Bio-Rad laboratories Inc.

  • Euro Diagnostica AB

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Qiagen NV

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 2: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Serology Tests (Test Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Serology Tests (Test Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Serology Tests (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests (Test Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027

Table 8: Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests (Test Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019

Table 9: Monitoring RA Treatment Efficiency Tests (Test Type)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 11: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 14: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2020 to 2027

Table 20: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in the
United States by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019

Table 21: United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 23: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 24: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 26: Canadian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Historic Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 27: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 28: Canadian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 29: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 30: Canadian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 32: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 33: Japanese Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Japanese Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 36: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 38: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019

Table 39: Chinese Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 42: Chinese Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 44: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 45: European Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: European Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027

Table 47: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Europe
in US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 48: European Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: European Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 50: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 51: European Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 52: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in France
by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 53: French Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: French Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 56: French Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 57: French Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 58: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: German Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: German Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: German Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 63: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 64: Italian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 65: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: Italian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 67: Italian Demand for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 68: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 69: Italian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test
Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: United Kingdom Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 74: United Kingdom Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 75: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 77: Spanish Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic
Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 78: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 79: Spanish Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 80: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 81: Spanish Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 83: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Russia
by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 84: Russian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Russian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 87: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2020-2027

Table 89: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 90: Rest of Europe Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Rest of Europe Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 92: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 93: Rest of Europe Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 95: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Asia-Pacific by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2012-2019

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Australian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2012-2019

Table 105: Australian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Australian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 108: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 109: Indian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 110: Indian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic
Market Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 111: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 112: Indian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 113: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 114: Indian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: South Korean Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2012-2019

Table 117: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: South Korean Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 120: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Test Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 126: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 128: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 129: Latin American Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 130: Latin American Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 131: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2012-2019

Table 132: Latin American Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Marketby Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 135: Latin American Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2020-2027

Table 137: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Argentinean Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Argentinean Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 140: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 141: Argentinean Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 142: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Brazil by Test Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 143: Brazilian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2012-2019

Table 144: Brazilian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 146: Brazilian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 147: Brazilian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 148: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 149: Mexican Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2012-2019

Table 150: Mexican Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Mexican Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 153: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test
Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 155: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Rest
of Latin America by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 158: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019

Table 159: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 161: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 162: The Middle East Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 163: The Middle East Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2020 to 2027

Table 164: The Middle East Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Historic Marketby Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 165: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Test Type
for 2012,2020, and 2027

Table 166: The Middle East Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027

Table 167: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 168: The Middle East Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 170: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 171: Iranian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Iranian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 174: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027

Table 176: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 177: Israeli Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Israeli Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 179: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Israeli Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 182: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2012-2019

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market by Test Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diagnosis Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 185: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2012-2019

Table 189: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

Table 190: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 192: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type:
2012-2019

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
Tests Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 198: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

AFRICA
Table 199: African Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 200: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market in
Africa by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 201: African Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market
Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: African Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 203: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 204: Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis Tests Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
